Benestar Brands and Palmex Alimentos are now the new Monarca Authentic Snacks Company: Leading Hispanic Snacking in the Americas

Uniting Two Industry Leaders Under a Bold New Company Identity and Vertically Integrated Operation

CHICAGO, March 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Benestar Brands (formerly Evans Food Group Ltd.) and Palmex Alimentos, S.A. de C.V. ("Palmex") proudly unveiled their new unified brand identity: Monarca Authentic Snacks, which becomes the new premier leader in Hispanic snacking across the Americas. This milestone builds on the successful December 2023 merger of the two companies, transforming two respected industry names into a new category leader of Hispanic and Hispanic-inspired snacks, with authentic flavors and high-profile innovation that positions the company for accelerated growth in the Hispanic snacking category across North, Central, and South America.

As a vertically integrated manufacturer of crispy snacks, pork rinds, tortilla chips, snack mixes and in-pack salsa solutions, Monarca Authentic Snacks is a powerhouse of consumer brands as well as a leading partner to snack manufacturers and retailers across the Americas, with the highest quality standards. With nine manufacturing plants in the U.S. and Mexico and distribution in over 17 countries, the company is uniquely positioned to lead the industry, leveraging over 90 years of heritage and commitment to excellence.

A Vision for Growth and Leadership

"Our ambition is to be the leading and fastest-growing crispy snacks company in the hemisphere," said Jose Luis Prado, Chairman and CEO of Monarca Authentic Snacks. "For nearly a century, we have crafted pellets and snacks with delicious, authentic Hispanic flavors. With this new identity, we are not just embracing our legacy-we are positioning ourselves for the future. The Hispanic segment is the fastest growing in the U.S. and 75% of U.S. consumers are actively looking for new and unique flavors, reinforcing our strategy to lead and expand the market."

The Inspiration Behind Monarca Authentic Snacks

"The launch of Monarca Authentic Snacks harnesses the combined strength of Benestar / Evans and Palmex under a singular identity inspired by the Monarch butterfly-a powerful symbol whose remarkable migration from Central Mexico to Canada, mirrors the company's path, embodying the heritage, resilience, and transformation that drive its vision forward," said Jesus Velazquez, U.S. President, Monarca Authentic Snacks.

Heritage -The Monarch butterflies' migration from Mexico to the U.S. and Canada spans generations, always returning to its origins. Similarly, its brand stays rooted in tradition while looking to the future.





-The Monarch butterflies' migration from Mexico to the U.S. and Canada spans generations, always returning to its origins. Similarly, its brand stays rooted in tradition while looking to the future. Resilience -Throughout more than 90 years navigating market fluctuations and industry challenges, Monarca Authentic Snacks has demonstrated the same resilience as the Monarch butterfly, consistently emerging stronger after each challenge.





-Throughout more than 90 years navigating market fluctuations and industry challenges, Monarca Authentic Snacks has demonstrated the same resilience as the Monarch butterfly, consistently emerging stronger after each challenge. Transformation -Just as the Monarch butterfly undergoes metamorphosis, Monarca Authentic Snacks has evolved through strategic mergers and acquisitions to expand its reach and capabilities.





-Just as the Monarch butterfly undergoes metamorphosis, Monarca Authentic Snacks has evolved through strategic mergers and acquisitions to expand its reach and capabilities. Transcendence -Just as Monarch butterflies possess extraordinary navigational abilities to reach their destination, Monarca Authentic Snacks maintains unwavering focus on its goal to become the premier and fastest-growing crispy snacks enterprise throughout the Americas.





-Just as Monarch butterflies possess extraordinary navigational abilities to reach their destination, Monarca Authentic Snacks maintains unwavering focus on its goal to become the premier and fastest-growing crispy snacks enterprise throughout the Americas. Community-Monarch butterflies contribute significantly to ecological well-being through pollination; similarly, Monarca Authentic Snacks demonstrates commitment to strengthening the communities it serves and the environment of the Monarch butterfly.

A Powerhouse in Hispanic Snacking

Monarca Authentic Snacks brings together a diverse and powerful portfolio of consumer and B2B brands, including:

Mac's - The #1 Pork Rind Brand in the U.S.





- The #1 Pork Rind Brand in the U.S. 4505 - The #1 Premium Pork Rind Brand in the U.S.





- The #1 Premium Pork Rind Brand in the U.S. Turkey Creek - The #3 Pork Rind Brand in Convenience stores in the U.S.





- The #3 Pork Rind Brand in Convenience stores in the U.S. Chicas - The #2 fastest growing Premium Corn Tortilla Chip among Top Selling Brands in the U.S.





- The #2 fastest growing Premium Corn Tortilla Chip among Top Selling Brands in the U.S. Cazo de Oro - The fastest-growing Tortilla chips with authentic Mexican-recipe and Hispanic branded Pork Rinds and Bulk





- The fastest-growing Tortilla chips with authentic Mexican-recipe and Hispanic branded Pork Rinds and Bulk Las Ricas - The new leading brand for Hispanic-inspired "Street Snacks"





- The new leading brand for Hispanic-inspired "Street Snacks" Evans - A leading pork rind pellet ingredient brand





- A leading pork rind pellet ingredient brand Palmex - A leading crispy snacks pellet ingredient brand

Source: Circana Unify+ - Mulo+ w/Conv L52wks ending 2/23/25

Delivering Value Through Innovation and Scale

Monarca Authentic Snacks stands at the forefront of the Hispanic snacking market, offering unparalleled innovation capabilities, expanded production capacity, and deep category expertise. By combining the strengths of Benestar / Evans and Palmex, the company is uniquely positioned to drive exciting new snacking concepts, strategic partnerships, and meet the evolving needs of consumers and retailers alike.

About Monarca Authentic Snacks

Monarca Authentic Snacks is the premier Hispanic snack company in the Americas, dedicated to delivering bold, authentic flavors through crispy snacks, pork rinds, and tortilla chips. With a legacy spanning 90 years, Monarca Authentic Snacks continues to inspire and bring joy to consumers across the hemisphere.

For more information, visit www.monarcasnacks.com.

About Wind Point Partners

Founded in 1984, Wind Point Partners is a Chicago-based private equity investment firm with approximately $6 billion in assets under management. The firm's Vision, Talent, Transformation ("VTT") investment strategy focuses on partnering with top caliber management teams around a clear and exciting plan to invest behind a business to achieve transformational growth and value creation. The firm's Executive Advisor Partner ("EAP") network is comprised of more than 40 high-caliber executives who are closely aligned with Wind Point and contribute across all aspects of the firm's investment process.

Wind Point targets well-positioned middle market businesses within the business services, consumer products and industrial products industries. Since inception, Wind Point has deployed ten private equity buyout funds in partnership with highly-regarded institutional investors around the world, including public pensions, insurance companies, endowments, foundations, fund of funds and family offices.

Additional information about Wind Point is available at www.windpointpartners.com.

About Highlander Partners

Highlander Partners, L.P. is a Dallas-based private investment firm with more than $3 billion in assets under management. The firm focuses on making investments in businesses in targeted industries where the principals have significant operating and investing experience. Highlander employs a buy and build investment approach, creating value by helping companies grow both organically and through acquisitions.

For more information, visit www.highlander-partners.com.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2652739/Monarca_Authentic_Snacks_Logo.jpg

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/benestar-brands-and-palmex-alimentos-are-now-the-new-monarca-authentic-snacks-company-leading-hispanic-snacking-in-the-americas-302414298.html