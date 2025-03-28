In a new weekly update for pv magazine, Solcast, a DNV company, says much of East Asia enjoyed a sunnier-than-usual start to the year due to a persistent Siberian high and delayed La Niña onset. However, a fully developed La Niña brought heavy cloud cover and flooding to other parts of the region, especially Indonesia. Most of eastern Asia saw a strong start to 2025 in terms of solar irradiance, with January and February delivering widespread above-average conditions. Analysis completed using the Solcast API shows increased irradiance across the Koreas, Japan, Mongolia, and mainland Southeast ...

