RedChip Companies, Inc.: bioAffinity Technologies and Can-Fite BioPharma Interviews to Air on the RedChip Small Stocks, Big Money Show on Bloomberg TV

RedChip Companies will air interviews with bioAffinity Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq:BIAF) and Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSE American:CANF) on the RedChip Small Stocks, Big Money show, a sponsored program on Bloomberg TV this Saturday, March 29, at 7 p.m. Eastern Time (ET). Bloomberg TV is available in an estimated 73 million homes across the U.S.

Access the interviews in their entirety at:

BIAF: https://www.redchip.com/assets/access/biaf_access.html

CANF: https://www.redchip.com/assets/access/canf_access.html

In an exclusive interview, Maria Zannes, President and CEO of bioAffinity, appears on the RedChip Small Stocks Big Money show on Bloomberg TV to provide a corporate update. bioAffinity addresses the urgent need for noninvasive, accurate early-stage cancer diagnosis through its first product, CyPath® Lung. CyPath® Lung improves early-stage detection of lung cancer, leading to increased survival, fewer unnecessary invasive procedures, reduced patient anxiety, and lower medical costs. In October 2024, bioAffinity secured a U.S. Federal Supply Schedule contract for CyPath® Lung, making the test available to U.S. veterans and federal health service patients, which is expected to accelerate sales growth in the quarters ahead.

Motti Farbstein, Chief Executive Officer of Can-Fite, appears on the RedChip Small Stocks Big Money show on Bloomberg TV to discuss the company's current development pipeline and upcoming milestones. Strategically positioned with multiple out-licensing deals and potential regulatory and sales milestone payments totaling over $130 million, Can-Fite has already received $20 million in upfront and milestone payments, underscoring the potential of its therapies. With advanced-stage assets targeting unmet medical needs in markets with a combined value in excess of $70 billion, Can-Fite believes that it is well positioned for the potential commercialization of its innovative therapies.

BIAF and CANF are clients of RedChip Companies. Please read our full disclosure at https://www.redchip.com/legal/disclosures.

About bioAffinity Technologies, Inc.

bioAffinity Technologies, Inc. addresses the need for noninvasive diagnosis of early-stage cancer and other diseases of the lung and broad-spectrum cancer treatments. The Company's first product, CyPath® Lung, is a noninvasive test that has shown high sensitivity, specificity and accuracy for the detection of early-stage lung cancer. CyPath® Lung is marketed as a Laboratory Developed Test (LDT) by Precision Pathology Laboratory Services, a subsidiary of bioAffinity Technologies. For more information, visit www.bioaffinitytech.com.

About Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd.

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSE American:CANF)(TASE:CANF) is an advanced clinical stage drug development Company with a platform technology that is designed to address multi-billion-dollar markets in the treatment of cancer, liver, and inflammatory disease. The Company's lead drug candidate, Piclidenoson reported topline results in a Phase III trial for psoriasis and commenced a pivotal Phase III trial. Can-Fite's liver drug, Namodenoson, is being evaluated in a Phase III trial for hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC), a Phase IIb trial for the treatment of MASH, and in a Phase IIa study in pancreatic cancer. Namodenoson has been granted Orphan Drug Designation in the U.S. and Europe and Fast Track Designation as a second line treatment for HCC by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. Namodenoson has also shown proof of concept to potentially treat other cancers including colon, prostate, and melanoma. CF602, the Company's third drug candidate, has shown efficacy in the treatment of erectile dysfunction. These drugs have an excellent safety profile with experience in over 1,600 patients in clinical studies to date. For more information please visit: https://www.canfite.com/.

