In a new weekly update for pv magazine, OPIS, a Dow Jones company, provides a quick look at the main price trends in the global PV industry. China: The Chinese Module Marker (CMM), the OPIS benchmark assessment for TOPCon modules from China rose 1. 14% to $0. 089/W Free-On-Board (FOB) China, with higher price indications between $0. 085-0. 093/W. FOB China Mono PERC module prices remained stable at $0. 085/W FOB China with indications between $0. 082-0. 088/W. China's TOPCon module prices extended gains for the fifth consecutive week, driven by strong domestic demand ahead of an expected Q2 installation ...

