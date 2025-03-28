Swiss power producer Axpo has signed its first power purchase agreement (PPA) in Hungary for three solar plants that began operations in 2024. Swiss energy company Axpo has signed three PPAs for a total 60 MW of solar energy in Hungary. Axpo will offtake all the energy produced by an 18 MW plant in Barcs, southern Hungary, through the end of 2025, and all the energy from a 23 MW plant in Szakoly, eastern Hungary, and a 20 MW plant in Szoc, western Hungary, through the end of 2026. The solar plant in Barcs began operating last May, while the Szakoly and Szoc plants began operating in October. The ...

