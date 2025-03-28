Prolocor Inc: Prolocor Announces Publication in Circulation: Cardiovascular Interventions. Results Demonstrate That the Prolocor pFCG Test Predicts Risk of Subsequent Cardiovascular Events Regardless of Treatment Strategy

Despite differences in characteristics and treatment, the pFCG test distinguished risk of the primary ischemic endpoint to a similar extent in the 2 groups.

No significant association was observed between pFCG and risk of bleeding.

Prolocor, Inc., a healthcare startup developing the innovative diagnostic Prolocor pFCGTM test that identifies patients at higher and lower risk of thrombotic events (heart attack, stroke, and death), announced today a publication entitled Predictive Value of Platelet Fc?RIIa in Patients Treated with Percutaneous Coronary Intervention Compared with Medical Therapy Alone after Myocardial Infarction in the journal Circulation: Cardiovascular Interventions.

"This recent finding provides valuable information for the clinical application of the Prolocor pFCG test," said David Schneider, MD, FACC, FAHA, Prolocor Co-Founder and Chief Scientific Officer. "This indicates that regardless of the treatment approach for patients with heart attack (PCI vs medically managed), the Prolocor pFCG test is highly predictive of future cardiovascular events."

"The Prolocor pFCG test has the potential to improve our care of patients. I look forward to continued development of this tool and the opportunity to use this test to inform my clinical decisions" said Dominick J. Angiolillo, MD, PhD, FACC, FESC, FSCAI Professor of Medicine Chief, Division of Cardiology Medical Director, UF Health Cardiovascular Center Director, Cardiovascular Research Program Director, Interventional Cardiology Fellowship University of Florida College of Medicine-Jacksonville.

"Prolocor continues to generate valuable data which will support the individualization of treatment for patients with heart attack. I look forward to having this tool available to improve patient care in the near future" said Edward T. A. Fry, MD, MACC, FSCAI Chair, Ascension Health CV Service Line Past President, American College of Cardiology Ascension St. Vincent Heart Hospital.

Peter DiBattiste, MD, FACC, FAHA, CEO and Co-founder, stated, "These results align well with the recently published 2025 ACC/AHA/ACEP/NAEMSP/SCAI Guideline for the Management of Patients with Acute Coronary Syndromes. The guideline encourages individualized dual antiplatelet therapy based on thrombotic and bleeding risks. The Prolocor pFCG test will aid clinicians in these efforts."

ABOUT PROLOCOR, INC.

Founded by a team that deeply understands thrombosis and cardiovascular disease, Prolocor is building its strategy around platelet Fc?RIIa and embarking on a journey to commercialize an innovative precision diagnostic test that quantifies Fc?RIIa on the surface of platelets. For more information on Prolocor, please visit the company's website at www.prolocor.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts. These statements include projections and estimates and their underlying assumptions, statements regarding plans, objectives, intentions and expectations with respect to future financial results, events, operations, services, product development and potential, and statements regarding future performance. Forward-looking statements are generally identified by the words "expects," "anticipates," "believes," "intends," "estimates," "plans" and similar expressions. Although Prolocor's management believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, forward-looking information and statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict and generally beyond the control of Prolocor, that could cause actual results and developments to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied or projected by, the forward-looking information and statements. These risks and uncertainties include among other things, Prolocor's planned level of revenues and capital expenditures, Prolocor's available cash and its ability to obtain additional funding, the uncertainties inherent in research and development, future clinical data and analysis, including post marketing, decisions by regulatory authorities regarding whether and when to approve any device or application that may be filed for any such product candidates and other matters that could affect the availability or commercial potential of such product candidates, the fact that product candidates if approved may not be commercially successful, the future approval and commercial success of therapeutic alternatives, Prolocor's ability to benefit from external growth opportunities, to complete related transactions and/or obtain regulatory clearances, and risks associated with intellectual property. Other than as required by applicable law, Prolocor does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information or statements.

