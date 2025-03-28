Two of LQR House Stockholders, Including Its CEO, Enter Lock-up Agreement Covering at Least 209,543 Shares

LQR House Inc. (the "Company" or "LQR House") (NASDAQ:YHC), a niche e-commerce platform specializing in the spirits and beverage industry, today announced that two of its stockholders, including its Chief Executive Officer, signed 12-month lock-up agreements, covering 209,543 shares of the Company's common stock that they now own and any future shares of common stock they may acquire during 12 months lock-up period. Currently this represents approximately 0.6% of LQR House's outstanding shares. Both agreements restrict the sale of shares and other securities that can be acquired by these stockholders for 12 months, i.e. until January and March 2026 respectively.

These strategic lock-up agreements are intended to foster a more stable and orderly trading environment for LQR House's stock.

"From day one, LQR House has never had an easy road. As a microcap stock on Nasdaq, we've faced significant headwinds and market challenges," said Sean Dollinger, CEO of LQR House. "But we've never backed down. Our team remains relentless-constantly adapting, innovating, and finding new ways to beat the odds and push forward. We believe that these lock-up agreements reflect a shared belief in what we're building and help create the kind of market stability that can benefit every LQR stockholder."

LQR House continues to expand through its flagship platform, CWSpirits.com, a top-ranking online alcohol marketplace, while building a robust portfolio of in-house and partner brands, including the fast-growing SWOL Tequila. The Company believes that its data-driven marketing strategies, proprietary technology, and commitment to innovation position it at the forefront of alcohol e-commerce.

About LQR House Inc.

LQR House intends to become a prominent force in the wine and spirits e-commerce sector, epitomized by its flagship alcohol marketplace, cwspirits.com. This platform seamlessly delivers a diverse range of emerging, premium, and luxury spirits, wines, and champagnes from esteemed retail partners like Country Wine & Spirits. Functioning as a technology-driven hub, LQR House utilizes software, data analytics, and artificial intelligence to elevate the consumer experience. CWSpirits.com stands out as the go-to destination for modern, convenience-oriented shoppers, providing a curated selection of alcohol products delivered to homes across the United States. Beyond its role in an e-commerce sector, LQR House is a marketing agency with a specialized focus on the alcohol industry. The Company measures campaign success by directly correlating it with sales on CWSpirits.com, demonstrating a return on investment. Backed by an influential network of around 480 figures in the alcohol space, LQR House strategically drives traffic to CWSpirits.com, enhancing brand visibility. LQR House intends to disrupt the traditional landscape of the alcohol industry, driven by its dedication to providing an unparalleled online purchasing experience and delivering tailored marketing solutions.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this announcement are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on the Company's current expectations and projections about future events that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Shareholders can identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as "may," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "aim," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "is/are likely to," "potential," "continue" or other similar expressions. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made only as of the date of this press release. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations that arise after the date hereof, except as may be required by law. These statements are subject to uncertainties and risks including, but not limited to, the uncertainties related to market conditions, and other factors discussed in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023, and in other reports and documents that the Company files from time to time with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). You are urged to carefully review and consider any cautionary statements and other disclosures, including the statements made under the headings "Risk Factors". Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results described in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023, and in other reports and documents that the Company files from time to time with the SEC. Additional factors are discussed in the Company's filings with the SEC, which are available for review at www.sec.gov. References and links to websites have been provided as a convenience, and the information contained on such websites has not been incorporated by reference into this press release.

