SS Innovations Continues its International Growth, Receiving Medical Device Regulatory Approvals for the SSi Mantra 3 Surgical Robotic System in both the Philippines and Ukraine

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., March 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SS Innovations International, Inc. (OTC: SSII) ("SS Innovations" or the "Company"), a developer of innovative surgical robotic technologies dedicated to making world-class robotic surgery affordable for and accessible to a global population, has received regulatory approvals for its SSi Mantra 3 Surgical Robotic System in both the Philippines and Ukraine.

SS Innovations International along with RBGM Medical Express Sales Inc., its Manila based distribution partner in the Philippines, is proud to announce the successful registration of the SSi Mantra 3 Surgical Robotic System in the Philippines. The Company believes that this will be a significant step forward in making advanced surgical robotics accessible to Filipino healthcare professionals and institutions. The healthcare market in the Philippines has recently seen rapid growth and now has close to 4,000 hospitals.

Commenting on the receipt of regulatory approval, RBGM President Don Gabriel Oligar T. Cariño III, JD, MBA said, "SS Innovations has started to revolutionize the landscape of robotic surgery by developing cost-effective, high-quality solutions that have brought cutting-edge medical technology to India. With the introduction of the SSi Mantra 3 system to the Philippines, RBGM is committed to bringing the same level of innovation and accessibility to the local medical community."

"We at RBGM Medical Express Sales Inc. remain steadfast in our mission to deliver state-of-the-art medical technologies that empower healthcare providers, enhance clinical outcomes, and ultimately serve the best interests of the Filipino people. Together, we are excited to embrace the future of surgery-one that is precise, efficient, affordable and accessible to all."

In addition to receiving the regulatory approval in the Philippines, SS Innovations is also pleased to announce the successful granting of the Certificate of Conformity from the Ukrainian Government to the SSi Mantra 3 through its partnership with Loran Group based out of Kiev, Ukraine. Due to the ongoing conflict, many hospitals and medical facilities have been damaged. Despite these challenges, Ukraine has been actively working to restore its medical infrastructure, which may present a unique opportunity for SS Innovations and its partner, Loran Group, to participate in this rebuilding.

Speaking on behalf of Loran Group, Ms. Roksolana Dmytriv, Head of International Communications and Regulatory Affairs, commented, "Obtaining a certificate of conformity confirms that the equipment meets international quality standards, which is a guarantee of reliability and safety. For medical institutions and doctors, this is critically important, as it ensures that patients receive treatment using reliable and high-quality technologies. Thanks to the successful registration of the SSi Mantra 3 Surgical Robotic System in Ukraine, medical institutions will be able to purchase this high-tech and innovative system to perform complex surgeries with a high level of accuracy and safety. Loran Group is proud to partner with SS Innovations and sees great potential for the future of Ukrainian medicine, especially in the field of robotic technologies that allow doctors to achieve new levels of accuracy and efficiency in treatment."

Ms. Dmytriv also commented, "The SSI Mantra 3 will enable Ukrainian doctors to perform complex and highly precise surgeries in urology, cardiology, general and thoracic surgery, gynecology, and head and neck surgery. The system will enable doctors to reach a level that has been unattainable for many medical institutions in the country until now. This innovative robotic surgical system will also provide patients with the best results with minimal complications and faster rehabilitation. Loran Group's partnership with SS Innovations opens up new opportunities for the development of the medical industry in Ukraine, raising the level of medical services and improving the health of patients."

Commenting on these two milestones, SS Innovations President and COO, Dr. Vishwa Srivastava said, "We are extremely grateful for the opportunities provided to be able to offer gold standard care to countries and populations that are often overlooked. It has always been our vision and mission to deliver the latest medical technologies to parts of the world that often have limited access to cost-effective and innovative solutions. By receiving both of these regulatory approvals, we are looking forward to launching SSi Mantra 3 Surgical Robotic Programs in the Philippines and Ukraine, delivering the best possible care to their citizens."

About SS Innovations:

SS Innovations International, Inc. (OTC: SSII) is a developer of innovative surgical robotic technologies with a vision to make the benefits of robotic surgery affordable and accessible to a larger part of the global population. The Company's product range includes its proprietary "SSi Mantra" surgical robotic system, and "SSi Mudra" its wide range of surgical instruments capable of supporting a variety of surgical procedures including robotic cardiac surgery. SS Innovations' business operations are headquartered in India and the Company plans to expand the presence of its technologically advanced, user-friendly, and cost-effective surgical robotic solutions, globally. For more information, visit our website at ssinnovations.com or LinkedIn for updates.

About the SSi Mantra:

The SSi Mantra Surgical Robotic System, by SS Innovations, is a modular multi-arm system with many advanced technology features. It allows for the use of 3-5 robotic arms, has an open-faced ergonomic Surgeon Command Centre, 32-inch large 3D 4K monitor, a 23-inch 2D Touch panel monitor for all patient related information display, a virtual real-time image of the robotic Patient Side Arm Carts, and the ability for superimposition of 3D models of diagnostic imaging. The Vision Cart gives the table-side team the same magnified 3D 4K view as the surgeon to provide better safety and efficiency. The modular robotic arms give flexibility in positioning and the number of arms to be used. This allows for collision-free conduct of surgical operations. There are over 40 different types of robotic endo-surgical instruments that can be used for different specialties including cardiac surgery. The learning curve for surgeons is shorter due to the SSi Mantra's ergonomic design and user-friendly features.

The SSi Mantra has been clinically validated in India in more than 80 different types of surgical procedures. SS Innovations has commenced the regulatory approval process in the United States and the European Union and anticipates receiving FDA approval to market and CE Mark approval in the second half of 2025.

About RBGM Medical Express Sales Inc:

RBGM Medical Express Sales, Inc. has the mission to create partnerships with Multinational Medical Device firms to promote, distribute and deliver cutting edge products and reliable services to Health Care units in the Philippines.

With the philosophy of Responsible Business Growth Management, it plans to grow sustainably while maintaining its good reputation as a reliable partner to Healthcare Units, achieve goals of our principals, being a viable career for its employees and continuously striving to improve Healthcare for the Filipino people. For more information, visit the RGBM website at https://rbgm-medical.com.

About Loran Group:

Loran Group is the official importer of medical equipment in Ukraine. The company was founded in 2016 and cooperates with more than 40 leading manufacturers from around the world. The company specializes in equipment for urology, otolaryngology, neurosurgery, general surgery, gynecology and other medical fields. Loran Group pays special attention to the introduction of innovative medical technologies, in particular in the field of robotic surgery, ensuring the availability of advanced technologies for Ukrainian hospitals. For more information, visit the Loran Group website at https://loran.ua.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release may contain statements that are not historical facts and are considered forward-looking within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words "anticipate," "assume," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "will," "intend," "may," "plan," "project," "should," "could," "seek," "designed," "potential," "forecast," "target," "objective," "goal," or the negatives of such terms or other similar expressions to identify such forward-looking statements. These statements relate to future events or SS Innovations International's future financial performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements.

