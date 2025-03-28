G Mining Ventures Corp: G Mining Ventures Reports Fourth Quarter & Year-End 2024 Results

All amounts are in USD unless stated otherwise

BROSSARD, QC, March 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ - G Mining Ventures Corp. ("GMIN" or the "Corporation" or "we") (TSX: GMIN) (OTCQX: GMINF) is pleased to report its production and financial results1 for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2024.

Fourth Quarter 2024 Highlights First Full Quarter of Commercial Production

Production: 40,147 ounces (" oz ") of gold (" Au ") in Doré Gold sold totaled 39,938 oz

40,147 ounces (" ") of gold (" ") in Doré Operating Costs : All-in sustaining costs 2 (" AISC ") of $862 per oz Au sold

: All-in sustaining costs (" ") of $862 per oz Au sold Net Income : $47.6 million, or $0.21 per share - basic

: $47.6 million, or $0.21 per share - basic Adjusted Net Income 2 : $58.0 million or $0.26 per share - basic

$58.0 million or $0.26 per share - basic Adjusted EBITDA (Earnings before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization) 2 : $77.9 million

(Earnings before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization) : $77.9 million Cash Flow from Operating Activities: $73.2 million before the net change in non-cash working capital items

$73.2 million before the net change in non-cash working capital items Free Cash Flow 2 : $53.0 million, or $0.24 per share - basic

: $53.0 million, or $0.24 per share - basic Cash and Cash Equivalents: $141.2 million

"2024 marked a transformational year for GMIN as we executed all phases of our 'Buy. Build. Operate.' Strategy," commented Louis-Pierre Gignac, President & Chief Executive Officer. "With just four months of commercial production, TZ is already generating significant free cash flow, giving us the financial flexibility to fund our next phase of growth. The acquisition of Oko West, recognized as one of the top undeveloped gold projects globally, positions us to surpass 500,000 ounces of annual production. Combined with the high-potential Gurupi project acquired from BHP, GMIN is firmly established as a low-cost, high-growth gold producer with a clear path to long-term value creation."

Louis-Pierre Gignac continued, "With a full year of production coming out of TZ in 2025, we expect strong cash flow to support disciplined investment in Oko West and strategic exploration across our portfolio. Key milestones-Oko West's Feasibility Study, permitting, and funding-are on track to unlock our next phase of growth. GMIN remains focused on low-cost production, project execution, and advancing our multi-asset platform."

_________________________________ 1 Additional details are available in the Corporation's Consolidated Financial Statements and Management's Discussion and Analysis ("MD&A"), filed on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.com under the Corporation's profile. 2 These measures are non-IFRS financial measures. Refer to section "Non-IFRS Financial Performance Measures" in the associated MD&A for further information and a detailed reconciliation to comparable IFRS measures.

Operational Results 1,3 :



Q4 2024 FY 2024 In thousands of $, except as otherwise noted





Mining Activities





Ore Tonnes Mined kt 2,164 6,406 Waste Tonnes Mined kt 2,105 7,887 Total Tonnes Mined kt 4,269 14,293 Strip Ratio Waste/ore 0.97 1.23 Processing Activities





Total Tonnes Processed kt 968 1,713 Average Plant Throughput tpd 10,523 8,697 Average Gold Recovery % 89.2 % 87.2 % Average Gold Processed g/t Au 1.45 1.32 Gold Produced oz 40,147 63,566 Gold Sold oz 39,938 57,082 Per Ounce Metrics





Average Realized Gold Price2,4 $/oz 2,560 2,545 Average Gold Price Received2,4 $/oz 2,380 2,385 Total Cash Costs2 $/oz 577 668 Site-Level AISC2 $/oz 765 857 AISC2 $/oz 862 972

Financial Results:



Q4 2024 FY 2024 In thousands of $, except as otherwise noted



Revenue $ 102,254 145,251 Cost of Goods Sold $ (39,470) (57,820) Income from Mining Operations $ 62,784 87,431 Net Income (Loss) $ 47,597 62,005 Per Share - Basic $/share 0.21 0.38 Adjusted Net Income (Loss)2 $ 57,976 71,084 Per share - Basic $/share 0.26 0.44 EBITDA2 $ 77,932 93,993 Adjusted EBITDA2 $ 77,910 99,645 Cash Flow from Operating Activities before the Net Change in Working Capital Items $ 73,181 91,313 Cash Flow from Operating Activities $ 43,401 28,492 Free Cash Flows2 $ 52,986 34,949 Per share - Basic $/share 0.24 0.22







Financial Position FY 2024 FY 2023 In thousands of $, except as otherwise noted



Cash and Cash Equivalents $ 141,215 52,398

__________________________________ 3 Full-year 2024 production numbers are based on the third and fourth quarters of 2024, including the two months of commissioning (July and August) and four months of commercial production (through December). 4 The Average Gold Price Received excludes the non-cash portion of the Average Realized Gold Price.

Liquidity and Capital Resources

The Corporation ended 2024 with a cash and cash equivalents balance of $141.2 million.

The $36.6 million increase quarter over quarter is attributed to the following:

Free Cash Flow generated in Q4 totals $53.0 million

Investments in Long Term Inventories total $17.0 million and $18.8 million in Non-Sustaining Capital

Net financing inflows total $13.3 million, driven largely by $15.5 million of warrant proceeds

Positive foreign exchange adjustment $6.1 million

Free Cash Flow generated by TZ will be the primary source of capital to fund future disciplined growth at GMIN's development projects and is defined by the Corporation as:

Cash Flow from Operating Activities; adjusted for

Investments in Long Term Inventories, which represents ore mined and stockpiled that will not be processed in the following 12-month period 5 ; less

; Changes in Non-Cash Working Capital: less

Sustaining Capital Expenditures, inclusive of Capitalized Stripping

__________________________________ 5 Exclusion adjustment is done due to its long-term nature (expected towards the end of mine life).

Tocantinzinho Mine Highlights

After two months of successful commissioning, GMIN declared commercial production at TZ on September 1st, 2024, delivered on schedule and within budget. Q4 marked TZ's first full quarter of commercial production, contributing 40,147 ounces to an annual production total of 63,566 ounces.

Mining operations performed ahead of expectations, with a total of 14.3 Mt mined in 2024, including 6.4 Mt of ore, resulting in a low annual strip ratio of 1.23x. Plant throughput in Q4 averaged 10,523 t/d (82% of nameplate capacity) despite unplanned downtime related to SAG mill liner replacements. Recoveries remained strong at over 89.2%, in line with Feasibility Study estimates, supporting the processing of higher-grade ore averaging 1.45 g/t Au in Q4. A full metallic liner system, scheduled for installation in early Q2 2025, is expected to improve plant availability and allow the process plant to reach nameplate capacity.

In its first full quarter of commercial production in Q4, cash costs at TZ were $577 /oz and AISC was $862 /oz. For the full year, cash costs were $668 /oz and AISC was $972 /oz.

Annual owner-operated mining costs averaged $2.31 /t mined ($2.85 /t in Q4), while processing costs were $10.02 /t milled ($10.14 /t in Q4). General and administrative ("G&A") expenses averaged $7.29 /t milled for the year, and lowered to $6.62 /t in Q4. As the operation continues to ramp up toward nameplate capacity, unit G&A costs are expected to decline due to the fixed nature of a significant portion of these expenses.



Q4 2024 FY 2024 In thousands of $, except as otherwise noted



Operating Expenses $ 19,327 33,698 Royalties $ 3,732 4,439 Total Cash Costs $ 23,059 38,137 Plus: Sustaining Capital and ARO (8) $ 7,517 10,768 Site Level AISC $ 30,576 48,905 Plus: General and Administrative Costs $ 3,865 6,561 Total AISC2 $ 34,441 55,466







Total Cash Costs $/oz sold 577 668 Site Level AISC $/oz sold 765 857 Total AISC2 $/oz sold 862 972 Mining Costs $/t mined 2.85 2.31 Processing Costs $/t milled 10.14 10.02 G&A Costs $/t milled 6.62 7.29

TZ is a major employer of local workforce, with 67% of the ~1,000 employees and contractors coming from local communities, and 97% Brazilians.

Oko West Project Highlights

In July 2024, GMIN completed the business combination with Reunion Gold to acquire the high-quality Oko West gold project located in Guyana. In September 2024, GMIN reported results from a positive Preliminary Economic Assessment ("PEA") on Oko West, demonstrating after-tax Net Present Value (5%) of $1.4 billion, Internal Rate of Return of 21% and a payback period of 3.8 years using a $1,950 /oz base case gold price. The average annual gold production is estimated to be 353,000 ounces at an AISC of $986/oz over a 12.7-year mine life. The initial capital cost is estimated to be $936 million, with sustaining capital costs of $537 million over the life of mine (see news release dated September 9, 2024 ).

During 2024, a 49,000m definition drilling program was completed at Oko West in support of the upcoming Feasibility Study ("FS"). Additionally, a new regional exploration drilling program began at Oko West to investigate structures identified through geophysics and geochemical soil anomalies.

The Environmental Impact Assessment and Environmental Impact Statement submissions (jointly, "ESIA") for Oko West were made to the Guyana Environmental Protection Agency ("EPA") in November 2024.

After receiving an Interim Environmental Permit on Oko West from EPA in January 2025, GMIN announced the commencement of early works construction in March 2025. Site preparation activities are in progress for the barge landing on the Cuyuní River and the permanent camp area, which are key initial infrastructures to support future development.

Gurupi Project Highlights

GMIN closed the acquisition of tenements in the Gurupi Gold Belt from a wholly owned subsidiaries of BHP in December 2024. In February 2025, GMIN announced an updated National Instrument 43-101 ("NI 43-101") compliant mineral resource estimate, totaling 1.83 Moz of indicated resources grading 1.31 g/t Au and 0.77 Moz of inferred resources grading 1.29 g/t Au (see news release dated February 20, 2025 ).

2025 Outlook

GMIN released 2025 guidance on January 21, 2025, including production, total cash costs, AISC, as well as sustaining and non-sustaining capital expenditures. The following table summarizes 2025 guidance:

Operational & Cost Guidance

2025 TZ Mine



Gold Production k oz 175 to 200 Total Cash Costs $/oz Au sold $590 to $655 AISC2 $/oz Au sold $995 to $1,125 Sustaining Capital Expenditures



Sustaining M$ $35 to $45 Near-mine exploration M$ $2 Capitalized Waste Stripping M$ $23 Total Sustaining M$ $60 to $70





Non-Sustaining Capital Expenditures



TZ Regional Exploration M$ $9 Oko West Exploration M$ $8 Oko West Project M$ $200 to $240 Gurupi M$ $2 to $4 Total Non-Sustaining M$ $219 to $261

Note: Guidance assumes a realized gold price of $2,350 and BRL/USD of 5.25

2025 Catalysts

Over 2025, the Corporation will focus on the following activities:

Oko West FS publication (April 2025)

Oko West financing (H2-2025)

Construction decision on Oko West (H2-2025)

Continuation of detailed engineering at Oko West (2025)

Greenfield and brownfield exploration (2025)

Qualified Person

Louis-Pierre Gignac, President & Chief Executive Officer of GMIN, a QP as defined in NI 43-101, has reviewed the press release on behalf of the Corporation and has approved the technical disclosure contained in this press release.

About G Mining Ventures Corp.

G Mining Ventures Corp. (TSX: GMIN) (OTCQX: GMINF) is a mining company engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of precious metal projects to capitalize on the value uplift from successful mine development. GMIN is well-positioned to grow into the next mid-tier precious metals producer by leveraging strong access to capital and proven development expertise. GMIN is currently anchored by the Tocantinzinho Mine in Brazil, supported by the Gurupi Project in Brazil and the Oko West Project in Guyana - all with significant exploration upside and located in mining-friendly jurisdictions.

Consolidated Statements of Financial Position

(Tabular amounts expressed in Thousands of United States Dollars)



December 31, 2024

December 31, 2023 Assets $

$ Current





Cash and Cash Equivalents 141,215

52,398 Receivables and Other Current Assets 5,155

1,788 Inventories 37,588

7,967 Prepaid Expenses and Deposits 2,640

1,270

186,598

63,423 Non-current





Deferred Financing Fees 743

3,359 Inventories 21,183

- Long Term Deposits on Equipment 876

10,402 Property, Plant & Equipment and Mineral Property 498,105

503,663 Intangible Assets 31,146

- Exploration and Evaluation Assets 702,336

4,537 Investment in Associate 3,546

- Other Non-current Assets 28,976

-

1,473,509

587,705







Liabilities





Current





Accounts Payable and Accrued Liabilities 25,065

27,030 Deferred Consideration Payable 60,000

- Current Portion of Contract Liability 36,197

14,549 Current Portion of Lease Liability 104

74 Current Portion of Long-term Debt 24,572

7,515 Derivative Warrant Liability -

4,235

145,938

53,403 Non-current





Long-term Contract Liability 220,426

240,783 Long-term Debt 89,182

24,828 Long-term Liability -

1,298 Long-term Lease Liability 902

241 Deferred Tax Liability 3,407

- Rehabilitation Provision 2,976

4,113

316,893

271,263 Shareholders' Equity





Share Capital 1,082,691

247,870 Share-based Payments Reserve 19,433

4,143 Accumulated Other Comprehensive Income (Loss) (140,275)

24,083 Retained Earnings (Deficit) 48,829

(13,057)

1,010,678

263,039

1,473,509

587,705

Refers to Q4 2024 Financial Statements for accompanying notes

Consolidated Statements of Income (Loss)

(Tabular amounts expressed in Thousands of United States Dollars, except for number of shares)





Years Ended December 31,



2024

2023













$

$ Revenue

145,251

-









Cost of Goods Sold

(57,820)

- Income From Mining Operations

87,431

-









Other Expenses







General & Administration Expenses

11,346

7,554 Finance Expense

8,379

- Change in Fair Value of Financial Instruments

6,026

2,387 Other Income

(3,752)

(2,761)



21,999

7,180 Income (Loss) Before Income Tax

65,432

(7,180) Deferred Income Tax Expense

(3,427)

-









Net Income (Loss) for the Year

62,005

(7,180) Net Income (Loss) per Share







Basic

0.38

(0.06) Diluted

0.37

(0.06) Weighted Average Number of Common Share







Basic

162,476,725

111,888,901 Diluted

165,527,040

111,888,901

Refers to Q4 2024 Financial Statements for accompanying notes

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(Tabular amounts expressed in Thousands of United States Dollars)





Years Ended December 31,



2024 2023 Operating Activities



$ $ Net Income (Loss) for the Year



62,005

(7,180) Items Not Involving Cash









Depreciation



20,182

90 Share-based Compensation



1,665

1,714 Unrealized Foreign Exchange Loss (Gain)



(374)

140 Deferred Income Tax Expense



3,427

- Standby Fees



26

937 Gain on Ownership Dilution



(1,462)

- Share of Loss of Investment in Associate



161

- Cumulative Catch-up Adjustment on Gold Streaming Agreement



436

- Depletion of Gold Streaming Agreement Deposit



(9,524)

- Finance Expense



8,219

- Change in Fair Value of Financial Instruments



6,033

2,403 Accretion Expense of Rehabilitation Provision



519

260





91,313

(1,636) Proceeds from the Gold Streaming Agreement



-

250,000 Change in Non-Cash Working Capital









Receivables and Other Current Assets



(1,966)

(406) Inventories



(57,874)

(7,179) Prepaid Expenses and Deposits



(1,519)

(837) Accounts Payable and Accrued Liabilities



(1,864)

(923) Lease liability



402

- Cash Provided by Operating Activities



28,492

239,019 Investing Activities









Acquisition of Reunion Gold, net of Cash Acquired



21,067

- Acquisition of Gurupi, net of Cash Acquired



366

- Other Non-Current Assets



(1,298)

- Additions of PP&E and Mineral Property, net of Long-term Deposit



(110,561)

(300,515) Proceeds on Disposal of PP&E and Mineral Property



-

14 Exploration and Evaluation Expenditures



(29,400)

(4,148) Cash Used in Investing Activities



(119,826)

(304,649) Financing Activities









Shares Issued for Cash



50,000

- Share Issue Cost



(249)

- Replacement Options Exercised



2,435

- Repayment of Lease Liability



(77)

(32) Repayment of Long-term Debt



(12,464)

(3,920) Deferred Financing Fees



163

(210) Net Proceeds from the Drawdowns of Long-term Debt



84,111

35,191 Proceeds From the Exercise of Warrants



66,311

20 Proceeds From the Exercise of Options



78

- Cash Provided by Financing Activities



190,308

31,049 Effect on Foreign Exchange Rate Differences on Cash and Cash Equivalents



(10,157)

5,087 Increase (Decrease) in Cash and Cash Equivalents



88,817

(29,494) Cash and Cash Equivalents, Beginning of the Year



52,398

81,892 Cash and Cash Equivalents, End of the Year



141,215

52,398

Refers to Q4 2024 Financial Statements for accompanying notes

