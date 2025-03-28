ScottsMiracle-Gro Highlights World Water Day

Our commitment to water extends beyond World Water Day as a key part of our Foundation's environmental pillar. We partner with experts and environmental groups nationwide to support access to safe, abundant water and promote responsible water use. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Foundation partners that steward this work include:

Alliance for the Great Lakes

Alliance for Water Efficiency

National Recreation and Park Association

National Association of Conservation Districts

The Everglades Foundation

North Shore Land Alliance

Ocean Research & Conservation Alliance

Restore America's Estuaries

Tampa Bay Watch

The Nature Conservancy

In addition to our Foundation water partners, ScottsMiracle-Gro recently became a member of the Turfgrass Water Conservation Alliance, reinforcing our dedication to conserving water while maintaining beneficial living landscapes.

Our water commitment extends to consumers as our research & development teams enhance and promote turf, soil, fertilizer, plant food and application products that minimize water use and quality impacts. Examples range from water maximizer and moisture control products to drought-tolerant groundcovers and precision applicators to prevent overuse of fertilizer products. Other examples include reformulations, such as increased use of slow-release nitrogen and the removal of phosphorus to mitigate algal blooms, to alternatives to traditional turfgrass, such as drought-tolerant clover lawns.

Through consumer education, we teach homeowners about the benefits of green spaces, how to do more with less water and how to re-imagine yards as water-wise landscapes.

On World Water Day, and every day, we believe it's vital to protect one of our planet's most precious resources.

About ScottsMiracle-Gro

With approximately $3.6 billion in sales, the Company is the world's largest marketer of branded consumer products for lawn and garden care. The Company's brands are among the most recognized in the industry. The Company's Scotts®, Miracle-Gro®, and Ortho® brands are market-leading in their categories. The Company's wholly-owned subsidiary, The Hawthorne Gardening Company, is a leading provider of nutrients, lighting, and other materials used in the indoor and hydroponic growing segment. For additional information, visit us at www.scottsmiraclegro.com.

