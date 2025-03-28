Nokian Tyres plc: The new Nokian Tyres Romania factory starts tire deliveries

Nokian Tyres plc Press Release March 28, 2025 at 10:00 a.m. EET

Nokian Tyres is starting tire deliveries from its new factory in Oradea, Romania. The first deliveries through Nokian Tyres distribution centers to Central European customers and consumers include winter and all-season tires. The Romania factory is strategically located close to Central and South European consumers and customers, and it will focus on manufacturing passenger car tires sold to these markets. The factory is the world's first full-scale zero CO2 emission tire factory with all energy generated without fossil fuels and utilizes the most modern technology to produce tires.

"This week marks the start of the tire deliveries from our factory in Oradea, Romania. The first truck loaded with Oradea made tires left from the factory taking the tires to our distribution centers and later to our customer and consumers in Central and South Europe. The factory, which is the world's first full-scale zero CO2 emission tire factory, will strengthen our ability to serve our consumers and customers in Central and South Europe and beyond and support our growth.

Reaching this milestone in less than two years from the Groundbreaking of the factory is a significant achievement for us and I am very proud of the Nokian Tyres team who has worked hard to make this possible. I also want to thank all partners and Romanian officials who have helped us along the way," says Paolo Pompei, President and CEO of Nokian Tyres.

The first new passenger car tire range produced in Romania

The company recently launched the Nokian Tyres Seasonproof 2, the first passenger car tire range produced in the Romania factory. The all-season tire range includes sizes for modern passenger cars, SUVs and CUV's available for Central and South European consumers by autumn 2025. Providing excellent grip on snow and slush, the tire also delivers exceptional performance and a smooth driving experience in summer. Nokian Tyres Seasonproof 2 has a share of up to 38% renewable, recycled and ISCC PLUS certified materials*. It is the company's first tire in commercial production with such a high share of renewable and recycled materials. In the coming months and years, the company will launch new products for drivers in Central and South Europe produced in Romania.

Nokian Tyres factory in Oradea, Romania / Nokian Tyres



Award-winning factory

The groundbreaking of the Romania factory was celebrated in May 2023 and the first tire was produced in July 2024. Since then, the factory has already received three prestigious awards:

2025 Award for Environmental Achievement of the Year - Industry Contribution at the Tire Technology International Awards for Innovation and Excellence

Business Review's Award for The Most Impactful Investment of the Year 2025 in Romania

Sustainable Manufacturing Award 2025 in Romania - Industry Tomorrow

A team of over 500 professionals

The Romania factory is the company's third production facility, in addition to factories in Nokia, Finland and Dayton, US.

Nokian Tyres has an ongoing recruitment campaign in Romania, especially in Bihor County, to attract skilled labor. The factory employs some 300 workers. The recruitment process continues, and the total number of employees is estimated to be over 500 when the factory is at full capacity. If you are interested in joining the Nokian Tyres team, you can submit your application at www.nokiantyres.ro .

For more information, please contact:

Adrian Kaczmarczyk, SVP, Operations, tel. +49 151 6182 2476

media@nokiantyres.com

Media bank / Nokian Tyres

* Exact percentage depends on tire size and its design. Nokian Tyres Seasonproof 2 contains up to 38% renewable and recycled raw materials, of which 2% are ISCC PLUS mass balance approach certified from bio-based, bio-circular and/or circular feedstock. Typical variation between tire sizes is around 1%. Nokian Tyres reduces the amount of fossil-based raw materials in tires by using the ISCC PLUS certified materials and by continuously searching for new recycled and renewable alternatives.