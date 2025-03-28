BlackRock American Income Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, March 28
NET ASSET VALUE
BLACKROCK AMERICAN INCOME TRUST PLC
549300WWOCXSC241W468
The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock American Income Trust PLC at close of business on 27 March 2025 were:
215.92p Capital only
216.77p Including current year income
Notes:
1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.
2. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable deducted on the ex-dividend date.
3. Following the share buyback of 57,570 Ordinary shares on 27th March 2025, the Company has 67,916,642 Ordinary Shares in issue, excluding 27,444,663 shares which are held in Treasury.
© 2025 PR Newswire