AAR CORP.: AAR reports third quarter fiscal year 2025 results

WOOD DALE, Ill., March 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- AAR CORP. (NYSE: AIR), a leading provider of aviation services to commercial and government operators, MROs, and OEMs, reported today financial results for the fiscal year 2025 third quarter ended February 28, 2025.

THIRD QUARTER FISCAL YEAR 2025 HIGHLIGHTS

(As compared to Q3 FY2024)

Sales of $678 million; increased 20%

of $678 million; increased 20% GAAP EPS of $(0.25)

of $(0.25) Adjusted diluted EPS of $0.99; increased 16%

of $0.99; increased 16% GAAP Net loss of $9 million

of $9 million Adjusted EBITDA of $81 million; increased 39%

of $81 million; increased 39% Adjusted EBITDA margin increased to 12.0% from 10.3%

MANAGEMENT COMMENTARY

"We delivered another strong quarter of significant year-over-year sales and earnings growth," said John M. Holmes, AAR's Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer. "Sales were 20% higher than in the same quarter last year as demand remains elevated for our aftermarket services. Parts Supply sales increased 12%, driven by impressive gains in our new parts Distribution with both commercial and government activities. Our Repair & Engineering segment sales increased more than 53% year-over-year, with significant contributions from the Product Support acquisition as well as increased throughput within our Airframe MRO facilities. Integrated Solutions also posted meaningful earnings growth from both commercial and government programs as well as notable contributions from Trax."

Holmes continued, "We are particularly proud of the progress on EBITDA margin which expanded from 10.3% to 12.0% year-over-year. In addition to contributions from our Product Support acquisition, our internal initiatives to drive efficiency improvements continue to produce meaningful results. We are focused on further increasing our margins as we fully integrate the Product Support acquisition and drive additional efficiencies throughout the Company."

"Subsequent to the quarter, we announced several new business wins, including signing an exclusive agreement with Chromalloy to distribute their BELAC PW4000 PMA parts. We also added distribution support for select Unison parts under our Supplier Capabilities Contract with Defense Logistics Agency (DLA). These wins further validate our unique value proposition to both customers and suppliers as a leading independent distributor in the aviation aftermarket. Separately, and also subsequent to the quarter, we announced that Cathay Pacific selected Trax to be the maintenance operating system for the airline."

RECENT UPDATES

NEW BUSINESS

Multi-year exclusive agreement with Unison to distribute select parts under AAR's Supplier Capabilities Contract with Defense Logistics Agency (DLA).

Multi-year exclusive agreement with Chromalloy to distribute Parts Manufacturer Approval (PMA) turbine blades for the PW4000 engine through their wholly owned subsidiary, BELAC, LLC.

Multi-year agreement with Cebu Pacific Air for CFM56 engine nacelle maintenance, repair and overhaul services for the airline's A320 fleet.

Multi-year license agreement with Cathay Pacific for Trax software.

PORTFOLIO UPDATE

Expected timing of the sale of our Landing Gear Overhaul business for $51 million is set for the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2025. The divestiture is part of the Company's strategy to optimize its portfolio.

THIRD QUARTER FISCAL YEAR 2025 RESULTS

Consolidated third quarter sales increased 20% to $678.2 million, compared to $567.3 million in the same quarter last year. This reflects a 22% increase in consolidated sales to commercial customers, primarily due to the Product Support acquisition and strong demand throughout the Company's Parts Supply segment. Sales to government customers increased 15% from the same period last year, primarily due to increased order volume for new parts Distribution activities. Sales to commercial customers were 72% of consolidated sales, compared to 70% in the prior year quarter.

Third quarter results include a pre-tax charge of $63.7 million associated with the recently announced divestiture of the Company's Landing Gear Overhaul business. As a result of this charge, the Company reported a net loss of $8.9 million, or $0.25 per share. For the third quarter of the prior year, the Company reported net income of $14.0 million, or $0.39 per diluted share. Adjusted diluted earnings per share in the third quarter of fiscal year 2025 were $0.99, compared to $0.85 in the third quarter of the prior year.

Selling, general, and administrative expenses were $61.3 million in the current quarter, compared to $77.0 million in the prior year quarter. The third quarter included the reversal of a legal charge of $11.1 million related to the Russian court judgment which AAR successfully appealed. Acquisition, amortization, and integration expenses were $5.3 million in the quarter, compared to $12.2 million in the prior year quarter.

Operating margins were 10.5% in the quarter, compared to 5.8% in the prior year quarter. Adjusted operating margin increased to 9.7% in the current year quarter from 8.3% in the prior year quarter, primarily as a result of growth in Repair & Engineering. Sequentially, our adjusted operating margin increased from 9.2% to 9.7%, driven by improved profitability in Parts Supply as well as Trax and government-related services in Integrated Solutions.

Net interest expense for the quarter was $18.1 million, compared to $11.3 million last year, primarily due to increased debt levels as a result of funding the Product Support acquisition. Average diluted share count increased from 35.2 million shares in the prior year quarter to 35.4 million shares in the current year quarter.

Cash flow used in operating activities was $18.7 million during the current quarter, compared to $20.4 million of cash provided in the prior year quarter. As a reminder, during the quarter, we paid the $56 million FCPA settlement which was a use of cash within operating activities. Excluding the accounts receivable financing program, cash flow used in operating activities was $15.0 million in the current quarter. As of February 28, 2025, net debt was $947.6 million and net leverage was 3.06x.

Holmes concluded, "We are proud of the sales growth and significant margin expansion we delivered this quarter. Demand for our services remains very high and we anticipate our sales growth to continue. Additionally, we expect further margin expansion through growth in new parts Distribution, Trax, Airframe MRO efficiencies and the realization of Product Support synergies. We have reduced our net leverage from 3.58x at the time of the Product Support acquisition to 3.06x one year later. We expect further deleveraging in our fourth quarter and throughout our fiscal year 2026. We believe our continued growth, margin expansion, and disciplined capital allocation will drive additional value to shareholders."

AAR CORP. and subsidiaries







Condensed consolidated statements of operations (In millions except per share data - unaudited) Three months ended February 28/29,

Nine months ended February 28/29,

2025 2024

2025 2024







Sales $ 678.2

$ 567.3

$ 2,026.0

$ 1,662.4 Cost of sales 546.5

457.0

1,648.5

1,347.4 Gross profit 131.7

110.3

377.5

315.0 Provision for (Recovery of) credit losses (0.2)

0.1

(0.3)

0.5 Selling, general, and administrative 61.3

77.0

270.3

217.4 Earnings (Loss) from joint ventures 0.5

(0.2)

4.7

(0.5) Operating income 71.1

33.0

112.2

96.6 Losses related to sale and exit of business, net (64.0)

(1.0)

(65.3)

(2.6) Pension settlement charge --

--

--

(26.7) Interest expense, net (18.1)

(11.3)

(55.2)

(22.3) Other expense, net (0.1)

(0.2)

(0.4)

(0.3) Income (Loss) before income tax expense (benefit) (11.1)

20.5

(8.7)

44.7 Income tax expense (benefit) (2.2)

6.5

12.8

7.5 Net income (loss) $ (8.9)

$ 14.0

$ (21.5)

$ 37.2















Earnings (Loss) per share - Basic $ (0.25)

$ 0.40

$ (0.61)

$ 1.05 Earnings (Loss) per share - Diluted $ (0.25)

$ 0.39

$ (0.61)

$ 1.04















Share data used for earnings (loss) per share:













Weighted average shares outstanding - Basic 35.4

34.8

35.4

34.9 Weighted average shares outstanding - Diluted 35.4

35.2

35.4

35.3



















AAR CORP. and subsidiaries

Condensed consolidated balance sheets (In millions) February 28, 2025

May 31, 2024

(unaudited)



ASSETS





Cash and cash equivalents $ 84.4

$ 85.8 Restricted cash 16.5

10.3 Accounts receivable, net 312.5

287.2 Contract assets 153.3

123.2 Inventories, net 775.7

733.1 Rotable assets and equipment on or available for lease 30.1

81.5 Assets held for sale 80.5

12.9 Other current assets 81.8

55.6 Total current assets 1,534.8

1,389.6 Property, plant, and equipment, net 153.4

171.7 Goodwill and intangible assets, net 752.0

790.2 Rotable assets supporting long-term programs 183.8

166.3 Operating lease right-of-use assets, net 79.0

96.6 Other non-current assets 156.1

155.6 Total assets $ 2,859.1

$ 2,770.0







LIABILITIES AND EQUITY





Accounts payable $ 278.9

$ 238.0 Other current liabilities 266.3

228.9 Total current liabilities 545.2

466.9 Long-term debt 1,022.3

985.4 Operating lease liabilities 67.6

80.3 Other liabilities and deferred revenue 41.4

47.6 Total liabilities 1,676.5

1,580.2 Equity 1,182.6

1,189.8 Total liabilities and equity $ 2,859.1

$ 2,770.0

AAR CORP. and subsidiaries



Condensed consolidated statements of cash flows (In millions - unaudited) Three months

ended February 28/29,

Nine months ended February 28/29,

2025

2024

2025

2024 Cash flows provided by (used in) operating activities:













Net income (loss) $ (8.9)

$ 14.0

$ (21.5)

$ 37.2 Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities













Depreciation and amortization 14.7

8.8

43.5

25.9 Stock-based compensation expense 5.6

3.6

15.6

11.5 Loss (Earnings) from joint ventures (0.5)

0.2

(4.7)

0.5 Impairment charge 63.0

--

63.0

-- Pension settlement charge --

--

--

26.7 Provision for (Recovery of) credit losses (0.2)

0.1

(0.3)

0.5 Changes in certain assets and liabilities:













Accounts receivable (8.9)

(11.0)

(42.2)

(17.3) Contract assets (10.6)

12.9

(37.8)

0.5 Inventories (19.2)

(25.8)

(76.6)

(97.3) Rotable assets and equipment on or available for short-term lease (1.8)

(19.3)

4.0

(23.8) Prepaid expenses and other current assets (6.3)

(1.1)

(16.9)

(11.3) Rotable assets supporting long-term programs (12.1)

(2.9)

(24.2)

(6.9) Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (31.1)

46.3

71.5

93.5 Deferred revenue on long-term programs 2.3

(4.1)

(4.1)

(13.6) Other (4.7)

(1.3)

15.4

(6.8) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities - continuing operations (18.7)

20.4

(15.3)

19.3 Net cash used in operating activities - discontinued operations --

--

--

(0.2) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities (18.7)

20.4

(15.3)

19.1















Cash flows used in investing activities:













Property, plant, and equipment expenditures (8.5)

(5.8)

(24.7)

(22.2) Other 4.8

(0.7)

7.8

(4.6) Net cash used in investing activities (3.7)

(6.5)

(16.9)

(26.8)















Cash flows provided by (used in) financing activities:













Short-term borrowings, net 35.0

--

35.0

5.0 Purchase of treasury stock --

(5.1)

--

(5.1) Other 5.8

(0.7)

2.0

9.6 Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 40.8

(5.8)

37.0

9.5 Increase in cash and cash equivalents 18.4

8.1

4.8

1.8 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of period 82.5

75.5

96.1

81.8 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of period $100.9

$ 83.6

$ 100.9

$ 83.6

AAR CORP. and subsidiaries

Third-party sales by segment (In millions - unaudited) Three months ended February 28/29,

Nine months ended February 28/29,

2025 2024

2025 2024 Parts Supply $ 270.7 $ 242.3

$ 794.1 $ 706.7 Repair & Engineering 215.9 140.8

662.3 423.7 Integrated Solutions 162.9 165.5

495.2 478.4 Expeditionary Services 28.7 18.7

74.4 53.6

$ 678.2 $ 567.3

$ 2,026.0 $ 1,662.4

Operating income (loss) by segment (In millions - unaudited) Three months ended February 28/29,

Nine months ended February 28/29,

2025 2024

2025 2024 Parts Supply $ 45.4 $ 31.1

$ 107.1 $ 74.6 Repair & Engineering 19.0 11.5

62.9 31.9 Integrated Solutions 9.6 8.6

23.8 22.7 Expeditionary Services 6.4 0.9

6.9 3.1

80.4 52.1

200.7 132.3 Corporate and other (9.3) (19.1)

(88.5) (35.7)

$ 71.1 $ 33.0

$ 112.2 $ 96.6

Adjusted net income, adjusted diluted earnings per share, adjusted operating margin, adjusted cash provided by (used in) operating activities, adjusted EBITDA, net debt, and net debt to adjusted EBITDA (net leverage) are "non-GAAP financial measures" as defined in Regulation G of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act"). We believe these non-GAAP financial measures are relevant and useful for investors as they illustrate our core operating performance, cash flows, and leverage unaffected by the impact of certain items that management does not believe are indicative of our ongoing and core operating activities. When reviewed in conjunction with our GAAP results and the accompanying reconciliations, we believe these non-GAAP financial measures provide additional information that is useful to gain an understanding of the factors and trends affecting our business and provide a means by which to compare our operating performance and leverage against that of other companies in the industries we compete. These non-GAAP measures should be considered as a supplement to, and not as a substitute for, or superior to, the corresponding measures calculated in accordance with GAAP.

Our non-GAAP financial measures reflect adjustments for certain items including, but not limited to, the following:

Costs associated with U.S. Foreign Corrupt Practices Act ("FCPA") matters that we self-reported to the U.S. Department of Justice and other agencies, including investigation costs and settlement charges.

Expenses associated with recent acquisition activity, including professional fees for legal, due diligence, and other acquisition activities, bridge financing fees, intangible asset amortization, integration costs, and compensation expense related to contingent consideration and retention agreements.

Pension settlement charges associated with the settlement and termination of our frozen defined benefit pension plan.

Legal judgments related to or impacted by the Russia / Ukraine conflict.

Contract termination/restructuring costs comprised of gains and losses that are recognized at the time of modifying, terminating, or restructuring certain customer and vendor contracts, including the impact from the U.S. government exercising their termination for convenience in the first quarter of fiscal year 2025 for our Mobility Systems business's new-generation pallet contract.

Losses related to our exit from our Indian joint venture, our Landing Gear Overhaul business, and our Composites manufacturing business, including legal fees for the performance guarantee associated with the Composites' A220 aircraft contract.

Adjusted EBITDA is net income (loss) before interest income (expense), other income (expense), income taxes, depreciation and amortization, stock-based compensation, and items of an unusual nature including but not limited to business divestitures and acquisitions, FCPA investigation, settlement and remediation compliance costs, pension settlement charges, certain legal judgments, acquisition, integration, and amortization expenses from recent acquisition activity, and significant customer contract terminations.

Pursuant to the requirements of Regulation G of the Exchange Act, we are providing the following tables that reconcile the above-mentioned non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures:

Adjusted net income (In millions - unaudited) Three months ended February 28/29,

Nine months ended February 28/29,

2025 2024

2025 2024 Net income (loss) $ (8.9) $ 14.0

$ (21.5) $ 37.2 Losses related to sale and exit of business/joint venture, net 64.0 1.0

63.2 2.6 Acquisition, integration, and amortization expenses 7.5 18.3

23.6 24.2 FCPA settlement and investigation costs 1.1 2.0

65.3 5.7 Russian bankruptcy court judgment (reversal) (11.1) --

(11.1) 11.2 Contract termination cost (benefit) (3.0) --

0.2 -- Pension settlement charge -- --

-- 26.7 Tax effect on adjustments (a) (14.2) (5.0)

(21.6) (20.5) Adjusted net income $ 35.4 $ 30.3

$ 98.1 $ 87.1





(a) Calculation uses estimated statutory tax rates on non-GAAP adjustments except for the impact of the non-deductible portion of the FCPA settlement charge and the tax effect of the pension settlement charge, which includes income taxes previously recognized in accumulated other comprehensive loss.



Adjusted diluted earnings per share (unaudited) Three months

ended February 28/29,

Nine months ended February 28/29,

2025 2024

2025 2024 Diluted earnings (loss) per share $ (0.25) $ 0.39

$ (0.61) $ 1.04 Losses related to sale and exit of business/joint venture, net 1.80 0.02

1.78 0.07 Acquisition, integration, and amortization expenses 0.21 0.52

0.66 0.69 FCPA settlement and investigation costs 0.03 0.06

1.84 0.16 Russian bankruptcy court judgment (reversal) (0.31) --

(0.31) 0.32 Contract termination benefit (0.09) --

-- -- Pension settlement charge -- --

-- 0.76 Tax effect on adjustments (a) (0.40) (0.14)

(0.61) (0.58) Adjusted diluted earnings per share $ 0.99 $ 0.85

$ 2.75 $ 2.46





(a) Calculation uses estimated statutory tax rates on non-GAAP adjustments except for the impact of the non-deductible portion of the FCPA settlement charge and the tax effect of the pension settlement charge, which includes income taxes previously recognized in accumulated other comprehensive loss.

Adjusted operating margin (In millions - unaudited) Three months ended

February

28, 2025 November

30, 2024 February

29, 2024 Sales $ 678.2 $ 686.1 $ 567.3 Contract termination benefit (4.0) -- -- Adjusted sales $ 674.2 $ 686.1 $ 567.3







Operating income (loss) $ 71.1 $ (2.3) $33.0 Acquisition, integration, and amortization expenses 7.5 7.2 12.2 Contract termination benefit (3.0) -- -- FCPA settlement and investigation costs 1.1 59.2 2.0 Russian bankruptcy court reversal (11.1) -- -- Gain related to sale of joint venture -- (0.7) -- Adjusted operating income $ 65.6 $ 63.4 $ 47.2







Adjusted operating margin 9.7 % 9.2 % 8.3 %

Adjusted cash provided by (used in) operating activities (In millions - unaudited) Three months

ended February 28/29,

Nine months ended February 28/29,

2025 2024

2025 2024 Cash provided by (used in) operating activities $ (18.7) $ 20.4

$ (15.3) $19.3 Amounts outstanding on accounts receivable financing program:









Beginning of period 23.9 13.7

13.7 12.8 End of period (20.2) (13.7)

(20.2) (13.7) Adjusted cash provided by (used in) operating activities $ (15.0) $ 20.4

$ (21.8) $18.4

Adjusted EBITDA (In millions - unaudited) Three months ended February 28/29,

Nine months ended February 28/29,

Year ended May 31,

2025 2024

2025 2024

2024 Net income (loss) $(8.9) $14.0

$ (21.5) $ 37.2

$ 46.3 Income tax expense (benefit) (2.2) 6.5

12.8 7.5

12.0 Other expense, net 0.1 0.2

0.4 0.3

0.4 Interest expense, net 18.1 11.3

55.2 22.3

41.0 Depreciation and amortization 14.0 8.8

41.5 25.9

41.2 Losses related to sale and exit of business/joint venture, net 64.0 1.0

63.2 2.6

2.8 Russian bankruptcy court judgment (reversal) (11.1) --

(11.1) 11.2

11.2 Contract termination/restructuring costs and loss provisions, net (3.0) --

0.2 --

4.8 Acquisition and integration expenses 3.5 11.2

11.7 15.1

29.7 FCPA settlement and investigation costs 1.1 2.0

65.3 5.7

10.5 Pension settlement charge -- --

-- 26.7

26.7 Severance charges -- --

-- --

0.5 Stock-based compensation 5.6 3.6

15.6 11.5

15.3 Adjusted EBITDA $ 81.2 $ 58.6

$ 233.3 $ 166.0

$ 242.4

Net debt (In millions - unaudited) February

28, 2025

February 29, 2024 Total debt $1,032.0

$277.0 Less: Cash and cash equivalents (84.4)

(69.2) Net debt $947.6

$207.8

Net debt to adjusted EBITDA (In millions - unaudited)

Adjusted EBITDA for the year ended May 31, 2024 $ 242.4 Less: Adjusted EBITDA for the nine months ended February 29, 2024 (166.0) Plus: Adjusted EBITDA for the nine months ended February 28, 2025 233.3 Adjusted EBITDA for the twelve months ended February 28, 2025 $ 309.7 Net debt at February 28, 2025 $ 947.6 Net debt to Adjusted EBITDA 3.06

