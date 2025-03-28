Anzeige
Hexagon Composites ASA: Annual and Sustainability report 2024

Finanznachrichten News

OSLO, Norway, March 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of Hexagon Composites ASA has approved the company's Annual and Sustainability report for 2024.

Please find attached the following documents:

  • Hexagon Composites' Annual and Sustainability report 2024 in European Single Electronic Format (ESEF)
  • Copy of Hexagon Composites' Annual and Sustainability report 2024 in pdf.
  • Corporate Governance report 2024

The documents are also available on www.hexagongroup.com

For more information:

Ingrid Aarsnes, VP ESG & Corporate Compliance, Hexagon Composites
Telephone: +47 950 38 364 | ingrid.aarsnes@hexagongroup.com

About Hexagon Composites ASA

Hexagon delivers safe and innovative solutions for a cleaner energy future. Our solutions enable storage, transportation, and conversion to clean energy in a wide range of mobility and industrial applications. Learn more at www.hexagongroup.com and follow @HexagonASA on LinkedIn.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/hexagon-composites-asa/r/hexagon-composites-asa--annual-and-sustainability-report-2024,c4125755

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/22853/4125755/3352431.pdf

Copy of Hexagon Composites Annual and Sustainability report 2024.pdf

https://mb.cision.com/Main/22853/4125755/3352432.zip

hexagoncompositeasa-2024-12-31-en.zip

https://mb.cision.com/Public/22853/4125755/af84db722622f4b8.pdf

Hexagon Composites Corporate Governance Report 2024

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/hexagon-composites-asa-annual-and-sustainability-report-2024-302414149.html

