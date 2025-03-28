OSLO, Norway, March 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of Hexagon Composites ASA has approved the company's Annual and Sustainability report for 2024.

Please find attached the following documents:

Hexagon Composites' Annual and Sustainability report 2024 in European Single Electronic Format (ESEF)

Copy of Hexagon Composites' Annual and Sustainability report 2024 in pdf.

Corporate Governance report 2024

The documents are also available on www.hexagongroup.com

For more information:

Ingrid Aarsnes, VP ESG & Corporate Compliance, Hexagon Composites

Telephone: +47 950 38 364 | ingrid.aarsnes@hexagongroup.com

About Hexagon Composites ASA

Hexagon delivers safe and innovative solutions for a cleaner energy future. Our solutions enable storage, transportation, and conversion to clean energy in a wide range of mobility and industrial applications. Learn more at www.hexagongroup.com and follow @HexagonASA on LinkedIn.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/hexagon-composites-asa/r/hexagon-composites-asa--annual-and-sustainability-report-2024,c4125755

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/22853/4125755/3352431.pdf Copy of Hexagon Composites Annual and Sustainability report 2024.pdf https://mb.cision.com/Main/22853/4125755/3352432.zip hexagoncompositeasa-2024-12-31-en.zip https://mb.cision.com/Public/22853/4125755/af84db722622f4b8.pdf Hexagon Composites Corporate Governance Report 2024

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/hexagon-composites-asa-annual-and-sustainability-report-2024-302414149.html