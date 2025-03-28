Anzeige
Freitag, 28.03.2025
Kritischer Rohstoff, strategische Wende: Warum diese Aktie jetzt auf das Radar kluger Investoren gehört
WKN: A1XE3D | ISIN: IE00BJMZDW83 | Ticker-Symbol: DHG
Frankfurt
28.03.25
08:01 Uhr
5,380 Euro
-0,060
-1,10 %
Branche
Hotels/Tourismus
Aktienmarkt
ISEQ-20
1-Jahres-Chart
DALATA HOTEL GROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
DALATA HOTEL GROUP PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
5,1405,60015:17
Dow Jones News
28.03.2025 12:57 Uhr
194 Leser
Dalata Hotel Group PLC: Form 8.1 (c) & (d) (i)

Finanznachrichten News

DJ Dalata Hotel Group PLC: Form 8.1 (c) & (d) (i) 

Dalata Hotel Group PLC (DAL,DHG) 
Dalata Hotel Group PLC: Form 8.1 (c) & (d) (i) 
28-March-2025 / 11:24 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Ap13 
 
FORM 8.1(c) & (d)(i) 
(Dealing) 
 
IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL 
 
DEALING DISCLOSURE UNDER RULE 8.1(c) AND (d)(i) OF THE IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL ACT, 1997, TAKEOVER RULES, 2022 
 
BY AN OFFEROR, OFFEREE OR PARTIES ACTING IN CONCERT WITH THEM IN RESPECT OF DEALINGS FOR THEMSELVES OR FOR 
DISCRETIONARY CLIENTS 
 
1. KEY INFORMATION 
 
(a) Full name of discloser:                        Shane Casserly 
(b) Owner or controller of interests and short positions disclosed, if 
different from 1(a): 
                                      N/A 
The naming of nominee or vehicle companies is insufficient. For a trust, 
the trustee(s), settlor and beneficiaries must be named. 
(c) Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose relevant securities this 
form relates: 
                                      Dalata Hotel Group plc 
 
Use a separate form for each offeror/offeree 
(d) Status of person making the disclosure: 
                                      Person acting in concert with the offeree 
                                      (namely, a director of the offeree) 
e.g. offeror, offeree, person acting in concert with the offeror/offeree 
(specify name of offeror/offeree) 
(e) Date dealing undertaken:                        27 March 2025 
(f) In addition to the company in 1(c) above, is the discloser also making 
disclosures in respect of any other party to the offer? 
                                      N/A 
 
If it is a cash offer or possible cash offer, state "N/A"

Ap14

2. INTERESTS AND SHORT POSITIONS

If there are positions to disclose in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(c), copy table 2 for each additional class of relevant security.

Interests and short positions in the relevant securities of the offeror or offeree to which the disclosure relates following the dealing (Note 1) 

Class of relevant security: 
(Note 2) 
                                          Interests  Short positions 
 
                                          Number %  Number  % 
(1) Relevant securities owned and/or controlled:                  89,581 0.04 N/A    N/A 
(2) Cash-settled derivatives:                           N/A  N/A N/A    N/A 
(3) Stock-settled derivatives (including options) and agreements to purchase/sell: N/A  N/A N/A    N/A 
Total:                                       89,581 0.04 N/A    N/A

All interests and all short positions should be disclosed.

Details of options including rights to subscribe for new securities and any open stock-settled derivative positions (including traded options), or agreements to purchase or sell relevant securities, should be given on a Supplemental Form 8 .

3. DEALINGS BY THE PERSON MAKING THE DISCLOSURE (Note 3)

Where there have been dealings in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1 (c), copy table 3(a), (b), (c) or (d) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security dealt in.

The currency of all prices and other monetary amounts should be stated.

Ap15

(a) Purchases and sales

(i) Offeree, offeror or person acting in concert (except for a principal trader in the same group as a financial or other professional adviser acting in relation to the offer for the offeree or the offeror) 

Class of          Number of Price per unit 
relevant   Purchase/sale securities (Note 4) 
security 
N/A      N/A      N/A    N/A

(ii) Principal trader where the sole reason for the connection is that the principal trader is in the same group as a financial or other professional adviser acting in relation to the offer for the offeree or the offeror 

Class of         Total   Highest  Lowest 
relevant    Purchases/ number of price per price per 
security    sales   securities unit paid/ unit paid/ 
                   received  received 
N/A      N/A    N/A    N/A    N/A

(b) Cash-settled derivative transactions 

Nature of 
             dealing 
Class of   Product   e.g. opening/   Number of Price 
relevant   description closing a long/  reference per unit 
security   e.g. CFD  short position,  securities (Note 4) 
             increasing/    (Note 5) 
             reducing a long/ 
             short position 
N/A      N/A     N/A        N/A    N/A

Ap16

(c) Stock-settled derivative transactions (including options)

(i) Writing, selling, purchasing or varying 

Number 
       Product   Writing,   of          Type       Option 
Class of   description purchasing, securities Exercise e.g.   Expiry money 
relevant   e.g. call  selling,   to which  price per American, date  paid/ 
security   option   varying etc. option   unit   European     received 
                    relates       etc.       per unit 
                    (Note 5) 
N/A      N/A     N/A     N/A    N/A    N/A    N/A  N/A

(ii) Exercise 

Class of   Product   Exercising/                                     Exercise 
relevant   description exercised                                 Number of price 
security   e.g. call  against                                  securities per unit 
       option                                              (Note 4) 
             Delivery of vested award pursuant to the terms of the 2017 Long Term   89,581 
Ordinary   Vested   Incentive Plan, as may be amended from time to time, which confers on the Ordinary  N/A 
Shares    award    discloser a right to receive Ordinary Shares in accordance with the award Shares 
             vesting terms

(d) Other dealings (including transactions in respect of new securities) 

Class of   Nature of dealing       Price per unit 
relevant   e.g. subscription,  Details (if applicable) 
security   conversion, exercise     (Note 4) 
N/A      N/A          N/A   N/A

4. OTHER INFORMATION

(a) Indemnity and other dealing arrangements 

Details of any indemnity or option arrangement, or any agreement or understanding, formal or informal, relating to 
relevant securities which may be an inducement to deal or refrain from dealing entered into by the party to the offer 
or person acting in concert making the disclosure and any other person: 
 
Irrevocable commitments and letters of intent should not be included. If there are no such agreements, arrangements or 
understandings, state "none" 
N/A

Ap17

(b) Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives 

Full details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding between the person disclosing and any other person relating 
to the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option referred to on this form or relating to the voting 
rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative referred to on this form is 
referenced. If none, this should be stated. 
N/A

(c) Attachments 

Is a Supplemental Form 8 attached? NO 
 
Date of disclosure: 28 March 2025 
Contact name:    Sean McKeon 
Telephone number:  +353 01 2069400

Public disclosures under Rule 8.1 of the Rules must be made to a Regulatory Information Service.

Ap18

NOTES ON FORM 8.1(c) and (d)(i)

1. See the definition of "interest in a relevant security" in Rule 2.5 of Part A of the Rules and see Rule 8.6(b) of Part B of the Rules.

2. See the definition of "relevant securities" in Rule 2.1 of Part A of the Rules.

3. See the definition of "dealing" in Rule 2.1 of Part A of the Rules.

4. If the economic exposure to changes in the price of securities is limited, for example, by virtue of a stop loss arrangement relating to a spread bet, full details must be given.

5. See Rule 2.5(d) of Part A of the Rules.

6. If details included in a disclosure under Rule 8 are incorrect, they should be corrected as soon as practicable in a subsequent disclosure. Such disclosure should state clearly that it corrects details disclosed previously, identify the disclosure or disclosures being corrected, and provide sufficient detail for the reader to understand the nature of the corrections. In the case of any doubt, the Panel should be consulted.

For full details of disclosure requirements, see Rule 8 of the Rules. If in doubt, consult the Panel.

References in these notes to "the Rules" are to the Irish Takeover Panel Act, 1997, Takeover Rules, 2022.

Ap13

FORM 8.1(c) & (d)(i) (Dealing)

IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL

DEALING DISCLOSURE UNDER RULE 8.1(c) AND (d)(i) OF THE IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL ACT, 1997, TAKEOVER RULES, 2022

BY AN OFFEROR, OFFEREE OR PARTIES ACTING IN CONCERT WITH THEM IN RESPECT OF DEALINGS FOR THEMSELVES OR FOR DISCRETIONARY CLIENTS

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

March 28, 2025 07:25 ET (11:25 GMT)

DJ Dalata Hotel Group PLC: Form 8.1 (c) & (d) (i) -2-

1. KEY INFORMATION 

(a) Full name of discloser:                        Des McCann 
(b) Owner or controller of interests and short positions disclosed, if 
different from 1(a): 
                                      N/A 
The naming of nominee or vehicle companies is insufficient. For a trust, 
the trustee(s), settlor and beneficiaries must be named. 
(c) Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose relevant securities this 
form relates: 
                                      Dalata Hotel Group plc 
 
Use a separate form for each offeror/offeree 
(d) Status of person making the disclosure: 
                                      Person acting in concert with the offeree 
                                      (namely, a director of the offeree) 
e.g. offeror, offeree, person acting in concert with the offeror/offeree 
(specify name of offeror/offeree) 
(e) Date dealing undertaken:                        27 March 2025 
(f) In addition to the company in 1(c) above, is the discloser also making 
disclosures in respect of any other party to the offer? 
                                      N/A 
 
If it is a cash offer or possible cash offer, state "N/A"

Ap14

2. INTERESTS AND SHORT POSITIONS

If there are positions to disclose in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(c), copy table 2 for each additional class of relevant security.

Interests and short positions in the relevant securities of the offeror or offeree to which the disclosure relates following the dealing (Note 1) 

Class of relevant security: 
(Note 2) 
                                          Interests  Short positions 
 
                                          Number %  Number  % 
(1) Relevant securities owned and/or controlled:                  52,827 0.02 N/A    N/A 
(2) Cash-settled derivatives:                           N/A  N/A N/A    N/A 
(3) Stock-settled derivatives (including options) and agreements to purchase/sell: N/A  N/A N/A    N/A 
Total:                                       52,827 0.02 N/A    N/A

All interests and all short positions should be disclosed.

Details of options including rights to subscribe for new securities and any open stock-settled derivative positions (including traded options), or agreements to purchase or sell relevant securities, should be given on a Supplemental Form 8 .

3. DEALINGS BY THE PERSON MAKING THE DISCLOSURE (Note 3)

Where there have been dealings in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1 (c), copy table 3(a), (b), (c) or (d) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security dealt in.

The currency of all prices and other monetary amounts should be stated.

Ap15

(a) Purchases and sales

(i) Offeree, offeror or person acting in concert (except for a principal trader in the same group as a financial or other professional adviser acting in relation to the offer for the offeree or the offeror) 

Class of          Number of Price per unit 
relevant   Purchase/sale securities (Note 4) 
security 
N/A      N/A      N/A    N/A

(ii) Principal trader where the sole reason for the connection is that the principal trader is in the same group as a financial or other professional adviser acting in relation to the offer for the offeree or the offeror 

Class of         Total   Highest  Lowest 
relevant    Purchases/ number of price per price per 
security    sales   securities unit paid/ unit paid/ 
                   received  received 
N/A      N/A    N/A    N/A    N/A

(b) Cash-settled derivative transactions 

Nature of 
             dealing 
Class of   Product   e.g. opening/   Number of Price 
relevant   description closing a long/  reference per unit 
security   e.g. CFD  short position,  securities (Note 4) 
             increasing/    (Note 5) 
             reducing a long/ 
             short position 
N/A      N/A     N/A        N/A    N/A

Ap16

(c) Stock-settled derivative transactions (including options)

(i) Writing, selling, purchasing or varying 

Number 
       Product   Writing,   of          Type       Option 
Class of   description purchasing, securities Exercise e.g.   Expiry money 
relevant   e.g. call  selling,   to which  price per American, date  paid/ 
security   option   varying etc. option   unit   European     received 
                    relates       etc.       per unit 
                    (Note 5) 
N/A      N/A     N/A     N/A    N/A    N/A    N/A  N/A

(ii) Exercise 

Class of   Product   Exercising/                                     Exercise 
relevant   description exercised                                 Number of price 
security   e.g. call  against                                  securities per unit 
       option                                              (Note 4) 
             Delivery of vested award pursuant to the terms of the 2017 Long Term   52,827 
Ordinary   Vested   Incentive Plan, as may be amended from time to time, which confers on the Ordinary  Nil 
Shares    award    discloser a right to receive Ordinary Shares in accordance with the award Shares 
             vesting terms

(d) Other dealings (including transactions in respect of new securities) 

Class of   Nature of dealing       Price per unit 
relevant   e.g. subscription,  Details (if applicable) 
security   conversion, exercise     (Note 4) 
N/A      N/A          N/A   N/A

4. OTHER INFORMATION

(a) Indemnity and other dealing arrangements 

Details of any indemnity or option arrangement, or any agreement or understanding, formal or informal, relating to 
relevant securities which may be an inducement to deal or refrain from dealing entered into by the party to the offer 
or person acting in concert making the disclosure and any other person: 
 
Irrevocable commitments and letters of intent should not be included. If there are no such agreements, arrangements or 
understandings, state "none" 
N/A

Ap17

(b) Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives 

Full details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding between the person disclosing and any other person relating 
to the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option referred to on this form or relating to the voting 
rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative referred to on this form is 
referenced. If none, this should be stated. 
N/A

(c) Attachments 

Is a Supplemental Form 8 attached? NO 
 
Date of disclosure: 28 March 2025 
Contact name:    Sean McKeon 
Telephone number:  +353 01 2069400

Public disclosures under Rule 8.1 of the Rules must be made to a Regulatory Information Service.

Ap18

NOTES ON FORM 8.1(c) and (d)(i)

1. See the definition of "interest in a relevant security" in Rule 2.5 of Part A of the Rules and see Rule 8.6(b) of Part B of the Rules.

2. See the definition of "relevant securities" in Rule 2.1 of Part A of the Rules.

3. See the definition of "dealing" in Rule 2.1 of Part A of the Rules.

4. If the economic exposure to changes in the price of securities is limited, for example, by virtue of a stop loss arrangement relating to a spread bet, full details must be given.

5. See Rule 2.5(d) of Part A of the Rules.

6. If details included in a disclosure under Rule 8 are incorrect, they should be corrected as soon as practicable in a subsequent disclosure. Such disclosure should state clearly that it corrects details disclosed previously, identify the disclosure or disclosures being corrected, and provide sufficient detail for the reader to understand the nature of the corrections. In the case of any doubt, the Panel should be consulted.

For full details of disclosure requirements, see Rule 8 of the Rules. If in doubt, consult the Panel.

References in these notes to "the Rules" are to the Irish Takeover Panel Act, 1997, Takeover Rules, 2022.

FORM 8.1(c) & (d)(i) (Dealing)

IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL

DEALING DISCLOSURE UNDER RULE 8.1(c) AND (d)(i) OF THE IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL ACT, 1997, TAKEOVER RULES, 2022

BY AN OFFEROR, OFFEREE OR PARTIES ACTING IN CONCERT WITH THEM IN RESPECT OF DEALINGS FOR THEMSELVES OR FOR DISCRETIONARY CLIENTS

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

March 28, 2025 07:25 ET (11:25 GMT)

DJ Dalata Hotel Group PLC: Form 8.1 (c) & (d) (i) -3-

1. KEY INFORMATION 

(a) Full name of discloser:                        Dermot Crowley 
(b) Owner or controller of interests and short positions disclosed, if 
different from 1(a): 
                                      N/A 
The naming of nominee or vehicle companies is insufficient. For a trust, 
the trustee(s), settlor and beneficiaries must be named. 
(c) Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose relevant securities this 
form relates: 
                                      Dalata Hotel Group plc 
 
Use a separate form for each offeror/offeree 
(d) Status of person making the disclosure: 
                                      Person acting in concert with the offeree 
                                      (namely, a director of the offeree) 
e.g. offeror, offeree, person acting in concert with the offeror/offeree 
(specify name of offeror/offeree) 
(e) Date dealing undertaken:                        27 March 2025 
(f) In addition to the company in 1(c) above, is the discloser also making 
disclosures in respect of any other party to the offer? 
                                      N/A 
 
If it is a cash offer or possible cash offer, state "N/A"

Ap14

2. INTERESTS AND SHORT POSITIONS

If there are positions to disclose in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(c), copy table 2 for each additional class of relevant security.

Interests and short positions in the relevant securities of the offeror or offeree to which the disclosure relates following the dealing (Note 1) 

Class of relevant security: 
(Note 2) 
                                          Interests  Short positions 
 
                                          Number %  Number  % 
(1) Relevant securities owned and/or controlled:                  181,209 0.09 N/A    N/A 
(2) Cash-settled derivatives:                           N/A   N/A N/A    N/A 
(3) Stock-settled derivatives (including options) and agreements to purchase/sell: N/A   N/A N/A    N/A 
Total:                                       181,209 0.09 N/A    N/A

All interests and all short positions should be disclosed.

Details of options including rights to subscribe for new securities and any open stock-settled derivative positions (including traded options), or agreements to purchase or sell relevant securities, should be given on a Supplemental Form 8 .

3. DEALINGS BY THE PERSON MAKING THE DISCLOSURE (Note 3)

Where there have been dealings in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1 (c), copy table 3(a), (b), (c) or (d) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security dealt in.

The currency of all prices and other monetary amounts should be stated.

Ap15

(a) Purchases and sales

(i) Offeree, offeror or person acting in concert (except for a principal trader in the same group as a financial or other professional adviser acting in relation to the offer for the offeree or the offeror) 

Class of          Number of Price per unit 
relevant   Purchase/sale securities (Note 4) 
security 
N/A      N/A      N/A    N/A

(ii) Principal trader where the sole reason for the connection is that the principal trader is in the same group as a financial or other professional adviser acting in relation to the offer for the offeree or the offeror 

Class of         Total   Highest  Lowest 
relevant    Purchases/ number of price per price per 
security    sales   securities unit paid/ unit paid/ 
                   received  received 
N/A      N/A    N/A    N/A    N/A

(b) Cash-settled derivative transactions 

Nature of 
             dealing 
Class of   Product   e.g. opening/   Number of Price 
relevant   description closing a long/  reference per unit 
security   e.g. CFD  short position,  securities (Note 4) 
             increasing/    (Note 5) 
             reducing a long/ 
             short position 
N/A      N/A     N/A        N/A    N/A

Ap16

(c) Stock-settled derivative transactions (including options)

(i) Writing, selling, purchasing or varying 

Number 
       Product   Writing,   of          Type       Option 
Class of   description purchasing, securities Exercise e.g.   Expiry money 
relevant   e.g. call  selling,   to which  price per American, date  paid/ 
security   option   varying etc. option   unit   European     received 
                    relates       etc.       per unit 
                    (Note 5) 
N/A      N/A     N/A     N/A    N/A    N/A    N/A  N/A

(ii) Exercise 

Class of   Product   Exercising/                                     Exercise 
relevant   description exercised                                 Number of price 
security   e.g. call  against                                  securities per unit 
       option                                              (Note 4) 
             Delivery of vested award pursuant to the terms of the 2017 Long Term   181,209 
Ordinary   Vested   Incentive Plan, as may be amended from time to time, which confers on the Ordinary  Nil 
Shares    award    discloser a right to receive Ordinary Shares in accordance with the award Shares 
             vesting terms

(d) Other dealings (including transactions in respect of new securities) 

Class of   Nature of dealing       Price per unit 
relevant   e.g. subscription,  Details (if applicable) 
security   conversion, exercise     (Note 4) 
N/A      N/A          N/A   N/A

4. OTHER INFORMATION

(a) Indemnity and other dealing arrangements 

Details of any indemnity or option arrangement, or any agreement or understanding, formal or informal, relating to 
relevant securities which may be an inducement to deal or refrain from dealing entered into by the party to the offer 
or person acting in concert making the disclosure and any other person: 
 
Irrevocable commitments and letters of intent should not be included. If there are no such agreements, arrangements or 
understandings, state "none" 
N/A

Ap17

(b) Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives 

Full details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding between the person disclosing and any other person relating 
to the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option referred to on this form or relating to the voting 
rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative referred to on this form is 
referenced. If none, this should be stated. 
N/A

(c) Attachments 

Is a Supplemental Form 8 attached? NO 
 
Date of disclosure: 28 March 2025 
Contact name:    Sean McKeon 
Telephone number:  +353 01 2069400

Public disclosures under Rule 8.1 of the Rules must be made to a Regulatory Information Service.

Ap18

NOTES ON FORM 8.1(c) and (d)(i)

1. See the definition of "interest in a relevant security" in Rule 2.5 of Part A of the Rules and see Rule 8.6(b) of Part B of the Rules.

2. See the definition of "relevant securities" in Rule 2.1 of Part A of the Rules.

3. See the definition of "dealing" in Rule 2.1 of Part A of the Rules.

4. If the economic exposure to changes in the price of securities is limited, for example, by virtue of a stop loss arrangement relating to a spread bet, full details must be given.

5. See Rule 2.5(d) of Part A of the Rules.

6. If details included in a disclosure under Rule 8 are incorrect, they should be corrected as soon as practicable in a subsequent disclosure. Such disclosure should state clearly that it corrects details disclosed previously, identify the disclosure or disclosures being corrected, and provide sufficient detail for the reader to understand the nature of the corrections. In the case of any doubt, the Panel should be consulted.

For full details of disclosure requirements, see Rule 8 of the Rules. If in doubt, consult the Panel.

References in these notes to "the Rules" are to the Irish Takeover Panel Act, 1997, Takeover Rules, 2022.

Ap13

FORM 8.1(c) & (d)(i) (Dealing)

IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL

DEALING DISCLOSURE UNDER RULE 8.1(c) AND (d)(i) OF THE IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL ACT, 1997, TAKEOVER RULES, 2022

BY AN OFFEROR, OFFEREE OR PARTIES ACTING IN CONCERT WITH THEM IN RESPECT OF DEALINGS FOR THEMSELVES OR FOR DISCRETIONARY CLIENTS

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

March 28, 2025 07:25 ET (11:25 GMT)

DJ Dalata Hotel Group PLC: Form 8.1 (c) & (d) (i) -4-

1. KEY INFORMATION 

(a) Full name of discloser:                        Carol Phelan 
(b) Owner or controller of interests and short positions disclosed, if 
different from 1(a): 
                                      N/A 
The naming of nominee or vehicle companies is insufficient. For a trust, 
the trustee(s), settlor and beneficiaries must be named. 
(c) Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose relevant securities this 
form relates: 
                                      Dalata Hotel Group plc 
 
Use a separate form for each offeror/offeree 
(d) Status of person making the disclosure: 
                                      Person acting in concert with the offeree 
                                      (namely, a director of the offeree) 
e.g. offeror, offeree, person acting in concert with the offeror/offeree 
(specify name of offeror/offeree) 
(e) Date dealing undertaken:                        27 March 2025 
(f) In addition to the company in 1(c) above, is the discloser also making 
disclosures in respect of any other party to the offer? 
                                      N/A 
 
If it is a cash offer or possible cash offer, state "N/A"

Ap14

2. INTERESTS AND SHORT POSITIONS

If there are positions to disclose in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(c), copy table 2 for each additional class of relevant security.

Interests and short positions in the relevant securities of the offeror or offeree to which the disclosure relates following the dealing (Note 1) 

Class of relevant security: 
(Note 2) 
                                          Interests  Short positions 
 
                                          Number %  Number  % 
(1) Relevant securities owned and/or controlled:                  89,581 0.04 N/A    N/A 
(2) Cash-settled derivatives:                           N/A  N/A N/A    N/A 
(3) Stock-settled derivatives (including options) and agreements to purchase/sell: N/A  N/A N/A    N/A 
Total:                                       89,581 0.04 N/A    N/A

All interests and all short positions should be disclosed.

Details of options including rights to subscribe for new securities and any open stock-settled derivative positions (including traded options), or agreements to purchase or sell relevant securities, should be given on a Supplemental Form 8 .

3. DEALINGS BY THE PERSON MAKING THE DISCLOSURE (Note 3)

Where there have been dealings in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1 (c), copy table 3(a), (b), (c) or (d) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security dealt in.

The currency of all prices and other monetary amounts should be stated.

Ap15

(a) Purchases and sales

(i) Offeree, offeror or person acting in concert (except for a principal trader in the same group as a financial or other professional adviser acting in relation to the offer for the offeree or the offeror) 

Class of          Number of Price per unit 
relevant   Purchase/sale securities (Note 4) 
security 
N/A      N/A      N/A    N/A

(ii) Principal trader where the sole reason for the connection is that the principal trader is in the same group as a financial or other professional adviser acting in relation to the offer for the offeree or the offeror 

Class of         Total   Highest  Lowest 
relevant    Purchases/ number of price per price per 
security    sales   securities unit paid/ unit paid/ 
                   received  received 
N/A      N/A    N/A    N/A    N/A

(b) Cash-settled derivative transactions 

Nature of 
             dealing 
Class of   Product   e.g. opening/   Number of Price 
relevant   description closing a long/  reference per unit 
security   e.g. CFD  short position,  securities (Note 4) 
             increasing/    (Note 5) 
             reducing a long/ 
             short position 
N/A      N/A     N/A        N/A    N/A

Ap16

(c) Stock-settled derivative transactions (including options)

(i) Writing, selling, purchasing or varying 

Number 
       Product   Writing,   of          Type       Option 
Class of   description purchasing, securities Exercise e.g.   Expiry money 
relevant   e.g. call  selling,   to which  price per American, date  paid/ 
security   option   varying etc. option   unit   European     received 
                    relates       etc.       per unit 
                    (Note 5) 
N/A      N/A     N/A     N/A    N/A    N/A    N/A  N/A

(ii) Exercise 

Class of   Product   Exercising/                                     Exercise 
relevant   description exercised                                 Number of price 
security   e.g. call  against                                  securities per unit 
       option                                              (Note 4) 
             Delivery of vested award pursuant to the terms of the 2017 Long Term   89,581 
Ordinary   Vested   Incentive Plan, as may be amended from time to time, which confers on the Ordinary  Nil 
Shares    award    discloser a right to receive Ordinary Shares in accordance with the award Shares 
             vesting terms

(d) Other dealings (including transactions in respect of new securities) 

Class of   Nature of dealing       Price per unit 
relevant   e.g. subscription,  Details (if applicable) 
security   conversion, exercise     (Note 4) 
N/A      N/A          N/A   N/A

4. OTHER INFORMATION

(a) Indemnity and other dealing arrangements 

Details of any indemnity or option arrangement, or any agreement or understanding, formal or informal, relating to 
relevant securities which may be an inducement to deal or refrain from dealing entered into by the party to the offer 
or person acting in concert making the disclosure and any other person: 
 
Irrevocable commitments and letters of intent should not be included. If there are no such agreements, arrangements or 
understandings, state "none" 
N/A

Ap17

(b) Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives 

Full details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding between the person disclosing and any other person relating 
to the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option referred to on this form or relating to the voting 
rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative referred to on this form is 
referenced. If none, this should be stated. 
N/A

(c) Attachments 

Is a Supplemental Form 8 attached? NO 
 
Date of disclosure: 28 March 2025 
Contact name:    Sean McKeon 
Telephone number:  +353 01 2069400

Public disclosures under Rule 8.1 of the Rules must be made to a Regulatory Information Service.

Ap18

NOTES ON FORM 8.1(c) and (d)(i)

1. See the definition of "interest in a relevant security" in Rule 2.5 of Part A of the Rules and see Rule 8.6(b) of Part B of the Rules.

2. See the definition of "relevant securities" in Rule 2.1 of Part A of the Rules.

3. See the definition of "dealing" in Rule 2.1 of Part A of the Rules.

4. If the economic exposure to changes in the price of securities is limited, for example, by virtue of a stop loss arrangement relating to a spread bet, full details must be given.

5. See Rule 2.5(d) of Part A of the Rules.

6. If details included in a disclosure under Rule 8 are incorrect, they should be corrected as soon as practicable in a subsequent disclosure. Such disclosure should state clearly that it corrects details disclosed previously, identify the disclosure or disclosures being corrected, and provide sufficient detail for the reader to understand the nature of the corrections. In the case of any doubt, the Panel should be consulted.

For full details of disclosure requirements, see Rule 8 of the Rules. If in doubt, consult the Panel.

References in these notes to "the Rules" are to the Irish Takeover Panel Act, 1997, Takeover Rules, 2022.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      IE00BJMZDW83, IE00BJMZDW83 
Category Code: MSCM 
TIDM:      DAL,DHG 
LEI Code:    635400L2CWET7ONOBJ04 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  380518 
EQS News ID:  2108376 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 28, 2025 07:25 ET (11:25 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
