Parsons, Kansas--(Newsfile Corp. - March 28, 2025) - A faster, more connected future is coming to Parsons. IdeaTek is making an $8 million investment to deliver a blazing-fast, 100% fiber network to the city, setting a new standard of connectivity.

The Buhler-based internet provider will deliver unlimited, uncapped speeds of up to 8 gigabits per second - cutting-edge performance that is far beyond what other providers can offer. The project will give 4,900 homes and businesses the reliability and bandwidth they need for generations to come.

Mayor Verlyn Bolinger applauded IdeaTek's commitment to bring fiber internet to Parsons, calling it a great step toward community growth.

"Access to fast, reliable internet is no longer a luxury-it's a necessity for businesses, schools and families," he said. "IdeaTek's investment in Parsons will boost economic growth, support local businesses and improve everyday life for our residents. We're excited to see the positive impact this will have on our community."

Construction in Parsons is set to begin immediately with the first neighborhoods connecting in May. Residents can learn more about IdeaTek's services and pricing at ideatek.com/parsons-ks.

Unlike some providers that use terms like "Fiber-Powered" to disguise outdated technology, IdeaTek delivers true 100% fiber connections. Fiber offers symmetrical speeds, unmatched reliability, and scalable capacity-all at more affordable pricing than many existing providers.

"At IdeaTek, we're committed to bringing our high-speed fiber internet to every corner of Kansas, and we're excited to make it a reality in Parsons," said Daniel Friesen, IdeaTek's co-founder and chief innovation officer. "True fiber internet is the gold standard in internet connectivity. We believe everyone deserves the best possible online experience, whether you're casually browsing or online gaming, our fiber network delivers unparalleled reliability. IdeaTek's ultimate goal is to provide fiber to all Kansas residents because fiber is hands-down the best technology for high-speed broadband."

Friesen added, "We're so confident you will prefer our service over others that we don't require contracts. We'll provide you with the best service, so we're not worried about you leaving."

Parsons residents can soon enjoy:

100% Fiber Network - A pure fiber network, designed for speed, reliability and future growth.

Symmetrical uploads & downloads - Speeds up to 8 gigs - fast speeds only fiber can provide.

Unlimited Data - Fiber can carry infinite amounts of data, and IdeaTek won't charge clients for usage.

Reliability - IdeaTek fiber delivers a consistent, high-speed connection, even during peak hours-something coax cable can't match.

No contracts - Clients stay because they love it, not because they are locked in.

Local customer service - Local support from real Kansans.

Community Investment

IdeaTek is driven by its mission of Internet Freedom, working to bring fiber internet to all Kansans-no matter where they live or their circumstances. As the company continues to expand its regional presence in 2025, fiber projects are currently underway in Baxter Springs, Garden City, Winfield, Arkansas City and Wichita, along with other Kansas communities.

Celebrating its 25th year in business in 2024, IdeaTek was founded in 1999 by Friesen and four friends while attending Buhler High School. Today, the company employs more than 180 Kansans and continues to grow. IdeaTek has deployed over 6,500 miles of fiber and built 150 fixed wireless towers, serving customers in over 110 Kansas communities. Learn more at ideatek.com.

About the company: IdeaTek Telcom is a Buhler, Kansas-based broadband service provider with the mission of "fighting for Internet Freedom." IdeaTek uses a unique and innovative approach to deploy scalable, long-term fiber-optic infrastructure, working to bridge the digital divide in Kansas communities. IdeaTek is a champion for broadband equity and is committed to enriching the communities they serve. The company was recently named to Inc. 5000's list of fastest-growing companies for the 10th time.





