Iñaki López Gandásegui and Grant Skinner Co-Chairs of Aernnova

VITORIA, Spain, March 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Aernnova strengthens its board and executive leadership as it continues to develop internationally to benefit from strong growth in the aerospace and defence sectors.

The Board of Directors of Aernnova has appointed two Co-Chairs, Iñaki López Gandásegui and Grant Skinner, in order for the increasingly global tier one aerostructures company to take full advantage of strong growth in the aerospace and defence sectors.

Aernnova, headquartered in the Basque region of Spain, is a global leader in the engineering, design, manufacture and support of advanced composite and metallic aerostructures. The company doubled its turnover since 2018, reaching $1.1billion through a combination of strong organic growth, continued market share gains and strategic acquisitions in the US, UK and Portugal.

Aernnova serves its customers across civil and defence programs, in single aisle, twin aisle, commuter, business aircraft, rotorcraft and advanced air mobility, is a strategic supplier to both Airbus and Embraer and has a growing relationship with Boeing. Through its engineering and manufacturing sites in Spain, Portugal, Brazil and Mexico, Aernnova will benefit from strong growth in air travel and, from its defence hubs in the US and UK, will respond to increasing defence demand.

The decision to strengthen Aernnova's board and executive leadership supports the company's ambitious growth plans, both on current and next generation programs.

New appointments

Iñaki López Gandásegui, former CEO of Gamesa and founder of Aernnova, will maintain institutional responsibilities as Chair - Institutions, and Grant Skinner, with extensive experience in the sector including as Vice-Chair of Strata (a Middle East based Aernnova Group confidential information. Limited use on a need-to-know basis. All rights reserved. aerostructures company) and Chair of SR Technics (a leading aircraft MRO services company) will chair the board as Executive Chair.

In addition, Anna Keeling, former Vice President and Managing Director of Boeing Defence UK, recently joined the board. Marwan Lahoud, previously Director of Strategy and Marketing at Airbus and David Barger, formerly CEO at JetBlue, remain on the board.

The Company will continue to be led by Mr. Ricardo Chocarro as Chief Executive Officer who, in recent months, has reshaped his executive leadership team with new appointments including a new Chief Financial Officer, Chief Operating Officer and Chief Procurement Officer with external hires complementing those with significant company experience.

Aernnova is increasingly well-positioned to support its customers' ambitious growth plans on current and future aerospace and defence programs.

