Black Book Market Research, a leading independent and unbiased technology survey organization, today unveiled alarming results from its comprehensive Q1 2025 Global Healthcare Cybersecurity Survey. Engaging over 1,200 healthcare administrators sourced through LinkedIn professional groups worldwide, the study highlights a stark increase in cybersecurity threats to electronic health records (EHRs) and patient data, significantly affecting healthcare delivery and patient safety.

The 2025 Global Healthcare Cybersecurity Risk ranking identified the United States, India, Brazil, China, Russia, Australia, Germany, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Mexico as the 10 countries facing the greatest cybersecurity threats. Leading the list, the United States reported cyberattacks impacting 78% of healthcare organizations surveyed, with an average breach cost reaching $11 million per incident, primarily driven by ransomware attacks.

"The healthcare industry is confronting an unprecedented surge in sophisticated cyber threats," said Doug Brown, founder of Black Book Research. "Healthcare organizations globally are struggling to protect patient data due to fragmented cybersecurity policies, aging infrastructure, and inconsistent regulatory frameworks."

India and Brazil closely follow, experiencing rapid increases in cyber incidents. India's healthcare sector reported a 60% year-over-year rise in cyberattacks, with 93% of providers acknowledging inadequate cybersecurity measures. Brazil echoed similar vulnerabilities, with 95% of healthcare IT professionals reporting critical weaknesses and nearly 79% encountering serious cyber incidents over the past year.

The United Kingdom and Australia, despite robust regulatory frameworks, have faced notable cybersecurity breaches. Australia saw a 72% increase in healthcare-targeted ransomware incidents, impacting 52% of polled organizations. In the U.K., 64% of healthcare providers reported attacks, largely attributed to outdated IT systems within the NHS, highlighting an ongoing challenge to meet sophisticated threats.

The study findings emphasized emerging cybersecurity trends, notably the dominance of ransomware as a primary threat, significant disparities in preparedness across regions, and the escalating financial and operational impacts of cyber incidents.

To address these critical vulnerabilities, Black Book surveyed global respondents about leading cybersecurity vendors with proven healthcare capabilities, including CrowdStrike, Palo Alto Networks, Fortinet, Cisco Secure, IBM Security, and Sophos, among others. These vendors were assessed on their ability to deliver comprehensive, integrated cybersecurity solutions tailored specifically to healthcare organizations in the countries most affected.

"Healthcare providers must shift toward proactive cybersecurity strategies, prioritizing continuous risk assessment, robust threat intelligence, and secure data exchange frameworks such as FHIR interoperability," noted Brown. "Our survey underscores the urgent need for international collaboration, strengthened regulatory standards, and significant investments in cybersecurity infrastructure and staff training to effectively combat these rising threats."

