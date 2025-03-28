Anzeige
ACCESS Newswire
SCS Global Services: SCS Standards Releases Two New Modules to SCS-115 Standard for Product Carbon Intensity and Reduction for Chemicals and Co-Products

Finanznachrichten News

EMERYVILLE, CA / ACCESS Newswire / March 28, 2025 / SCS Standards is pleased to announce the publication of two new modules to the SCS-115 Certification Standard for Product Carbon Intensity and Reduction for Chemicals and Co-products.

The new modules expand the standard to cover requirements pertaining to biofeedstock and recycled content, as well as carbon capture, utilization, and storage (CCUS). Introduced in April 2024, SCS-115 provides a methodology for third-party certification of the greenhouse gas intensity and reduction in carbon dioxide equivalents of a chemical material. Published modules now include:

  • Module A: Renewable Electricity

  • Module B: Biofeedstock and Recycled Content

  • Module C: Carbon Capture, Utilization and Storage

The standard is modular, allowing for different decarbonization levers. SCS-115 Modules B and C, the second and third of five planned modules, should be read in tandem with the core SCS-115 standard. Additional planned modules include:

  • Module D: Renewable Energy

  • Module E: Asset Efficiency Improvement

To learn more about Modules B and C, please reach out to standards@scsstandards.org, or visit our website here.

To request a certification audit against SCS-115, please contact info@scsglobalservices.com.

About SCS Standards

SCS Standards is an organization committed to the development of standards that advance the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals. Standards are developed in alignment with best practices and guidelines provided by internationally recognized bodies to ensure a robust, transparent, and collaborative approach. SCS Standards is the official standards development body for Scientific Certification Systems, Inc. For more information, visit?www.SCSstandards.org.??

