ICEYE to provide SAR Satellite Data to the Situation Center at NATO.

HELSINKI and BRUSSELS, March 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ICEYE, the global leader in Synthetic Aperture Radar (SAR) satellite operations for Earth Observation, announced today that it will be providing satellite data to the Situation Center at NATO HQ (SITCEN).

Through this collaboration, the SITCEN will be able to access the ICEYE capabilities, which will enhance its capacity to deliver better and faster data-driven assessments to decision-makers.

This first partnership established between NATO HQ and ICEYE will broaden NATO's access to valuable earth observation data through ICEYE's cutting-edge technology.

The commercial space industry's role in national security and defense has become more important over the last decade. ICEYE works as a trusted partner with multiple governments and organizations, and has already supplied SAR data and satellites to a number of NATO allied and friendly nations. Today's announcement deepens the collaboration with NATO.

"ICEYE provides high-accuracy SAR satellite imaging and data to support situational awareness and decision making in defence and security settings. We are proud of the opportunity to cooperate and support NATO users and decision-makers with data from the world's largest SAR satellite constellation, owned and operated by ICEYE," said Pekka Laurila, Chief Strategy Officer and Co-Founder of ICEYE.

ICEYE owns and operates the world's largest SAR satellite constellation, delivering unlimited global access and the highest frequency revisits on the market. The latest ICEYE SAR satellites can provide 25 cm ground resolution, enabling accurate object detection and situational awareness in all weather and light conditions. To date, ICEYE has launched 48 SAR satellites into orbit for ICEYE's and its customers' use.

About ICEYE

ICEYE delivers unparalleled persistent monitoring capabilities to detect and respond to changes in any location on Earth, faster and more accurately than ever before.

Owning the world's largest synthetic aperture radar (SAR) satellite constellation, ICEYE provides objective, near real-time insights, ensuring that customers have unmatched access to actionable data, day or night, even in challenging environmental conditions. As a trusted partner to governments and commercial industries, ICEYE delivers intelligence in sectors such as defense and intelligence, insurance, natural catastrophe response and recovery, security, maritime monitoring, and finance, enabling decision-making that contributes to community resilience and sustainable development.

ICEYE operates internationally with offices in Finland, Poland, Spain, the UK, Australia, Japan, UAE, Greece, and the US. We have more than 700 employees, inspired by the shared vision of improving life on Earth by becoming the global source of truth in Earth Observation.

