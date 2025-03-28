Anzeige
Freitag, 28.03.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 693 internationalen Medien
Kritischer Rohstoff, strategische Wende: Warum diese Aktie jetzt auf das Radar kluger Investoren gehört
PR Newswire
28.03.2025
Capita Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

Finanznachrichten News

Capita Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, March 28

Capita plc

(the "Company")

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by directors/persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

28 March 2025

The Company announces that on 27 March 2025 it granted an option over ordinary shares of 2 1/15 pence each in the Company (the "Shares") under the Capita plc Executive Plan 2021 to persons discharging managerial responsibility ("PDMR") as detailed in the table below. No consideration was payable for the grant.

Name

Position

Number of Shares subject to option

Adolfo Hernandez

Chief Executive Officer

1,416,184

Pablo Andres

Chief Financial Officer

331,647

This grant is in respect of the 2024 annual bonus awards, with this portion of the bonus being deferred into Capita plc shares and will normally vest after three years from date of grant subject to continued employment, inclusive of any dividend equivalent entitlements and in line with Capita's remuneration policy approved by shareholders. Details are set out in the Company's remuneration policy.

The information set out below is provided in accordance with the requirements of the UK Market Abuse Regulation.

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name

Adolfo Hernandez

2 Reason for the notification

a) Position/status

Chief Executive Officer (Director)

b) Initial notification/Amendment

Initial notification

3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name

Capita plc

b) LEI

CMIGEWPLHL4M7ZV0IZ88

4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Ordinary shares of 2 1/15p each

Identification code

GB00B23K0M20

b) Nature of the transaction

Grant of nil cost options over Capita ordinary shares under the Capita plc Executive Plan 2021

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

£nil

1,416,184

d) Aggregated information
-Aggregated volume

-Price

Price(s)

Volume(s)

£nil

1,416,184

e) Date of transaction

27 March 2025

f) Place of transaction

Outside of a trading venue

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name

Pablo Andres

2 Reason for the notification

a) Position/status

Chief Financial Officer (Director)

b) Initial notification/Amendment

Initial notification

3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name

Capita plc

b) LEI

CMIGEWPLHL4M7ZV0IZ88

4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Ordinary shares of 2 1/15p each

Identification code

GB00B23K0M20

b) Nature of the transaction

Grant of nil cost options over Capita ordinary shares under the Capita plc Executive Plan 2021

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

£nil

331,647

d) Aggregated information
-Aggregated volume

-Price

Price(s)

Volume(s)

£nil

331,647

e) Date of transaction

27 March 2025

f) Place of transaction

Outside of a trading venue


