Luz Art Gallery Presents Art Exhibition "Great Light" by Laurie Lea

Step away from the hustle and bustle to soak in Laurie Lea's new exhibition, a calming display of shimmering light, glass, and natural forms. The work tells a personal story of her journey from darkness to light and a broader story of how light reveals beauty in brokenness.

The title of the exhibition comes from Isaiah 9:2 "The people who walk in darkness have seen a great light"

As you walk into this Chelsea space, get ready to enter into another dimension, an unseen realm filled with beauty, radiance and wonder. In her quest to reveal the mystery, power and beauty of God connecting with man, Lea uses a sensory based, textural visual language. In the poured works, Lea uses interference, iridescent and metallic pigments based in refraction and reflection of specific wave lengths of light. In the sculpture installations, like an inspired mad scientist she combines various forms of light such as LEDs and neon, with cast and broken glass, prisms, holographic film, ground minerals and semi-precious stones to create surprising visual phenomena. Combining driftwood with these light and glass art works grounds these visual effects with solid earth and nature. Her love of the outdoors and the complex interplays of light at dusk has often led her to take light filled glass forms out onto shorelines along rivers and oceans.

Next exhibition will be in Venice, Italy during the Biennale of 2026. Follow Lea @laurieleaart for information to come.

MEET THE ARTIST: personal walk throughs by appointment: 404-229-1197

GALLERY HOURS:

Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday: 12pm - 6PM

Thursday: 12pm - 8PM

Saturday: 12pm - 5PM

Sign up on Eventbrite or email: lauriejlea@yahoo.com

Luz Art Gallery, NYC

548 W 28th St., Ste. 528

New York, NY 10001

Tel. 646-344 -407

Contact: Rachel Neikirk

rachel.neikirk@gmail.com

SOURCE: Laurie Lea

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire