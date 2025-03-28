AMAROQ MINERALS

Amaroq's results to December 2024 were essentially just a pro-rata extrapolation of its earlier, nine-month results to September. More important was the fact that Nalunaq poured its first gold (39oz - although this was evidently not sold during the quarter) and that, post period end, it recorded a 51% increase in its mineral resource estimate (including a maiden contribution in the indicated category). The company will spend the remainder of FY25 ramping up to full capacity of 300tpd by Q425 and will update the market on progress on 14 May. Once achieved, it will look to further increase throughput from FY26 to 450tpd.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...