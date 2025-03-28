Scientists in China designed a suplhuer-based redox flow battery with a peak power density of 95. 7 mW cm2 and an average energy efficiency of 76. 5% at 30 mA cm2 within 50 cycles. A group of scientists led by China's Wenzhou University and Guangxi University have proposed a novel approach to improve the performance of polysulfide-iodide-based redox flow batteries (SIRFBs). Redox flow batteries (RFBs) are a type of battery that stores energy in chemicals that undergo redox reactions. Redox stands for reduction-oxidation, a chemical reaction where one substance loses electrons and another gains ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...