Hisense Launches New ULED MiniLED U7 Series TV, Taking the Gaming and Sports Experience to New Heights

QINGDAO, China, March 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Hisense, a leading brand in global consumer electronics and home appliances, today launched its new ULED MiniLED U7 Series TV. Designed especially for gamers and sports enthusiasts, its MiniLED PRO technology delivers brighter, clearer images with enhanced detail compared to standard LEDs, offering the truest darkness and stellar brightness. With the U7 Series TV, Hisense - the No. 1 maker of 100-inch+ TVs globally - continues to drive innovation that improves how people live, connect, and enjoy the moments that matter most.

Step into the excitement with the U7 Series TV, as every frame comes to life with outstanding contrast and brightness. The new U7 series offers higher peak brightness and more local dimming zones than its predecessor for even greater HDR impact. The precise backlight control ensures every detail is visible, no matter dark or bright. Powered by Hisense's advanced Hi-View AI Engine PRO, which has a 1.6X faster CPU, 2.2X faster GPU, and 1.5X faster NPU compared with last year, the U7 Series TV excels in scene recognition and optimizes every frame with AI-driven enhancements, transforming ordinary visuals into extraordinary ones. The Hisense U7 Series TVs feature an Anti-Reflection Screen that ensures incredible brightness and stunning picture clarity, so you see the details, not the glare and can enjoy your content no matter how sunny your room gets.

The 165Hz Game Mode Ultra elevates your gaming and sports experience, ensuring you stay ahead with style. The Auto Low Latency Mode, AMD Freesync Premium Pro and four HDMI 2.1 ports take your gaming to the next level, seamlessly handling even the most intense action, eliminating input lag and frame tearing for a smoother experience.

Not only will your gaming feel exceptional, it will also sound fantastic. The 2.1.2 Multi-Channel Surround, Dolby Atmos and AI Sound provide an immersive audio experience, capturing everything from the quietest whispers to the most explosive scenes. Its exclusive "Tuned by Devialet®" certification redefines immersive audio by integrating the "hear sound come alive" philosophy. Owners of these models, whether existing or new, can unlock this transformative audio upgrade through an upcoming complimentary software update.

For a cinematic experience, the U7 Series incorporates IMAX Enhanced, Dolby Vision, and Filmmaker Mode to deliver stunning 4K visuals, allowing you to enjoy films and shows as their creators intended. Quantum Dot Color and Pantone Validated Color create incredibly realistic images, every frame is rich, vibrant, and true-to-life.

Hisense is the first official partner of the FIFA Club World Cup 2025, and the U7 Series TV will be among the company's key products for this highly anticipated tournament. Whether you are experiencing the action on the football pitch, gaming intensely, or relaxing, you'll enjoy an elevated experience with the Hisense U7 Series.

The Hisense U7 Series TV is set to launch April 15th in USA and May 15th in Europe. It comes in six sizes: 55, 65, 75, 85, 100, and 116 inches to seamlessly fit into your home, no matter your needs. (*Availability of size options may vary by region.)

Hisense is a leading global home appliance and consumer electronics brand. According to Omdia, Hisense has ranked No. 2 globally in total TV shipments from 2022 to 2024, and No. 1 in 100'+ TVs segment from 2023 to 2024. The company has rapidly expanded to operate in more than 160 countries and specializes in multi-media goods, home appliances, and intelligent IT information.

