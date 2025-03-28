Nixxy, Inc.: Nixxy's Revenues Commence via Auralink AI

Successful Integration: Nixxy integrates newly acquired telecom AI software into its Auralink AI telcom subsidiary

Immediate Revenue Impact: Auralink AI is expected to generate initial revenue of $250,000 for March, and $2 million in April 2025

Strategic Vision: Management strategically positions Auralink AI for expansion, delivering innovative, AI-powered billing and LCR solutions to the Communications Platform as a Service (CpaaS) industry

Nixxy, Inc. (NASDAQ:NIXX) today announced the successful launch of its AI-based telecom services via its Auralink AI subsidiary. Auralink AI is scaling its operations to meet its customers' demands and is expected to generate more than $250,000 in initial revenues in March 2025.

Further, Auralink is projected to generate approximately $2 million in April on a month-end run rate basis. While early in its ramp-up phase, this initial traction represents meaningful progress toward the Company's previously stated long-term goal of achieving a $25-27 million monthly revenue run rate. The Company believes these early results provide a promising, though preliminary, indication of demand in the AI-enhanced telecommunications space.

Miles Jennings, Interim CEO of Nixxy, commented, "I believe hitting our initial revenue milestone demonstrates our team's swift and efficient execution, validating our strategic direction. We are encouraged by this early success and are scaling Auralink AI tactically, with a clear focus on customer acquisition, product innovation, and operational excellence. We look forward to regularly updating our shareholders and customers as we progress."

Auralink AI plans to blend its proprietary, advanced communications capabilities utilizing artificial intelligence large language model (LLMs) to enable state-of-the-art intelligent billing, switching, and unified communications. This initiative directly aligns with Nixxy's strategic goal of expanding AI-driven solutions across diverse industry verticals.

Aurolink's AuraCloud AI-Powered Telco Infrastructure is designed to host, switch, and optimize SMS and voice traffic, supporting high-speed call routing and low-latency messaging through AI-driven optimizations. Its core capabilities are:

Real-Time Voice & SMS Routing

LLM-Optimized Call Path Selection for Cost Reduction

Scalable Carrier-Grade Switching for High-Volume Traffic

IPv4 & IPv6 Dual-Stack Networking for Global Reach

Automated Fraud Detection & Spam Prevention with AI

Why This Matters for AI Telco Deployments

Ultra-Low Latency: AI-driven routing ensures optimized call handling with minimal delay Carrier-Grade Redundancy: Distributed switching architecture prevents downtime Dynamic Cost Optimization: AI-powered rate analysis ensures cheapest path selection for international calls Regulatory Compliance: Supports local & global telecom regulations (FCC, CRTC, ITU-T)



Strategic Acquisition Pipeline

Nixxy continues to evaluate multiple strategic acquisition or joint venture targets that may enhance long-term shareholder value and build the Company's technological innovation and operational capabilities. While the Company remains active in its diligence process, there can be no assurance that any future acquisitions will be consummated on favorable terms.

About Nixxy, Inc.

Nixxy, Inc. (NASDAQ: NIXX) is a publicly traded technology company focused on harnessing AI-driven solutions to transform technologically fragmented industries. By acquiring and integrating advanced platforms, Nixxy aims to strategically unlock potential, accelerate digital disruption, and creates long-term value. Nixxy's current focus includes Auralink AI, its telecom, AI billing and CpaaS software subsidiary delivering innovative AI-powered services to a rapidly evolving market. Learn more at https://www.nixxy.com.

