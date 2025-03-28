Ottawa, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 28, 2025) - KWESST Micro Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: KWE) (NASDAQ: KWESW) (TSXV: KWE) ("KWESST" or the "Company"), today reaffirmed its growth outlook and announces expansion of its manufacturing capabilities into the United States.

The Company is proud to announce a strategic partnership with a contract manufacturer in the United States to bring elements of its production stateside under the signing of a non-binding memorandum of understanding ("MOU") dated March 27, 2025. The parties will work towards a manufacturing agreement that will outline the terms of a long-term contract manufacturing arrangement by June 1, 2025. This move enhances cross-border collaboration, reduces trade barriers and tariffs, and strengthens its North American supply chain.

KWESST has contracted Nordon Inc. ("Nordon") to commence tooling for scaled production of its ARWENTM less-lethal universal 40mm baton projectile. Nordon has already completed tooling for scaled production of the majority of the components related to the PARA OPS cartridges and projectiles which will be marketed under the ARWENTM brand. Nordon, located near the historic Corn Hill neighborhood of Rochester, New York and in the former Kodak distribution facility on Lexington Avenue, is a HUBZone-certified manufacturer ("Historically Underutilized Business Zone"). The HUBZone program is a U.S. Small Business Administration initiative that promotes economic development in distressed areas by providing preferential access to federal procurement opportunities. This partnership not only strengthens KWESST's U.S. presence but also helps drive local employment, ensures high-quality production, and enhances supply chain efficiency-all while supporting U.S. law enforcement agencies with best-in-class, American-made products.

"We see significant growth potential with these two products being built in the U.S. and proudly carrying the 'Made in America' designation," said Sean Homuth, KWESST President and CEO. "By manufacturing domestically, we enhance product availability, streamline logistics, and reinforce our commitment to providing quality solutions to law enforcement and eventually civilian markets in the United States."

Paul Reed, CEO of Nordon Inc., echo's Mr. Homuth's sentiment: "We are excited to partner with KWESST in bringing these advanced less-lethal solutions to market. Our state-of-the-art facility and deep expertise in precision manufacturing will ensure that KWESST's products meet the highest standards of quality and reliability while supporting domestic job creation and economic growth."

"These adjustments will strengthen our presence in the U.S. and ensure we are well-positioned to expand our footprint into this very important market," continued Mr. Homuth, "as KWESST's strategic expansion into U.S. manufacturing addresses logistical challenges, regulatory compliance barriers, and tariffs, ensuring smoother market access for its public safety solutions."

"KWESST is committed to building on its momentum in both Canada and the United States," said Mr. Homuth. "We also remain committed to maintaining and expanding our primary manufacturing footprint in Canada for products destined for the Canadian market."

About Nordon Inc.

Nordon Inc. is a premier contract manufacturing partner, delivering high-performance plastic components for industries where precision matters such as medical, sporting, food, firearms, and defense. Since 1973, they have provided the world's leading manufacturers with expertly engineered solutions that meet the most stringent specifications. Through collaborative partnerships, they drive technical advancements that redefine industry standards. As an employee-owned company, they uphold an unwavering commitment to quality, ensuring every product performs flawlessly-even in the most demanding environments.

About KWESST

KWESST (NASDAQ: KWE) (NASDAQ: KWESW) (TSXV: KWE) develops and commercializes breakthrough next-generation tactical systems for military and security forces. The Company's current portfolio of offerings includes digitization of tactical forces for real-time shared situational awareness and targeting information from any source (including drones) streamed directly to users' smart devices and weapons. Other KWESST products include countermeasures against threats such as electronic detection, lasers and drones. These systems can operate stand-alone or integrate seamlessly with OEM products and battlefield management systems, and all come integrated with TAK. The Company also has a new proprietary non-lethal product line branded PARA OPSTM with application across all segments of the non-lethal market, including law enforcement. The Company is headquartered in Ottawa, Canada with representative offices in London, UK and Abu Dhabi, UAE.

For more information, please visit https://kwesst.com/.

