Hong Kong Pharma Digital Technology Holdings Limited Reports Financial Results for the Six Months Ended September 30, 2024

HONG KONG, March 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Hong Kong Pharma Digital Technology Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: HKPD) ("HKPD" or the "Company"), a leading provider of over the counter ("OTC") pharmaceutical cross-border e-commerce supply chain services in Hong Kong, today announced its unaudited financial results for the six months ended September 30, 2024.

Financial Highlights for the Six Months Ended September 30, 2024:

Net Revenues : The Company reported net revenues of $11, 091,189, an increase of 58.9% compared to $7,009,209 for the same period in 2023.

: The Company reported net revenues of an increase of compared to for the same period in 2023. Revenue Breakdown:





Six Months ended

September 30,

2024



Six Months ended

September 30,

2023

Supply chain services

$ 6,329,678



$ 4,646,951

Procurement and distribution



4,759,301





2,346,931

Consignment sales and other revenue



2,210





15,327

Total Revenue

$ 11,091,189



$ 7,009,209



- Supply Chain Services: $6,329,678 , up 36.3% from $4,646,951 for the same period in 2023.

- Procurement and Distribution: $4,759,301 , a 102.7% increase from $2,346,931 for the same period in 2023.

- Consignment Sales and Other Revenue: $2,210 , down from $15,327 for the same period in 2023.

Gross Profit: The gross profit for the period was $1,905,603 , a 42.6% increase from $1,335,988 for the same period in 2023.

Total Expenses

Total Expenses: Increased to $10,066,706 for the six months ended September 30, 2024, up from $6,667,999 for the same period last year.





Six Months ended

September 30,

2024



Six Months ended

September 30,

2023

Changes in inventories of merchandised goods

$ 4,513,873



$ 2,171,361

Storage cost



530,012





463,412

Transportation cost



2,619,599





1,046,455

Consumption of packing material



514,714





515,594

Depreciation and amortization



30,153





31,727

Labor cost



1,318,041





1,589,164

Outsourcing expenses



328,755





202,169

Others



211,559





648,117

Total cost of sales, selling, general and administrative expenses

$ 10,066,706



$ 6,667,999



Net Income

Net Income: The Company achieved a net income of $828,559 , a 232.6% increase compared to $249,037 in the same period last year.

Management Commentary

Lap Sun Wong, Chief Executive Officer of HKPD, stated, "The Company has delivered a strong performance for the six months ended September 30, 2024, demonstrating our ability to grow in a competitive and evolving market. The significant increase in net revenues reflects the effectiveness of our strategic initiatives to enhance our supply chain and procurement services. Despite the rise in expenses due to increased marketing efforts and workforce expansion, our net income reflects our focus on profitability and operational efficiency."

Man Bun Kwok, Chief Financial Officer, added, "While we are pleased with our financial progress, we remain mindful of the importance of maintaining a disciplined cost structure as we scale operations. Our investment in marketing aims to capture additional market share in the OTC pharmaceutical supply chain sector, and we believe these efforts will continue to drive growth in the coming periods."

About Hong Kong Pharma Digital Technology Holdings Limited

Hong Kong Pharma Digital Technology Holdings Limited offers two main categories of services: (i) OTC pharmaceutical cross-border e-commerce supply chain services through its Hong Kong subsidiary, Joint Cross Border Logistics Company Limited ("Joint Cross Border"), and (ii) OTC pharmaceutical cross-border procurement and distribution through its Hong Kong subsidiary, V-Alliance Technology Supplies Limited.

Through its engagement with OTC pharmaceutical suppliers, logistics companies, and merchants on Chinese e-commerce platforms, Joint Cross Border provides a convenient one-stop solution for Mainland Chinese customers seeking access to OTC pharmaceutical products outside Mainland China.

Joint Cross Border's comprehensive service offerings include pre-consultation, product information review, procuring overseas OTC pharmaceutical products, enlisting products with the Hong Kong Department of Health, obtaining import and export permits, storing products, packaging, and arranging logistics and end-to-end delivery services for customers.

For more information, please visit the Company's website: www.9zt.hk.

Forward-Looking Statements

All forward-looking statements, expressed or implied, in this release are based only on information currently available to us and speak only as of the date on which they are made. Investors can find many (but not all) of these statements by the use of words such as "approximates," "believes," "hopes," "expects," "anticipates," "estimates," "projects," "intends," "plans," "will," "would," "should," "could," "may" or other similar expressions in this release. Except as otherwise required by applicable law, we disclaim any duty to publicly update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this release. These statements are subject to uncertainties and risks, including, but not limited to, the uncertainties related to market conditions, and other factors discussed in our filings with the SEC. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in the Company's filings with the SEC. Additional factors are discussed in the Company's filings with the SEC, which are available for review at www.sec.gov.

For investor and media inquiries please contact:

Hong Kong Pharma Digital Technology Holdings Limited

Media Contact: [email protected]

Investor Relations: [email protected]

Telephone: +852 2618-9289

HONG KONG PHARMA DIGITAL TECHNOLOGY HOLDINGS LIMITED AND SUBSIDIARIES

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

(Expressed in U.S. dollar, except for the number of shares)











For the Six Months Ended September 30,





Note



2024 unaudited



2023 unaudited

Revenues



7



$ 11,091,189



$ 7,009,209

Cost of revenues



8





(9,185,586)





(5,673,221)

Gross profit











1,905,603





1,335,988



























Other income



9





804





427



























Operating expenses:























Selling, general and administrative expenses



8





(881,120)





(994,778)

Other gains/(losses), net



10





1,751





(32,817)

Total operating expenses











(879,369)





(1,027,595)

Operating profit











1,027,038





308,820



























Financial income



11





1,078





156

Finance costs



11





(49,254)





(34,812)

Finance costs, net











(48,176)





(34,656)



























Profit before income taxes











978,862





274,164



























Income tax expense



12





(150,303)





(25,127)

Net profit for the year



13





828,559





249,037

Less: profit attributable to non-controlling interests











-





-

Profit attributable to owners of the Company











828,559





249,037



























Other comprehensive income























Foreign currency translation adjustments











20,032





227

Comprehensive income attributable to the Company's shareholders









$ 848,591



$ 249,264



























Earnings per share























Basic and diluted *



15



$ 0.083



$ 0.036



























Weighted average number of shares outstanding























Basic and diluted *











10,000,000





6,843,000



HONG KONG PHARMA DIGITAL TECHNOLOGY HOLDINGS LIMITED AND SUBSIDIARIES

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION

(Expressed in U.S. dollar, except for the number of shares)









September



March 31,





Note

30, 2024 unaudited



2024 audited

ASSETS















NON-CURRENT ASSETS:















Property and equipment, net

16



119,407





103,242

Intangible assets, net

17



89,299





31,825

Right of use assets, net

25



1,073,857





730,451

TOTAL NON-CURRENT ASSETS







1,282,563





865,518























CURRENT ASSETS:



















Deferred IPO costs

21



2,161,496





1,260,075

Inventories

18



555,522





933,299

Trade receivables, net

19



4,880,309





3,698,757

Other receivables and prepayments

19



902,406





1,262,351

Amount due from related parties

23



14,755





19,971

Restricted cash







401





7,682

Cash and cash equivalents

20



364,990





619,575

TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS







8,879,879





7,801,710

TOTAL ASSETS





$ 10,162,442



$ 8,667,228























LIABILITIES AND EQUITY









































NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES:



















Lease liabilities non-current portion

25



200,759





117,836

Longterm bank loan non-current portion

24



1,005,610





1,119,276

TOTAL NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES







1,206,369





1,237,112























CURRENT LIABILITIES:



















Trade and other payables

22



1,801,047



$ 1,416,182

Tax payable

12



345,742





218,831

Contract liabilities

7



74,877





191,066

Due to related parties

23



239,802





500,677

Lease liabilities - current portion

25



910,714





634,504

Current portion of long-term bank loan

24



231,641





180,493

Short-term bank loan

24



-





34,704

TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES







3,603,823





3,176,457

TOTAL LIABILITIES







4,810,192





4,413,569























COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES







-





-























EQUITY:



















Ordinary shares, 50,000,000 shares authorized, consisting of 49,501,000 Class A ordinary shares of $0.001 par value per share and 499,000 Class B ordinary shares of $0.001 par value per share *



















Class A ordinary shares, 9,501,000 and 6,843,000 shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2024 and March 31, 2024, respectively *

26



9,501





9,501

Class B Ordinary shares, 499,000 and nil shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2024 and March 31, 2024, respectively *







499





499

Additional paid in capital

26



3,017,409





3,017,409

Subscription receivable

26



(50,000)





(300,000)

Retained earnings

27



2,359,667





1,531,108

Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income

27



15,174





(4,858)

TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY







5,352,250





4,253,659























TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY





$ 10,162,442



$ 8,667,228



SOURCE Hong Kong Pharma Digital Technology Holdings Limited