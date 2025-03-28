Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 28, 2025) - Happy Belly Food Group Inc. (CSE: HBFG) (OTCQB: HBFGF) ("Happy Belly" or the "Company"), a leading consolidator of emerging food brands is pleased to announce that its Smash Burger brand Rosie's Burgers has signed a franchised agreement for the city of Mississauga. Rosie's Burgers ("Rosie's") is a boutique QSR restaurant brand serving original recipe smash burgers, poutine, onion rings, milkshakes and more. This signed agreement marks the 11th franchised agreement signed for Rosie's Burgers in addition to our 5 corporate retail locations. This growth trajectory demonstrates the strength of the brand, and there are no plans of slowing down.





"The Rosie's brand is expanding nationwide, and today's news underscores our success in signing franchisees across Canada. Following yesterday's multi-unit franchise agreement for five locations in British Columbia, we are now further strengthening our presence in Ontario, our home market," said Sean Black, Chief Executive Officer of Happy Belly. "With several new locations under construction and more scheduled for 2025, we are set to achieve significant growth through parallel paths of corporate store openings as well as with asset light franchise unit growth. Our track record in driving organic growth and demonstrating the strength of our franchising program continues to set us up to compound growth."



"Beyond just expanding our footprint, this agreement highlights the strength of our franchise support system-from site selection and operational training to marketing and ongoing business development. We take pride in providing our franchisees with the tools and resources they need to succeed, and the commitment of a seasoned operator underscores the trust in our processes, people, and brand momentum."

"Our team's deep expertise in the burger category positions Rosie's Burgers for a strong and sustained growth trajectory in the years ahead. With 85 units contractually committed to in area development agreements across Atlantic Canada, Ontario, Alberta, and British Columbia, the momentum behind the brand continues to build as our asset-light franchise model enables Happy Belly as a whole, to continue accelerating growth across all our brands. With a strong foundation, strategic leadership, and a dedicated franchise support system, we are well-positioned to drive sustained success in the Canadian QSR market."



"Our overarching strategy has always been to focus on the development and growth of emerging brands within the food sector. As the brand's free cash flow grows, we anticipate accelerating our corporate store development timeline, supplemented by the growth of our franchise program."



"This is another step forward in our mission to become a predictable and disciplined growth company, Canada's next great restaurant consolidator."



We are just getting started



The City of Mississauga

Mississauga is an excellent location for a smash burger restaurant due to its diverse, affluent population and thriving urban atmosphere. As a rapidly growing city with high foot traffic, especially in its bustling downtown and shopping districts, Mississauga offers an ideal environment for a quick-service concept that delivers bold, flavorful food. Its strong culinary scene, combined with a mix of families, young professionals, and food enthusiasts, creates a robust customer base eager for innovative dining experiences.



About Rosie's Burgers

Deliciously handcrafted smashed burgers, golden fries, and classic milkshakes. Rosie's is your neighbourhood burger shop serving up nostalgic flavours you know, love, and crave. From our Smashburger's and French fries to strawberry shakes and onion rings-we're all about keeping things simple and perfecting tradition. Because the classics were made classic for a reason, right?

Franchising

For franchising inquiries please see www.happybellyfg.com/franchise-with-us/ or contact us at hello@happybellyfg.com.



About Happy Belly Food Group

Happy Belly Food Group Inc. (CSE: HBFG) (OTCQB: HBFGF) ("Happy Belly" or the "Company") is a leading consolidator of emerging food brands.





Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

All statements in this press release, other than statements of historical fact, are "forward-looking information" with respect to the Company within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-Looking information is frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur and include the future performance of Happy Belly and her subsidiaries. Forward-Looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates at the date the statements are made and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements. There are uncertainties inherent in forward-looking information, including factors beyond the Company's control. There are no assurances that the business plans for Happy Belly described in this news release will come into effect on the terms or time frame described herein. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change except as required by law. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. For a description of the risks and uncertainties facing the Company and its business and affairs, readers should refer to the Company's Management's Discussion and Analysis and other disclosure filings with Canadian securities regulators, which are posted on www.sedarplus.ca.

