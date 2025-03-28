Notice of Annual General Meeting in Securitas AB

STOCKHOLM, March 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The shareholders of Securitas AB, Reg. No. 556302-7241, are hereby invited to participate in the Annual General Meeting ("AGM") to be held at 16.00 CEST on Thursday May 8, 2025, at Hilton Stockholm Slussen, Guldgränd 8, Stockholm, Sweden. Registration for the AGM begins at 15.00 CEST, when coffee will be served. The CEO's speech will be posted on the company's website after the AGM.

Right to participation

Shareholders who wish to attend the AGM must:

(i) be recorded in the share register maintained by Euroclear Sweden AB ("Euroclear") on Tuesday April 29, 2025; and

(ii) give notice of their intention to participate no later than Friday May 2, 2025.

Such notification may be made (i) via Securitas' website www.securitas.com/agm2025 (ii) by telephone +46 10 470 31 30 or (iii) by mail to Securitas AB, "AGM" c/o Euroclear Sweden AB, Box 191, SE-101 23 Stockholm.

On giving notice of attendance, the shareholder shall state name, personal/corporate identity number or equivalent, address and telephone number. As confirmation of the notification, Securitas will send an entry card to be presented at registration for the AGM.

Owners with nominee-registered shares must, in order to participate in the proceedings of the AGM, request their bank or broker to have their shares temporarily owner-registered with Euroclear. The share register for the AGM as of the record date Tuesday April 29, 2025, will take into account owner-registrations completed no later than Friday May 2, 2025.

Proxies

Proxy holders and representatives of legal persons shall submit documents of authorization prior to the AGM. Proxy forms are available at the company's website www.securitas.com/agm2025 and will be sent to the shareholders who so request, indicating their mailing address.

Proposed agenda

Opening of the meeting Election of Chair of the meeting Preparation and approval of the voting list Approval of the agenda Election of one or two person(s) to approve the minutes Determination as to whether the AGM has been duly convened The President and CEO's report Presentation of

a. the Annual and Sustainability Report and the Auditor's Report and the Consolidated Financial Statements and the Group Auditor's Report,

b. the statement by the Auditor on the compliance with the guidelines for remuneration to senior management applicable since the last AGM, and

c. the Board's proposal for appropriation of the company's profit and the Board's motivated statement thereon Resolutions regarding

a. adoption of the Statement of Income and the Balance Sheet and the Consolidated Statement of Income and the Consolidated Balance Sheet,

b. appropriation of the company's profit according to the adopted Balance Sheet,

c. record date for dividend, and

d. discharge of the Board and the President from liability for the financial year 2024 Approval of the Remuneration Report Determination of the number of Board members Determination of fees to (a) Board members and (b) Auditors Election of Board members Election of Auditors Resolution regarding authorization of the Board to resolve on acquisition and transfer of the company's own shares Resolution regarding the implementation of a long-term incentive program, including hedging measures by way of a share swap agreement (LTI 2025/2027) Resolution regarding guidelines for remuneration to Group Management Closing of the meeting

The Nomination Committee's proposals

Items 2, 11-14 - Proposals for election of Chair of the meeting, determination of the number of Board members and fees to the Board members and the Auditors, and election of Board members and Auditors

The Nomination Committee ahead of the AGM 2025 has consisted of Johan Hjertonsson (Investment AB Latour, Chair of the Nomination Committee), Mikael Ekdahl (Melker Schörling AB), Elisabet Jamal Bergström (SEB Fonder), Niklas Antman (Incentive) and Anna Henricsson (Handelsbanken Fonder).

The reasoned statement of the Nomination Committee, which presents and motivates the below proposals and also reports on the committee's activities, will be held available at the company website, www.securitas.com/agm2025.

The Nomination Committee has proposed the following:

Jan Svensson, Chair of the Board, shall be elected Chair of the AGM (item 2).

The number of Board members shall be eight, with no deputy members (item 11).

Fees to the Board members for the period up to and including the AGM 2026 shall amount to SEK 12 996 000 in total (including fees for committee work). The proposed total fees are an increase of 20 percent compared with the total fees for the previous year.

It is the Nomination Committee's expectation that part of the fee should be used to increase holdings of Securitas' shares among the Board members.

The fees shall be distributed between the Board members as follows: the Chair of the Board shall receive SEK 3 480 000 and each of the other Board members shall receive SEK 1 152 000 (item 12).

As consideration for the committee work, the Chair of the Audit Committee shall receive SEK 540 000, the Chair of the Remuneration Committee shall receive SEK 144 000, the members of the Audit Committee each SEK 348 000 and the members of the Remuneration Committee each SEK 72 000 (item 12).

The auditor's fees are proposed to be paid as per agreement (item 12).

Re-election of the Board members Jan Svensson, Åsa Bergman, Fredrik Cappelen, Harry Klagsbrun, Johan Menckel and Sofia Schörling Högberg. John Brandon and Gunilla Fransson have declined re-election (item 13).

The election of Jill D. Smith and Massimo Grassi as new Board members (item 13).

Jill D. Smith is currently a Director of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd and MDA Space Ltd. She was previously the Chief Executive Officer and President of Allied Minds plc., Chair and Chief Executive Officer of DigitalGlobe Inc., Chair of Aspen Technology Inc., and Director of R1 RCM Inc. and CIRCOR International Inc.

Massimo Grassi is currently the Executive Vice President and Head of Entrance Systems Division at Assa Abloy AB. He was previously the Divisional Managing Director at IMI Precision Engineering and has held various senior positions within the Stanley Black & Decker Group, including President Stanley Security Europe.

Jan Svensson shall be re-elected as Chair of the Board (item 13).

In accordance with the Audit Committee's recommendation, re-election of the auditing firm Ernst & Young AB, for a period up to and including the AGM 2026. Ernst & Young AB has informed that Rickard Andersson will be auditor in charge (item 14).

Information about the proposed Board members is available on the company website, www.securitas.com.

The Board's proposals

Item 9 (b) and (c) - Proposal for dividend and record date for dividend

The Board proposes that a dividend of SEK 4.50 per share is distributed to the shareholders in two payments of SEK 2.25 per share each. The record date for the first payment is proposed to be May 12, 2025, and for the second payment, November 20, 2025. If the AGM so resolves, the first payment is expected to be distributed by Euroclear starting May 15, 2025, and the second payment starting November 25, 2025. The Board has presented a motivated statement pursuant to Chapter 18, Section 4 of the Swedish Companies Act.

Item 15 - Proposal for authorization of the Board to resolve on acquisition and transfer of the company's own shares

The Board proposes that the AGM authorizes the Board to resolve upon acquisition of the company's own shares of Series B according to the following terms: (i) acquisition of shares may take place on Nasdaq Stockholm, (ii) acquisition of shares may take place on one or several occasions during the time up to the AGM 2026, (iii) acquisition of shares may only be made so that the shares held by the company at any point in time does not exceed ten (10) percent of all shares in the company, (iv) acquisition of shares shall be made at a price which falls within the prevailing price interval registered on the stock market at each point in time, meaning the interval between the highest purchase price and the lowest selling price, (v) payment for acquired shares shall be made in cash, and (vi) the Board should be authorized to decide upon any additional terms for the acquisition.

Furthermore, the Board proposes that the AGM authorizes the Board to resolve upon transfer of the company's own shares of Series B according to the following terms: (i) transfer of shares may take place on Nasdaq Stockholm or in connection with acquisition of companies or businesses, on market terms, (ii) transfer of shares may take place on one or several occasions during the time up to the AGM 2026, (iii) the maximum number of shares to be transferred may not exceed the number of shares held by the company at the time of the Board's resolution, (iv) transfer of shares shall be made at a price which falls within the prevailing price interval registered on the stock market at each point in time, meaning the interval between the highest purchase price and the lowest selling price, (v) payment for transferred shares may be made in other forms than cash, and (vi) the Board should be authorized to decide upon any additional terms for the transfer. The authorization includes the right to resolve on deviation of the preferential rights of shareholders.

The purpose of the proposed authorizations is to (a) allow the Board to adjust the company's capital structure, to contribute to shareholder value, (b) be able to exploit attractive acquisition opportunities by fully or partly financing future acquisitions with the company's own shares, and (c) ensure the company's undertakings in respect of share-related or share-based incentive programs (other than delivery of shares to participants of incentive programs), including covering social security costs. If the Board decides to adjust the company's capital structure in accordance with (a) above, the Board intends to propose that the company's share capital shall be decreased through share reduction of the repurchased shares.

The Board has presented a motivated statement pursuant to Chapter 19, Section 22 of the Swedish Companies Act.

A decision by the AGM on the proposal according to this item must be supported by shareholders representing at least two thirds of the votes cast as well as the shares present at the AGM in order for the proposal to be adopted.

Item 16 - Proposal for a long-term incentive program, including hedging measures by way of a share swap agreement (LTI 2025/2027)

Summary of the program

The Annual General Meetings since 2019 have resolved on long-term incentive programs for the CEO, other members of Group Management and certain other key employees within the Securitas Group (together the "LTI Programs"). The Board proposes that the AGM resolves to implement a long-term incentive program ("LTI 2025/2027"), with the main principles below.

LTI 2025/2027 is proposed to include approximately 90 employees including the CEO, other members of Group Management and certain other key employees within the Securitas Group. In order to participate in the LTI 2025/2027, the participants will have to invest in Series B shares in Securitas at market price or nominate Series B shares already held, as further set out below. For every Series B share purchased or nominated within the scope of LTI 2025/2027, the company will award so called performance awards free of charge in accordance with the terms stipulated below.

As per the previous LTI Program a sustainability target has been included as a performance condition for LTI 2025/2027 in addition to the operating margin target. The sustainability target is aligned with Securitas' climate targets, validated by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi), to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

A change compared to previous LTI Programs is that the Vesting Period is somewhat shorter than three years. More details on the adjustment are provided below under the heading "Vesting Period".

The rationale for the proposal

The purpose of LTI 2025/2027 is to create a strong long-term incentive for top executives of the Group, strengthen the Group's ability to retain and recruit top executives, provide competitive remuneration, and to align the interests of the shareholders with the interests of the executives concerned by enabling the participants to become substantial shareholders in the company. Through a share-based incentive program, the employees' remuneration is tied to the company's future earnings, sustainability and value growth. In light of the above, the Board believes that the implementation of LTI 2025/2027 will have a positive effect on the long-term value growth and the sustainability of the Group, and consequently that LTI 2025/2027 is beneficial to both the shareholders and the company.

Personally invested shares

In order to participate in LTI 2025/2027, the participants will, with the exceptions stated below, during the period May 12, 2025 - June 12, 2025 (the "Investment Period") have to either (i) purchase Series B shares in the market and nominate such shares to LTI 2025/2027, (ii) nominate Series B shares currently vesting in LTI 2022/2024, or (iii) nominate Series B shares nominated in LTI 2022/2024[1] ("Personally Invested Shares").

The value of a participant's Personally Invested Shares shall be based on the market price for the company's Series B share and shall correspond to minimum 5 percent (all participants) and maximum 15 percent (the CEO), 12.5 percent (other members of Group Management) or 10 percent (other participants), respectively, of the participant's base salary.

If the participant has access to inside information and therefore is prevented from purchasing or nominating Personally Invested Shares during the Investment Period, the Board shall be entitled to extend or postpone the Investment Period in individual cases, but no later than to the next AGM. The Board shall further, in individual cases, be entitled to accept nomination of shares acquired prior to the Investment Period, but not earlier than January 1, 2025, and/or acquired through e.g. a pension insurance as Personally Invested Shares, where the participant, in the Board's opinion, has valid reasons for nominating such shares to LTI 2025/2027.

Participants in LTI 2025/2027 and allocation

LTI 2025/2027 is proposed to include approximately 90 senior executives and key employees within the Securitas Group, divided in three categories.

Category 1

For each Personally Invested Share by the CEO of the Group under LTI 2025/2027, the company will award five performance awards to the CEO.

Category 2

For each Personally Invested Share by another member of Group Management (currently eleven individuals) under LTI 2025/2027, the relevant individual will be awarded four performance awards.

Category 3

For each Personally Invested Share by another participant under LTI 2025/2027, the relevant individual will be awarded three performance awards.

Performance conditions

The number of Series B shares that the performance awards will entitle the participant to receive depends on the fulfilment of performance conditions relating to (a) the development of Securitas' operating margin[2] (weighted 90%) and (b) the reduction of Securitas' greenhouse gas emissions (weighted 10%), during the measurement period January 1, 2025 - December 31, 2027.

For the measurement period, the Board will set a minimum level and a maximum level for performance condition (a) and a target level for performance condition (b).

The number of Series B shares that participants will be entitled to receive will be calculated as follows, according to the weighting of the performance conditions set out above.

If neither the minimum level (performance condition (a)) nor the target level (performance condition (b)) is reached, no performance awards will vest and the participants will thus not receive any performance shares.

If both the maximum level (performance condition (a)) and the target level (performance condition (b)) are reached, each performance award will entitle participants to receive one (1) performance share (i.e. maximum allotment).

If the target level for performance condition (b) is not reached while the outcome for performance condition (a) falls between the minimum level and the maximum level, participants' entitlement to performance shares will be calculated linearly between zero (0) and nine tenths (0.9) performance shares per performance award.

If the target level for performance condition (b) is reached while the outcome for performance condition (a) falls between the minimum level and the maximum level, participants' entitlement to performance shares will be calculated linearly between one tenth (0.10) and one (1) performance share per performance award.

The Board intends to present the fulfilment of the performance-based conditions in the Remuneration Report for the financial year 2027.

Vesting Period

The Board has strived to achieve a more distinct connection between the Vesting Period and the three-year long measurement period, and therefore resolved that allotment of the Series B shares that the performance awards will entitle the participants to receive shall take place within four weeks after the release of Securitas' Full-year report January-December 2027. This entails that the Vesting Period will be shorter than three years since the Investment Period for LTI 2025/2027 takes place after the AGM 2025.

The Board considers that the somewhat shorter Vesting Period is justified because it promotes a closer connection between the participants' performances and the company's results during the measurement period, which strengthens the incentives and benefits long-term value creation. The shorter period also has practical advantages for Securitas as well as for participants in LTI 2025/2027 who participate in subsequent programs.

Other conditions

In addition to the above conditions, the following shall apply for the performance awards.

The performance awards shall be awarded free of charge at the end of the Investment Period, subject to vesting.

Each performance award entitles the holder to receive one Series B share free of charge (subject to the performance conditions set out above) at the end of the Vesting Period, provided that the holder, with some exceptions, is still employed by the Securitas Group as per December 31, 2027, and has maintained the full amount of Personally Invested Shares purchased or nominated under LTI 2025/2027 during the entire Vesting Period.

To make the participants' interest equal with the shareholders', the company will compensate the participants for distributed dividend during the Vesting Period by increasing the number of Series B shares that each performance award may entitle the participant to receive after the Vesting Period.

The number of Series B shares that each performance award may entitle the participant to receive may be subject to recalculation due to share issues, splits, reverse splits and similar dispositions.

The performance awards are non-transferable and may not be pledged.

The performance awards can be awarded by the company or any other company within the Group.

Preparation and administration

The Board shall be responsible for preparing the detailed terms and conditions of LTI 2025/2027 in accordance with the mentioned terms and guidelines. To this end, the Board shall be entitled to make adjustments to meet foreign regulations or market conditions. The Board may also make other adjustments if significant changes in the Securitas Group, or its operating environment, would result in a situation where the decided terms and conditions for LTI 2025/2027 no longer are appropriate. Such adjustments include a right for the Board to resolve on a reduction of the number of Series B shares that the performance awards would entitle a participant to receive, if the number of Series B shares that a participant would be entitled to would be clearly unreasonable, considering Securitas' result and financial position, other circumstances regarding the Group's development and the conditions on the stock market.

Furthermore, in the event that the Board considers that the delivery of shares under LTI 2025/2027 cannot be achieved at reasonable cost, with reasonable administrative efforts or due to specific market conditions, participants may instead be offered a cash settlement.

Participation in LTI 2025/2027 also presumes that such participation is lawful and that such participation in Securitas' opinion can take place with reasonable administrative costs and economic efforts. The Board shall be entitled to implement an alternative incentive solution for employees in such countries where participation in LTI 2025/2027 is not advisable, which alternative solution shall, as far as practically possible, correspond to the terms of the LTI 2025/2027.

Scope and cost of the program

LTI 2025/2027 may, if the share price for the company's Series B share remains the same during the program's term, result in a maximum amount corresponding to 75 percent (CEO), 50 percent (other members of Group Management) or 30 percent (other participants), respectively, of the participants annual base salary (excluding social security costs). Such outcome is subject to the number of Personally Invested Shares being maximized, meaning that the value of the participant's Personally Invested Shares corresponds to 15 percent (the CEO), 12.5 percent (other members of Group Management) or 10 percent (other participants), respectively, of the participants annual base salary, that the participant maintains the full amount of Personally Invested Shares during the entire Vesting Period, and that the participant, with some exceptions, still is employed as per December 31, 2027, and that the performance based conditions have been fully achieved.

The maximum number of Series B shares that a participant may nominate as Personally Invested Shares, and thus the total number of performance awards that may be allotted, shall be based on the market price for the company's Series B share. The total number of issued shares in the company amounts to 573 392 552 shares.

Based on the assumption that the share price for the company's Series B share amounts to SEK 136.90, LTI 2025/2027 will, in accordance with the principles and assumptions set out above, comprise maximum 1 375 000 Series B shares in total, which corresponds to approximately 0.24 percent of the total number of issued shares in the company and 0.17 percent of the total number of votes in the company.

The costs for LTI 2025/2027 should be expensed as personnel costs over the Vesting Period. Provided that the performance-based conditions are fully achieved, the cost for LTI 2025/2027 before tax is, in accordance with the principles and assumptions set out above, estimated to approximately SEK 272 million, allocated over the Vesting Period. Estimated social security costs and financing costs are included in such amount.

The Board proposes the AGM to resolve to authorize the Board to resolve on repurchase of shares in the company and to transfer such shares on a regulated market to cover social security costs and financing costs associated with LTI 2025/2027 (see separate item on the agenda).

The costs for LTI 2025/2027 are expected to have marginal effect on key ratios of the Securitas Group.

The Board deems that the positive effects on earnings that are expected to result from increased share ownership among senior management and key employees, which may be further increased through LTI 2025/2027, outweighs the costs related to LTI 2025/2027.

All estimates are based on at each time applicable foreign exchange rates according to Refinitiv. Information on previous LTI Programs can be found in the Annual and Sustainability Report 2024, notes 9 and 12.

Delivery of shares under LTI 2025/2027 and hedging measures

To ensure the delivery of Series B shares under LTI 2025/2027, the company may enter into a share-swap agreement with a third party, whereby the third party in its own name shall acquire and transfer Series B shares in the company to employees participating in LTI 2025/2027. The cost for the swap is estimated at a maximum of SEK 760 000 assuming that the performance-based conditions are fully achieved.

Preparation of the proposal and voting majority

LTI 2025/2027 has been initiated by the Board and the Remuneration Committee of Securitas in consultation with major shareholders and has been structured in consultation with external advisers based on an evaluation of previous incentive schemes. LTI 2025/2027 has been prepared by the Remuneration Committee and reviewed at meetings of the Board. The resolution must be supported by shareholders representing more than half of the votes cast, or, in case of equal voting, supported by the Chair of the AGM.

Item 17 - Proposal on guidelines for remuneration to Group Management

The Board of Directors proposes that the Annual General Meeting 2025 adopts the following guidelines for remuneration to the individuals who are included in the Group Management of Securitas.

Guidelines for Remuneration to Group Management

The guidelines are forward-looking, i.e., they shall apply to remuneration agreed and amendments to remuneration already agreed after the Annual General Meeting 2025. These guidelines do not apply to any remuneration decided or approved by the general meeting.

Promotion of Securitas' business strategy, long-term interests and sustainability etc.

In short, Securitas' business strategy is to deliver comprehensive, scalable, and innovative security solutions. By using and developing world-leading technology and expertise, Securitas strives to be a security solution partner that ensure the safety of its clients' assets and people. In order to attract and keep competent members of Group Management, Securitas shall offer a competitive total remuneration that is in line with the market conditions on the relevant market for each member of Group Management. This is expected to contribute to Securitas' business strategy and long-term interests, including its sustainability. More information on Securitas' business strategy is available on Securitas' website securitas.com, section About us - Our strategy.

From time to time, the Annual General Meeting may resolve on share-based long-term incentive programs (the "LTI Programs") including the CEO, other members of the Group Management and certain other key employees within the Securitas Group. The LTI Programs adopted by the Annual General Meeting are conditional upon the participant's own investment and holding periods of several years. The LTI programs are subject to approval by the general meeting and are therefore excluded from these guidelines. More information on Securitas' incentive plans is available on Securitas' website securitas.com, section About us - Corporate Governance - Remuneration to Group Management.

Types of remuneration

The total remuneration to Group Management shall consist of a fixed basic salary, variable cash remuneration, pension benefits and other benefits. Additionally, the general meeting may - irrespective of these guidelines - resolve on, among other things, share-based or share price-related remuneration.

The fixed basic salary shall be competitive and reflect each member of Group Management's responsibility and performance. The variable cash remuneration shall amount to a maximum of 100 percent of the fixed basic salary for the President and CEO and a maximum of 60-200 percent of the fixed basic salary for other members of Group Management.

The members of Group Management shall be subject to defined contribution pension plans for which insurance premiums are transferred from the individual's total cash remuneration and paid by the company during the term of employment. In exceptional cases, the value of such insurance premiums can instead be paid as part of the cash remuneration to a member of Group Management. Variable cash remuneration shall not qualify for pension benefits unless required by mandatory collective agreement provisions. Insurance premiums may amount to not more than 35 percent of the fixed basic salary.

Other benefits, such as company car, life insurance, special health insurance or occupational health service shall be provided to the extent this is considered customary for members of Group Management holding equivalent positions on the labor market where the member of Group Management is active. Premiums and other costs relating to such benefits may amount to not more than 15 percent of the fixed basic salary.

Pension benefits and other benefits may be duly adjusted for compliance with mandatory rules. For employments governed by rules other than Swedish, pension benefits and other benefits may also be duly adjusted for compliance with local practice, taking into account, to the extent possible, the overall purpose of these guidelines.

In addition to remuneration set out above, members of Group Management who relocate for the position or who work in multiple countries may also receive such remuneration and benefits as are reasonable to reflect the special circumstances associated with such arrangements, taking into account the overall purpose of these guidelines and alignment with the general policies and practices within the Securitas Group applicable to cross border work. Remuneration and benefits as described above may amount to not more than 50 percent of the fixed basic salary.

Criteria for awarding variable cash remuneration

Variable cash remuneration shall be awarded based on the outcome of clearly measurable performance-based targets that are set as close to the local business as possible and aim for long-term profitability of Securitas. The performance-based targets may for example relate to EBITA, operating margin, EPS and/or cash flow within each member of Group Management's area of responsibility (Group or division). Furthermore, the performance-based targets are intended to contribute to Securitas' business strategy and long-term interests, including its sustainability.

The Remuneration Committee shall, for the Board of Directors, prepare, monitor and evaluate matters regarding variable cash remuneration to the members of Group Management. Ahead of each measurement period for the criteria for awarding variable cash remuneration, which can be one or several years, the Board of Directors shall, based on the work of the Remuneration Committee, establish which criteria that are deemed to be relevant for the upcoming measurement period. After a measurement period has ended, it shall be determined to which extent the criteria have been satisfied. Evaluations regarding fulfilment of financial targets shall be based on established financial information for the relevant period.

Variable cash remuneration can be paid after the measurement period has ended or be subject to deferred payment. If payment of variable cash remuneration has been affected on grounds later proven to be obviously inaccurate, Securitas shall, to the extent legally possible, have the possibility to reclaim such paid remuneration.

Termination of employment

At dismissal, the notice period for members of Group Management shall not exceed twelve months, with a right to redundancy payment equivalent to a maximum of 100 percent of the fixed basic salary for a period not exceeding twelve months after the end of the notice period. At resignation by a member of Group Management, the notice period shall amount to a maximum of six months without a right to redundancy payment.

Additionally, remuneration may be paid for non-compete and non-solicitation undertakings in accordance with mandatory rules or local practice. The remuneration shall be based on the fixed cash salary at the time of termination of employment and be paid during the time the non-compete or the non-solicitation undertaking applies, however not for more than 24 months following termination of employment.

Salary and employment conditions for employees

In the preparation of the Board of Directors' proposal for these guidelines, salary and employment conditions for employees of the company have been taken into account by including information on the employees' total income, the components of the remuneration and increase and growth rate over time, in the Remuneration Committee's and the Board of Directors' basis of decision when evaluating whether the guidelines and the limitations set out herein are reasonable.

The decision-making process to determine, review and implement the guidelines

The Remuneration Committee's tasks include preparing the Board of Directors' decision to propose guidelines for remuneration to Group Management. The Board of Directors shall prepare a proposal for new guidelines at least every fourth year and submit it to the general meeting. The guidelines shall be in force until new guidelines are adopted by the general meeting. The Remuneration Committee shall also monitor and evaluate programs for variable remuneration for Group Management, the application of the guidelines for remuneration to Group Management as well as the current remuneration structures and compensation levels in Securitas. The members of the Remuneration Committee are independent of the company and the members of Group Management. The CEO and other members of Group Management do not participate in the Board of Directors' processing of and resolutions regarding remuneration-related matters in so far as they are affected by such matters.

Deviation from the guidelines

The Board may temporarily resolve to deviate from the guidelines, in whole or in part, if in a specific case there is special cause for the deviation and a deviation is necessary to serve Securitas' long-term interests, including its sustainability, or to ensure Securitas' financial viability. As set out above, the Remuneration Committee's tasks include preparing the Board of Directors' resolutions in remuneration-related matters. This includes any resolutions to deviate from the guidelines.

Description of material changes of the guidelines

The revisions to these remuneration guidelines include an adjustment of the variable cash remuneration from a maximum of 85 percent to a maximum of 100 percent of the fixed basic salary for the President and CEO. In addition, the guidelines have undergone minor linguistic adjustments.

Other information

Available documentation etc.

The Annual and Sustainability Report and the Auditor's Report, the remuneration report and all other supporting documentation for the AGM are available at the company and on the company website www.securitas.com/agm2025 no later than three weeks before the AGM. The Nomination Committee's complete proposals and motivated statement are available at the company and on the company website www.securitas.com/agm2025. In addition, copies of the documentation will be sent to the shareholders who so request, indicating their mailing address. The share register for the AGM will be available at the company's office, Lindhagensplan 70, 112 43 Stockholm, Sweden.

Shareholders' right to receive information

The Board and the President and CEO shall, if a shareholder so requests and the Board considers that this can be done without significant harm to the company, give information on such circumstances that may affect the assessment of a matter on the agenda, circumstances that may affect the assessment of the financial situation of the company or its subsidiaries and the company's relationship with another Group company. Anyone who wishes to present a question in advance may do so to Securitas in the way stated on the company's website www.securitas.com/agm2025.

Number of shares and votes in the company

At the date of this notice, the total number of shares in the company amounts to 573 392 552, of which 26 938 371 are shares of Series A and 546 454 181 are shares of Series B. Each Series A share entitles the holder to ten votes and each Series B share entitles the holder to one vote. The total number of votes in the company amounts to 815 837 891. The company's holding of own shares, as of the date of this notice, is 475 000 shares of Series B.

Processing of personal data

For information on how your personal data is processed in connection with the AGM, see www.euroclear.com/dam/ESw/Legal/Privacy-notice-bolagsstammor-engelska.pdf.

If you have questions regarding our processing of your personal data, you can contact us by emailing dpo@securitas.com. Securitas AB has company registration number 556302-7241 and the Board's registered office is in Stockholm.

This notice is a translation of the Swedish notice and in case of any deviations between the language versions, the Swedish version shall prevail.

Stockholm in March 2025

the Board of Directors

SECURITAS AB (publ)

[1] The nomination of such shares will not affect the condition of LTI 2022/2024 to maintain Personally Invested Shares during the entire vesting period.

[2] Operating margin is defined as operating income before amortization as a percentage of total sales.

