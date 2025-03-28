Justin Sun Featured on Forbes Cover: Eastern Crypto Leader Reshapes Global Industry

SINGAPORE, March 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Justin Sun, Global Advisor of HTX and Founder of TRON, has been featured on the daily cover of Forbes digital assets, marking a significant milestone in the blockchain industry. Sun becomes the second Chinese entrepreneur, after Jack Ma, and the fourth crypto exchange figure, following CZ, SBF, and Brian Armstrong, to achieve this prestigious recognition. Forbes profiles Sun as a " Crypto Billionaire Who Helped The Trumps Make $400 Million ," highlighting his distinct influence and global vision.

Sun's Crypto Empire: From Disruptor to Industry Leader

The Forbes feature portrays Sun as a figure of "youth, controversy, and immense wealth." Born in 1990, Sun has built a reputation for bold, unconventional moves within the blockchain space. "In my 20s I was just trying everything," Sun shares, illustrating his hands-on, entrepreneurial approach to innovation.

Over the past decade, Sun has developed a comprehensive crypto ecosystem encompassing public chains, payment networks, exchanges, and decentralized finance (DeFi). His flagship project, TRON, ranks among the fastest-growing blockchain networks in the world, with over 300 million users and daily transaction volumes exceeding ten million. This achievement underscores his vision for a "global payment system" and reflects the increasing mainstream adoption of blockchain technologies.

As Global Advisor of HTX, Sun has helped steer the exchange to new heights. HTX was recently recognized by Forbes as one of the "Top 25 World's Most Trustworthy Crypto Exchanges of 2025". Under Sun's leadership, HTX has championed compliance, security, and user experience, setting a benchmark for the convergence of traditional finance and crypto innovation. The synergy between HTX and TRON, facilitated by Sun's strategic guidance, is driving seamless resource integration through technological interoperability.

Forbes Cover Recognition: A Testament to Global Leadership

Sun's appearance on the Forbes cover underscores his growing influence on the global crypto stage. He joins a short list of visionary leaders from the crypto exchange world, alongside CZ, SBF, and Brian Armstrong, who have earned this recognition. In a post on X, Sun remarked, "From a visionary to a global force - honored to be featured on Forbes as Crypto's Billionaire Barker."

Previously, Forbes Portugal included Sun in its "40 Notable Blockchain Entrepreneurs to Watch" list, where he ranked second-only behind Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin. Notably, Sun was the only Chinese entrepreneur in the top three, representing the highest placement ever for a Chinese figure in a global blockchain ranking. Forbes has also consistently named Sun in its "30 Under 30 Asia" lists and has noted his wide-ranging interests, including art collection, gaming, investment, philanthropy, and space exploration.

In late 2024, Justin was appointed as Prime Minister of the Republic of Liberland, aiming to redefine the crypto space with principles of freedom and innovation.

Strategic Collaborations and Industry Mission: Mainstreaming Crypto

The Forbes article also highlights Sun's collaboration with the Trump family, a partnership that reportedly generated over $400 million. His $75 million investment in the Trumps' World Liberty Financial (WLFI) project demonstrates how crypto can be strategically deployed to integrate with mainstream business initiatives. This bold move showcases Sun's ability to identify emerging trends and leverage blockchain across cultural IP, social media, and digital asset markets.

Addressing the industry's volatility and credibility challenges, Sun emphasizes the importance of a "long-term vision" in his Forbes interview. Both HTX and TRON now prioritize transparency, open-source development, and community governance.

Sun's appearance on the Forbes cover signals not only personal success but the rising global influence of crypto innovation. Through HTX and TRON, Sun is helping bridge the gap between traditional finance and Web3, accelerating the shift toward a transparent, efficient, and inclusive digital economy. As Forbes concludes, "This Eastern crypto pioneer is redefining global rules with code and consensus."

