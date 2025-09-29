Anzeige
BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust Plc - Mandatory Closed Period Compliance with MAR

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, September 29

BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust plc
LEI - 5493003R8FJ6I76ZUW55

The Directors of BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust plc confirm that they are satisfied that all inside information, which the Directors and BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust plc have leading up to the announcement of results for the year ended 31 August 2025, has previously been notified to a RIS.

Accordingly, the Company may continue to buy back its ordinary shares to be held in treasury or for cancellation, or issue new shares, until the end of the mandatory closed period which is expected to be on or around 28 October 2025.

Enquiries:

Caroline Driscoll
Company Secretary
BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited
Tel: 0207 743 2427

Date: 29 September 2025


© 2025 PR Newswire
