WKN: A2N6WD | ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62 | Ticker-Symbol: FCA
Frankfurt
28.03.25
09:15 Uhr
1,380 Euro
-0,010
-0,72 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
FUNDING CIRCLE HOLDINGS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FUNDING CIRCLE HOLDINGS PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,3901,55013:54
Dow Jones News
28.03.2025 12:45 Uhr
152 Leser
Funding Circle Plc: DSH-Director/PDMR Shareholding

Finanznachrichten News

DJ Funding Circle Plc: DSH-Director/PDMR Shareholding 

Funding Circle Plc (FCH) 
Funding Circle Plc: DSH-Director/PDMR Shareholding 
28-March-2025 / 11:12 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
28 March 2025 
LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 
 
Funding Circle Holdings plc ("the Company") 
Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibility (PDMR) 
In accordance with the Company's Remuneration Policy, on 27 March 2025 the Company granted Lisa Jacobs the following 
deferred bonus share award of nil cost options over ordinary shares of nominal value 0.1p in the capital of the 
Company: 
 
PDMR                 Number of shares subject to award 
Lisa Jacobs (Chief Executive Officer) 166,186

The deferred bonus awards represent forty per cent of the 2024 annual bonus for executive directors which is required to be deferred into ordinary shares and will vest after three years.

The notification below, made in accordance with the requirements of Article 19 of the Market Abuse Regulation, provides further detail: 

1.      Details of the persons discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated 
a)      Name:                     i. Lisa Jacobs 
2.      Reason for the notification 
a)      Position/status:               i. Chief Executive Officer 
b)      Initial notification/Amendment:       Initial notification 
3.      Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
       monitor 
a)      Name:                    Funding Circle Holdings plc 
b)      LEI:                     2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 
4.      Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
       Description of the financial instrument,   Ordinary shares of 0.1 pence each 
       type of instrument: 
a) 
 
                              GB00BG0TPX62 
       Identification code: 
                              Award of nil cost options under the Funding Circle Holdings 
b)      Nature of the transactions:         plc Deferred Bonus Plan 
 
 
                              Price(s)    Volume(s) 
c)      Price(s) and volume(s): 
                              i. Nil     166,186

Aggregated information:

Not applicable - single transaction

d) Aggregated volume:

Price:

e) Date of the transaction: 27 March 2025

f) Place of the transaction London

Enquiries:

Investor Relations ir@fundingcircle.com Tony Nicol

Headland Consultancy Stephen Malthouse and Jack Gault (+44 20 3805 4822)

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00BG0TPX62 
Category Code: DSH 
TIDM:      FCH 
LEI Code:    2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  380517 
EQS News ID:  2108344 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2108344&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 28, 2025 07:13 ET (11:13 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
