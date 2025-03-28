Deutsche Bank has announced significant changes to its management team, signaling a renewed focus on improving profitability. CEO Christian Sewing has received a contract extension for a third term, affirming confidence in his leadership since 2018 when he began steering Germany's largest financial institution back to profitability. The bank is undergoing a major reorganization with Deputy CEO James von Moltke stepping down to be replaced by Raja Akram, who previously served as Deputy CFO at Morgan Stanley. Additionally, Legal Director Stefan Simon will leave the company, with his responsibilities being absorbed by Sewing. These leadership changes are part of a broader strategic realignment that includes streamlining investment banking operations and strengthening the corporate client business, initiatives that appear to be yielding positive results. Analysts from Goldman Sachs maintain an optimistic outlook on Deutsche Bank shares, setting a price target of €28.40, representing potential growth of nearly 30 percent.

New Share Buyback Program Signals Confidence

In a move that has captured investor attention, Deutsche Bank has announced a substantial share repurchase program scheduled to commence on April 1, 2025. With approval from the European Central Bank, the financial institution plans to buy back its own shares valued at up to €750 million by September 19, 2025. The bank intends to acquire no more than 90 million shares, which will be canceled to reduce the company's capital base. All transactions will be executed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange's electronic trading platform (Xetra) in accordance with the resolutions approved at the May 16, 2024 shareholders' meeting. Market observers interpret this buyback initiative as a positive indicator, typically reflecting management's confidence in the company's business development despite ongoing challenges, including issues with Postbank integration and pending legal disputes.

