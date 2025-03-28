Anzeige
Hong Kong Pharma Digital Technology Holdings Limited Reports Financial Results for the Six Months Ended September 30, 2024

Finanznachrichten News

HONG KONG, March 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Hong Kong Pharma Digital Technology Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: HKPD) ("HKPD" or the "Company"), a leading provider of over the counter ("OTC") pharmaceutical cross-border e-commerce supply chain services in Hong Kong, today announced its unaudited financial results for the six months ended September 30, 2024.

Financial Highlights for the Six Months Ended September 30, 2024:

  • Net Revenues: The Company reported net revenues of $11,091,189, an increase of 58.9% compared to $7,009,209 for the same period in 2023.
  • Revenue Breakdown:


Six Months ended
September 30,
2024



Six Months ended
September 30,
2023


Supply chain services


$

6,329,678



$

4,646,951


Procurement and distribution



4,759,301




2,346,931


Consignment sales and other revenue



2,210




15,327


Total Revenue


$

11,091,189



$

7,009,209


- Supply Chain Services: $6,329,678 , up 36.3% from $4,646,951 for the same period in 2023.
- Procurement and Distribution: $4,759,301 , a 102.7% increase from $2,346,931 for the same period in 2023.
- Consignment Sales and Other Revenue: $2,210 , down from $15,327 for the same period in 2023.

  • Gross Profit: The gross profit for the period was $1,905,603 , a 42.6% increase from $1,335,988 for the same period in 2023.

Total Expenses

  • Total Expenses: Increased to $10,066,706 for the six months ended September 30, 2024, up from $6,667,999 for the same period last year.


Six Months ended
September 30,
2024



Six Months ended
September 30,
2023


Changes in inventories of merchandised goods


$

4,513,873



$

2,171,361


Storage cost



530,012




463,412


Transportation cost



2,619,599




1,046,455


Consumption of packing material



514,714




515,594


Depreciation and amortization



30,153




31,727


Labor cost



1,318,041




1,589,164


Outsourcing expenses



328,755




202,169


Others



211,559




648,117


Total cost of sales, selling, general and administrative expenses


$

10,066,706



$

6,667,999


Net Income

  • Net Income: The Company achieved a net income of $828,559 , a 232.6% increase compared to $249,037 in the same period last year.

Management Commentary

Lap Sun Wong, Chief Executive Officer of HKPD, stated, "The Company has delivered a strong performance for the six months ended September 30, 2024, demonstrating our ability to grow in a competitive and evolving market. The significant increase in net revenues reflects the effectiveness of our strategic initiatives to enhance our supply chain and procurement services. Despite the rise in expenses due to increased marketing efforts and workforce expansion, our net income reflects our focus on profitability and operational efficiency."

Man Bun Kwok, Chief Financial Officer, added, "While we are pleased with our financial progress, we remain mindful of the importance of maintaining a disciplined cost structure as we scale operations. Our investment in marketing aims to capture additional market share in the OTC pharmaceutical supply chain sector, and we believe these efforts will continue to drive growth in the coming periods."

About Hong Kong Pharma Digital Technology Holdings Limited

Hong Kong Pharma Digital Technology Holdings Limited offers two main categories of services: (i) OTC pharmaceutical cross-border e-commerce supply chain services through its Hong Kong subsidiary, Joint Cross Border Logistics Company Limited ("Joint Cross Border"), and (ii) OTC pharmaceutical cross-border procurement and distribution through its Hong Kong subsidiary, V-Alliance Technology Supplies Limited.

Through its engagement with OTC pharmaceutical suppliers, logistics companies, and merchants on Chinese e-commerce platforms, Joint Cross Border provides a convenient one-stop solution for Mainland Chinese customers seeking access to OTC pharmaceutical products outside Mainland China.

Joint Cross Border's comprehensive service offerings include pre-consultation, product information review, procuring overseas OTC pharmaceutical products, enlisting products with the Hong Kong Department of Health, obtaining import and export permits, storing products, packaging, and arranging logistics and end-to-end delivery services for customers.

For more information, please visit the Company's website: www.9zt.hk.

Forward-Looking Statements

All forward-looking statements, expressed or implied, in this release are based only on information currently available to us and speak only as of the date on which they are made. Investors can find many (but not all) of these statements by the use of words such as "approximates," "believes," "hopes," "expects," "anticipates," "estimates," "projects," "intends," "plans," "will," "would," "should," "could," "may" or other similar expressions in this release. Except as otherwise required by applicable law, we disclaim any duty to publicly update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this release. These statements are subject to uncertainties and risks, including, but not limited to, the uncertainties related to market conditions, and other factors discussed in our filings with the SEC. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in the Company's filings with the SEC. Additional factors are discussed in the Company's filings with the SEC, which are available for review at www.sec.gov.

For investor and media inquiries please contact:

Hong Kong Pharma Digital Technology Holdings Limited
Media Contact: [email protected]
Investor Relations: [email protected]
Telephone: +852 2618-9289

HONG KONG PHARMA DIGITAL TECHNOLOGY HOLDINGS LIMITED AND SUBSIDIARIES
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
(Expressed in U.S. dollar, except for the number of shares)






For the Six Months Ended

September 30,




Note



2024

unaudited



2023

unaudited


Revenues



7



$

11,091,189



$

7,009,209


Cost of revenues



8




(9,185,586)




(5,673,221)


Gross profit







1,905,603




1,335,988















Other income



9




804




427















Operating expenses:













Selling, general and administrative expenses



8




(881,120)




(994,778)


Other gains/(losses), net



10




1,751




(32,817)


Total operating expenses







(879,369)




(1,027,595)


Operating profit







1,027,038




308,820















Financial income



11




1,078




156


Finance costs



11




(49,254)




(34,812)


Finance costs, net







(48,176)




(34,656)















Profit before income taxes







978,862




274,164















Income tax expense



12




(150,303)




(25,127)


Net profit for the year



13




828,559




249,037


Less: profit attributable to non-controlling interests







-




-


Profit attributable to owners of the Company







828,559




249,037















Other comprehensive income













Foreign currency translation adjustments







20,032




227


Comprehensive income attributable to the Company's shareholders






$

848,591



$

249,264















Earnings per share













Basic and diluted *



15



$

0.083



$

0.036















Weighted average number of shares outstanding













Basic and diluted *







10,000,000




6,843,000


HONG KONG PHARMA DIGITAL TECHNOLOGY HOLDINGS LIMITED AND SUBSIDIARIES
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION
(Expressed in U.S. dollar, except for the number of shares)





September



March 31,




Note


30, 2024

unaudited



2024

audited


ASSETS









NON-CURRENT ASSETS:









Property and equipment, net


16



119,407




103,242


Intangible assets, net


17



89,299




31,825


Right of use assets, net


25



1,073,857




730,451


TOTAL NON-CURRENT ASSETS





1,282,563




865,518













CURRENT ASSETS:











Deferred IPO costs


21



2,161,496




1,260,075


Inventories


18



555,522




933,299


Trade receivables, net


19



4,880,309




3,698,757


Other receivables and prepayments


19



902,406




1,262,351


Amount due from related parties


23



14,755




19,971


Restricted cash





401




7,682


Cash and cash equivalents


20



364,990




619,575


TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS





8,879,879




7,801,710


TOTAL ASSETS




$

10,162,442



$

8,667,228













LIABILITIES AND EQUITY






















NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES:











Lease liabilities non-current portion


25



200,759




117,836


Longterm bank loan non-current portion


24



1,005,610




1,119,276


TOTAL NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES





1,206,369




1,237,112













CURRENT LIABILITIES:











Trade and other payables


22



1,801,047



$

1,416,182


Tax payable


12



345,742




218,831


Contract liabilities


7



74,877




191,066


Due to related parties


23



239,802




500,677


Lease liabilities - current portion


25



910,714




634,504


Current portion of long-term bank loan


24



231,641




180,493


Short-term bank loan


24



-




34,704


TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES





3,603,823




3,176,457


TOTAL LIABILITIES





4,810,192




4,413,569













COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES





-




-













EQUITY:











Ordinary shares, 50,000,000 shares authorized, consisting of 49,501,000 Class A ordinary shares of $0.001 par value per share and 499,000 Class B ordinary shares of $0.001 par value per share *











Class A ordinary shares, 9,501,000 and 6,843,000 shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2024 and March 31, 2024, respectively *


26



9,501




9,501


Class B Ordinary shares, 499,000 and nil shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2024 and March 31, 2024, respectively *





499




499


Additional paid in capital


26



3,017,409




3,017,409


Subscription receivable


26



(50,000)




(300,000)


Retained earnings


27



2,359,667




1,531,108


Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income


27



15,174




(4,858)


TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY





5,352,250




4,253,659













TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY




$

10,162,442



$

8,667,228


SOURCE Hong Kong Pharma Digital Technology Holdings Limited

