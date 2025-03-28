Foundation Forward: The Latest Truist Foundation News - Q1 2025

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / March 28, 2025 / Truist:
This quarterly newsletter showcases how Truist Foundation supports Truist Financial Corporation's purpose to inspire and build better lives and communities through strategic investments in a wide variety of nonprofit organizations centered around two focus areas: building career pathways to economic mobility and strengthening small businesses to ensure all communities have an equal opportunity to thrive. Click here to sign up to receive the newsletter via email.
Truist Foundation by the Numbers
Last year was full of growth, change, and inspiration. Check out our 2024 End of Year Impact Report to see how we helped fuel nonprofits and make our communities more resilient.
Learn about our 2024 impact
Building Back Communities
Learn more about our recovery efforts in Kentucky, Western North Carolina, and Southern California.
Read about our recovery efforts
Inspire Awards: Mark Your Calendar!
We're announcing our finalists in April, and don't forget to save the date for our big event on November 12.
See the full timeline
The Latest in Truist Foundation Grantmaking
See our new partnership announcements and how we're working together with innovative nonprofits.
Learn about our partners
View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Truist on 3blmedia.com.
Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Truist
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/truist
Email: info@3blmedia.com
SOURCE: Truist
View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire