BlackRock American Income Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

LONDON, United Kingdom, March 28

NET ASSET VALUE

BLACKROCK AMERICAN INCOME TRUST PLC

549300WWOCXSC241W468

The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock American Income Trust PLC at close of business on 27 March 2025 were:

215.92p Capital only

216.77p Including current year income

Notes:

1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.

2. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable deducted on the ex-dividend date.

3. Following the share buyback of 57,570 Ordinary shares on 27th March 2025, the Company has 67,916,642 Ordinary Shares in issue, excluding 27,444,663 shares which are held in Treasury.