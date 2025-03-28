RWS's linguistic AI solution Evolve wins Human-Machine and Neural Machine Translation categories

RWS, a unique, world-leading provider of technology-enabled language, content and intellectual property solutions, is proud to announce that its linguistic AI solution, Evolve, has won two categories in the 2025 Artificial Intelligence Excellence Awards, presented by the Business Intelligence Group.

Recognized in the Human-Machine Interaction and Neural Machine Translation categories Evolve is RWS's groundbreaking linguistic AI solution which offers significant efficiency gains for global enterprises with substantial translation demands. Evolve is a major leap forward for the translation industry, integrating human and artificial intelligence, revolutionizing translation processes and the time it takes to achieve high quality results.

"The AI industry is evolving rapidly, and it is through the efforts of companies like RWS that we see real-world applications driving change," said Russ Fordyce, CEO of the Business Intelligence Group. "Their work exemplifies the kind of innovation and leadership that is shaping the future of artificial intelligence."

The Artificial Intelligence Excellence Awards celebrate the most innovative companies, technologies and professionals who are leading the way in AI innovation. Winners are selected by a panel of industry experts who evaluate nominees based on their creativity, impact and measurable success in AI-driven solutions.

"Huge congratulations to the Evolve team at RWS for these momentous wins," said Mark Lawyer, President, Regulated Industries Linguistic AI. "These awards are a testament to their dedication and commitment to pioneer linguistic AI solutions that revolutionize traditional approaches to localization and the way businesses manage their language and content challenges."

Evolve combines RWS's translation management system (Trados Enterprise), its neural machine translation technology (Language Weaver), language specialist-trained quality estimation models, a finely tuned private large language model and in-house language specialists. This powerful combination helps global companies achieve near-instant, human-like translation quality, allowing RWS's language specialists to focus their unique skills and cultural expertise on the content that requires their attention.

About Business Intelligence Group

The Business Intelligence Group was founded with the mission of recognizing true talent and superior performance in the business world. Unlike other industry award programs, these programs are judged by business executives having experience and knowledge. The organization's proprietary and unique scoring system selectively measures performance across multiple business domains and rewards those companies whose achievements stand above those of their peers.

About RWS

RWS Holdings plc is a unique, world-leading provider of technology-enabled language, content and intellectual property services. Through content transformation and multilingual data analysis, our combination of AI-enabled technology and human expertise helps our clients to grow by ensuring they are understood anywhere, in any language.

Our purpose is unlocking global understanding. By combining cultural understanding, client understanding and technical understanding, our services and technology assist our clients to acquire and retain customers, deliver engaging user experiences, maintain compliance and gain actionable insights into their data and content.

Over the past 20 years we've been evolving our own AI solutions as well as helping clients to explore, build and use multilingual AI applications. With 45+ AI-related patents and more than 100 peer-reviewed papers, we have the experience and expertise to support clients on their AI journey.

We work with over 80% of the world's top 100 brands, more than three-quarters of Fortune's 20 'Most Admired Companies' and almost all of the top pharmaceutical companies, investment banks, law firms and patent filers. Our client base spans Europe, Asia Pacific, Africa and North and South America. Our 60+ global locations across five continents service clients in the automotive, chemical, financial, legal, medical, pharmaceutical, technology and telecommunications sectors.

Founded in 1958, RWS is headquartered in the UK and publicly listed on AIM, the London Stock Exchange regulated market (RWS.L).

For further information, please visit: www.rws.com.

