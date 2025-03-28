Altasciences, a nine-time CRO Leadership Award winner, is proud to announce they have been awarded a 2025 CDMO Leadership Award in the Small Molecule Dosage Form-North America category.

Altasciences' CDMO site supports drug development with formulation, manufacturing, and analytical testing-from discovery to commercialization. Their FDA-inspected facility features Grade C cleanrooms, R&D and analytical labs, ICH stability chambers, and a cGMP warehouse.

"This recognition reflects our CDMO team's unwavering dedication and expertise, as well as our unrelenting commitment to advancing drug development in collaboration with leading pharmaceutical and biotech innovators," says Marie-Hélène Raigneau, Co-Chief Operating Officer at Altasciences. "We are grateful for the opportunity to partner with esteemed sponsors from around the globe, providing them with integrated solutions that not only support groundbreaking therapeutic progress but also contribute meaningfully to getting those therapies to those who need them, faster."

For 14 years, Outsourced Pharma's CDMO Leadership Awards have recognized the top-performing contract development and manufacturing organizations based on comprehensive industry research, and feedback from sponsors.

"We are thrilled to introduce our 2025 CDMO Leadership Awards winners to the Outsourcing community, and honored to offer such an important tool for drug sponsors in selecting their best-fit partner to help bring life-saving therapies to market," says Louis Garguilo, Chief Editor at Outsourced Pharma. "The new categories and enhanced scoring methodology that went into this year's appraisal bring an improved experience for drug sponsors using the resource as well as an ever-so-coveted distinction for the CDMOs."

Altasciences has formulated, tested, and/or manufactured nearly every available pharmaceutical dosage form on the market, including tablets, liquid- and powder-filled capsules, over-encapsulated capsules, nanomilled suspensions, creams, gels, powders, and terminally sterilized injectables.

Altasciences' CDMO facility supports all stages of drug development, from early-phase formulation to late-phase scale-up and commercial manufacturing. It ensures batch consistency through in-house analytical testing and environmental monitoring. By providing integrated services and utilizing in-house expertise, Altasciences accelerates the formulation, manufacturing, and analysis processes to expedite the transition from preclinical to clinical phases and facilitate faster delivery of safe and effective therapeutics.

About Altasciences

Altasciences is an integrated drug development solution company offering pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies a proven, flexible approach to preclinical and clinical pharmacology studies, including formulation, manufacturing, and analytical services. For over 30 years, Altasciences has been partnering with sponsors to help support educated, faster, and more complete early drug development decisions. Altasciences' integrated, full-service solutions include preclinical safety testing, clinical pharmacology and proof of concept, bioanalysis, program management, research support, medical writing, biostatistics, clinical monitoring, and data management, all customizable to specific sponsor requirements. Altasciences helps sponsors get better drugs to the people who need them, faster. To learn more about Altasciences, visit altasciences.com.

