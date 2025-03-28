Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 28.03.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 695 internationalen Medien
Kritischer Rohstoff, strategische Wende: Warum diese Aktie jetzt auf das Radar kluger Investoren gehört
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESS Newswire
28.03.2025 14:02 Uhr
193 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Punta Pacifica Realty: The Panama Canal: A Key Player in the World Economy

Finanznachrichten News

PANAMA CITY, PA / ACCESS Newswire / March 28, 2025 / Lately, Panama, specifically the Panama Canal, has become a hot topic of discussion worldwide, particularly in Panama and the United States. However, not many people are familiar with the history behind the canal, its construction, and its significance in the global economy.

"THE PANAMA CANAL: A KEY PLAYER IN THE WORLD ECONOMY"
A wide view of the Panama Canal with ships passing through the locks, framed by lush hills and the Centennial Bridge, highlighting its global economic importance.

Due to this renewed interest, Panamanian communicator Ana Patricia has created a special episode of A Spotlight to Panama to explore the canal's history, ambitions, challenges, and impact. This episode aims to provide a deeper understanding of this engineering marvel that connects the Pacific and Atlantic Oceans.

Although the idea of a water passage through the Isthmus of Panama dates back to the 16th century, when Spanish explorers first envisioned it, serious efforts to build the canal didn't begin until the late 1800s. Inspired by their success with the Suez Canal, the French took on the project, but various challenges - including engineering difficulties and harsh working conditions - ultimately led to their failure.

"Panama signed an agreement with the United States to build the canal," Ana Patricia explains in the episode. "The U.S. took over the project the following year."

After a decade of relentless work, the Panama Canal was completed and officially opened in August 1914.

"For most of the 20th century, the canal remained under U.S. control," says the communicator. "For Panamanians, it became a symbol of foreign dominance and a growing source of tension."

Released on March 21, 2025, this special episode of A Spotlight to Panama delves into the canal's history, the complex relationship between Panama and the United States, and what happened after Panama assumed control.

For those interested in exploring the transformative impact of the Panama Canal, you can watch the episode on A Spotlight to Panama or visit here.

Contact Information

Sandy Chan
Project Manager - Punta Pacifica Realty
sandy@puntapacificarealty.com
+ (507) 6793-8160

.

SOURCE: Punta Pacifica Realty



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.