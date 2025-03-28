Anzeige
Freitag, 28.03.2025
Kritischer Rohstoff, strategische Wende: Warum diese Aktie jetzt auf das Radar kluger Investoren gehört
BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust Plc - Mandatory Closed Period Compliance with MAR

BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust Plc - Mandatory Closed Period Compliance with MAR

LONDON, United Kingdom, March 28

BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust plc
LEI - 5493003R8FJ6I76ZUW55

The Directors of BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust plc confirm that they are satisfied that all inside information, which the Directors and BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust plc have leading up to the announcement of results for the six months ended 28 February 2025, has previously been notified to a RIS.

Accordingly, the Company may continue to buy back its ordinary shares to be held in treasury or for cancellation, or issue new shares, until the end of the mandatory closed period which is expected to be on or around 28 April 2025.

Enquiries:

Caroline Driscoll
Company Secretary
BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited
Tel: 0207 743 2427

Date: 28 March 2025



