Miton UK Microcap Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)
LONDON, United Kingdom, March 28
Miton UK MicroCap Trust plc
28th March 2025
Miton UK Microcap Trust plc
It is announced that at the close of business on 27th March 2025, the unaudited Net Asset Value per share of Miton UK Microcap Trust plc is:
With the portfolio valued on a fair value basis:
Including current period revenue to
27th March 2025 48.76p per ordinary share
Excluding current period revenue 48.91p per ordinary share
Legal Entity Identifier 21380048Q8UABVMAG916
28thMarch 2025
