International Airlines Group (IAG) enjoys the tailwinds of structural demand growth in an industry that is becoming more structurally profitable, being well positioned in some of the largest and most attractive markets, and with a portfolio of leading brands catering to the value requirements of its customers. While IAG already has industry-leading profitability, management is transforming it by investing in network expansion, customer service and operational efficiency to drive sustainable revenue growth and increase free cash flow.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...