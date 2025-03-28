Birkenstock Group: BIRKENSTOCK OPENS CONCEPT STORE IN HISTORIC ZHANGYUAN, MARKING A NEW CHAPTER IN SHANGHAI

LINZ AM RHEIN, Germany and SHANGHAI, March 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- March 27th, BIRKENSTOCK, the renowned German footwear brand and inventor of the footbed, unveils its Zhangyuan Concept Store. Previously introduced as a pop-up, the store has now found its permanent home within one of Shanghai's most treasured cultural landmarks.

More than just a retail store, this space offers an immersive brand experience-celebrating craftsmanship, timeless design, and bringing the philosophy of walking as nature intended directly to consumers. Dating back to 1882, Zhangyuan is a treasured cultural landmark in Shanghai, known for its beautifully preserved shikumen lane houses and unique blend of Eastern and Western influences. The newly restored district seamlessly integrates its rich legacy with contemporary urban life-making it the ideal setting for BIRKENSTOCK's permanent concept store.

Nestled in one of Shanghai's most historic and vibrant areas, the new store seamlessly blends tradition with modernity. Thoughtfully designed to honor Shanghai's architectural heritage while embracing BIRKENSTOCK's minimalist aesthetic, the space seamlessly merges past and present.

The store's interior balances contemporary minimalism with heritage details, featuring a soothing palette of muted, light tones and natural materials. Shanghainese influences come through in locally crafted furniture, including benches, floor lamps, and armchairs. Art Deco inspirations are woven into the display fixtures, while traditional roof tiles are thoughtfully integrated into the 1774 display rack. A unique art installation, crafted from layered transparent silk with hand-embroidered Chinese motifs, highlights the brand's iconic footbed, merging artisanal craftsmanship with functional innovation.

A DESTINATION FOR INNOVATION AND NEW LAUNCHES

The Zhangyuan store serves as a flexible space, showcasing both BIRKENSTOCK's timeless classics and its premium product line 1774. As part of the opening celebration, the store will debut the anticipated Boro Collection. Inspired by the traditional Japanese art of textile mending and created in collaboration with Jesse Leyva, this collection highlights the beauty of handcrafted details and time-honored techniques.

Moving forward, BIRKENSTOCK will deepen its engagement with local communities, creating experiences that bring its philosophy of "Naturgewolltes Gehen" (walking as nature intended) to life for consumers in China and beyond.

COMMUNITY EXPERIENCES

As the inventor of the footbed, BIRKENSTOCK has long championed natural movement of the feet, with the purpose to empower 'walking as nature intended'.

To mark the opening, BIRKENSTOCK has teamed up with PURE YOGA to offer an exclusive foot health experience, highlighting the connection between movement and well-being. This limited-time initiative, running from March 27 to April 9, invites participants to explore foot yoga sessions incorporating the brand's CORK TOOL KIT-a three-piece set designed for targeted foot exercises. These sessions, available to PURE YOGA club members, aim to relieve muscle tension, promote movement, and enhance overall foot health.

INFORMATION FOR MEDIA

Location: Building W9-1A, North Maoming Road, Zhangyuan BIRKENSTOCK Store, Shanghai, China

Opening Hours: 10:00 AM - 10:00 PM

BIRKENSTOCK × PURE YOGA FOOT YOGA CLASS INFORMATION

Dates: March 27 - April 9, 2025

Locations:

PURE YOGA (HKRI Taikoohui): L1, No.699, Nanjing West Road, Building 234

PURE YOGA (IAPM): 6F, No.999, Huaihai Middle Road

Sessions are available to PURE YOGA club members

