Vienna's Ernst Happel Stadium has completed the installation of a solar array capable of generating 3. 8 GWh of energy annually, with full operation expected by the end of the year. The installation of a solar system on the roof of Vienna's Ernst Happel Stadium is now complete. The array consists of more than 9,300 solar modules, 80,000 trapezoidal rails, and over 5,000 photovoltaic (PV) optimizers. It can generate 3,800 MWh of solar power per year, which is enough to meet the energy needs of 1,100 local households. The installation took place between late November 2024 and early March 2025. ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...