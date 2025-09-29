BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust Plc - Mandatory Closed Period Compliance with MAR
LONDON, United Kingdom, September 29
BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust plc
LEI - 5493003R8FJ6I76ZUW55
The Directors of BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust plc confirm that they are satisfied that all inside information, which the Directors and BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust plc have leading up to the announcement of results for the year ended 31 August 2025, has previously been notified to a RIS.
Accordingly, the Company may continue to buy back its ordinary shares to be held in treasury or for cancellation, or issue new shares, until the end of the mandatory closed period which is expected to be on or around 28 October 2025.
Date: 29 September 2025
