PointClickCare and VistaRx Announce Joint Solution That Solves Incorrect Billing in Long-Term Care

PointClickCare, a leading healthcare technology platform enabling meaningful collaboration across the care continuum, and VistaRx, a health-tech company that develops solutions that simplify pharmacy data management and revenue capture, announced a new partnership to prevent incorrect billing due to gaps in resident coverage data in long-term care (LTC) facilities and pharmacies.

This new service, called Clean Bill, will enable PointClickCare users to ensure coverage data at LTC facilities is updated in real-time with pharmacies serving their residents. This technology will prevent claims from being generated at the point-of-sale and incorrectly billed to LTC facilities when coverage changes from Medicare Part A. This helps process ensures LTC facilities are only billed for the prescriptions they're responsible for under Medicare Part A or Part D.

According to VistaRx Co-Founder and CEO, Cameron Anderson, "This service will significantly simplify operations at pharmacies and facilities. We're effectively eliminating the costs and workload associated with incorrect billing that occurs when a resident's coverage changes, but these changes aren't communicated and updated in a timely manner."

The improvements for LTC pharmacies and facilities result in the removal of workloads associated with retrospective bill auditing and coverage corrections.

A PointClickCare spokesperson reported, "We're incredibly excited about this new offering that VistaRx has developed. When providers have coverage data that are out of sync with each other, it creates an operational burden that requires a lot of time and resources. We're hopeful this new integration with the PointClickCare system will streamline billing and pharmacy operations for our clients in long-term care."

To learn more about this new service and other helpful solutions VistaRx have developed for partners in the pharmacy value chain, visit their website here .

About VistaRx

VistaRx provides comprehensive pharmacy data capture and management solutions for entities in the pharmacy value chain. We create purpose-built technology, strategies, and partnerships to help our clients improve operations and reduce dependence on third-party vendors.

About PointClickCare

PointClickCare is a leading healthcare technology platform enabling meaningful care collaboration and real-time patient insights. More than 27,000 long-term and post-acute care providers, 3,600 ambulatory clinics, 2,800 hospitals, 350 risk-bearing providers, 70 state and government agencies, and every major U.S. health plan use PointClickCare for care collaboration and value-based care delivery for millions across North America.

