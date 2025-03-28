SCS Global Services: SCS Standards Releases Two New Modules to SCS-115 Standard for Product Carbon Intensity and Reduction for Chemicals and Co-Products

SCS Standards is pleased to announce the publication of two new modules to the SCS-115 Certification Standard for Product Carbon Intensity and Reduction for Chemicals and Co-products.

The new modules expand the standard to cover requirements pertaining to biofeedstock and recycled content, as well as carbon capture, utilization, and storage (CCUS). Introduced in April 2024, SCS-115 provides a methodology for third-party certification of the greenhouse gas intensity and reduction in carbon dioxide equivalents of a chemical material. Published modules now include:

Module A: Renewable Electricity

Module B: Biofeedstock and Recycled Content

Module C: Carbon Capture, Utilization and Storage

The standard is modular, allowing for different decarbonization levers. SCS-115 Modules B and C, the second and third of five planned modules, should be read in tandem with the core SCS-115 standard. Additional planned modules include:

Module D: Renewable Energy

Module E: Asset Efficiency Improvement

To learn more about Modules B and C, please reach out to standards@scsstandards.org, or visit our website here.

To request a certification audit against SCS-115, please contact info@scsglobalservices.com.

About SCS Standards

SCS Standards is an organization committed to the development of standards that advance the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals. Standards are developed in alignment with best practices and guidelines provided by internationally recognized bodies to ensure a robust, transparent, and collaborative approach. SCS Standards is the official standards development body for Scientific Certification Systems, Inc. For more information, visit?www.SCSstandards.org.??

Media Contact

Victoria Norman

Executive Director

Send an email

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from SCS Global Services on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: SCS Global Services

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/scs-global-services

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: SCS Global Services

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire