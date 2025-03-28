Greenpro Capital Corp.: GreenX to Onboard $ST Stablecoin

Greenpro Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GRNQ) Leading Shariah Compliant ESG Digital Asset Exchange GreenX is set to onboard the stablecoin "$ST" on its exchange by April 2025. This collaboration between GreenX and the "$ST" stablecoin issuer, PIH Limited, marks a major milestone in joint effort between the two regulated entities.

$ST is a tokenized securities which is secured by a USD Reserve Portfolio. The token is run under the Secured Security Token Program, a transparent and audited portfolio of assets held in segregated account to maintain a stable asset backing. The program is arranged by Potomac Capital Limited, a Hong Kong Securities & Futures Commission licensed corporation.

$ST ensures the security, transparency, sustainability, and reliability through the blockchain manifested and audited framework that one can be assured to redeem one's $ST at any time without being hindered by the obstruction due to unclear guidelines, obscurity of the portfolio backing $ST, or the market's sudden volatility which often are the factors leading to short of liquidity for redemption.

Robert Liu of Potomac Capital Limited ("Potomac Capital") said, "We seek to establish advantages over other stablecoins to be the Sustainable Token denominated in USD by incorporating the intricacies of the tokenization process and required infrastructure to maintain the integrity of the 1:1 ratio."

Greenpro Capital CEO Dr CK Lee further state, "Having $ST onboard to our exchange is a testament to the regulatory objective of both parties. We strongly believe in the utilization and adoption of blockchain technology in a regulated environment as the way forward."

About Potomac Capital Limited

Potomac Capital specializes in clients who wish to invest in fiat and tokenized income-generating real world assets ("RWA"), such as bullion, real assets, and private capital investments. Potomac Capital offers investment strategies and products that target returns corresponding to clients' risk profile. Potomac Capital is committed to building long-term relationships with clients who can benefit from its consistent and superior services and performance. For more information, please visit https://www.potomaccapitalltd.com/

About Green-X Corp

Green-X is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Greenpro Capital Corp (NASDAQ:GRNQ) and operates one of the world's leading Shariah-Compliant ESG Digital Asset Exchange licensed under Labuan Financial Services Authority (LFSA), Malaysia. The Green-X exchange can be found at https://www.green-x.io/.

About Greenpro Capital Corp

Headquartered in Kuala Lumpur and a Nevada corporation, Greenpro Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GRNQ), is a business incubator with strategic offices across Asia. With a diversified business portfolio comprising of finance, technology, banking, and Green-X for STOs, health and wellness as well as 30 years of experience in various industries, Greenpro has been assisting and supporting businesses and High-Net-Worth-Individuals to capitalize and securitize their value on a global scale. This is done through the provision of cross-border business solutions, spinoffs on major stock exchanges and accounting outsourcing services to small and medium-size businesses located in Asia. The comprehensive range of cross-border business services include, but are not limited to, trust and wealth management, listing advisory services, transaction services, cross-border business solutions, record management services, accounting outsourcing services and tax advisory services. Greenpro also operates venture capital businesses, including business development for start-ups and high growth companies. For further information regarding the company, please visit http://www.greenprocapital.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, particularly as related to, among other things, the business plans of the Company, statements relating to goals, plans and projections regarding the Company's financial position and business strategy. The words or phrases "plans," "would be," "will allow," "intends to," "may result," "are expected to," "will continue," "anticipates," "expects," "estimate," "project," "indicate," "could," "potentially," "should," "believe," "think," "considers" or similar expressions are intended to identify "forward-looking statements." These forward-looking statements fall within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Act of 1934 and are subject to the safe harbor created by these sections. Actual results could differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of risks and uncertainties. Such forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, involve known and unknown risks, a reliance on third parties for information, transactions or orders that may be cancelled, and other factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or developments in our industry, to differ materially from the anticipated results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from anticipated results include risks and uncertainties related to the fluctuation of local, regional, and global economic conditions, the performance of management and our employees, our ability to obtain financing, competition, general economic conditions and other factors that are detailed in our periodic reports and on documents we file from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Statements made herein are as of the date of this press release and should not be relied upon as of any subsequent date, and the Company specifically disclaims any obligation, to update any forward-looking statements to reflect occurrences, developments, unanticipated events or circumstances after the date of such statement.

GRNQ has 7,575,813 shares issued and outstanding with a float of 4,089,641 shares.

CONTACT:

Gilbert Loke, CFO, Director

Greenpro Capital Corp.

Email: ir.hk@greenprocapital.com

Phone: +852-3111 7718

Dennis Burns

Investor Relations

Tel (567) 237-4132

dburns@nvestrain.com

Phone: +603-2201 3192

mycorp@greenprocapital.com

SOURCE: Greenpro Capital Corp.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire