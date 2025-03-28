Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 28.03.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 695 internationalen Medien
Kritischer Rohstoff, strategische Wende: Warum diese Aktie jetzt auf das Radar kluger Investoren gehört
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
28.03.2025 15:30 Uhr
132 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Crypto Content Creator Campus (CCCC): From Dubai to Bali: Crypto Content Creator Campus Continues to Empower the Crypto Content Ecosystem

Finanznachrichten News

DUBAI, UAE, March 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Crypto Content Creator Campus (CCCC) is set to launch a special pilot edition in Bali from April 10 to 13, 2025. Exclusively sponsored by Bybit, the event marks CCCC's official debut in Asia Pacific and will center on the theme: Build Crypto Ark, Bit by Bit.

Hosted in one of Asia's most iconic destinations, CCCC Bali 2025 will bring together around 150 top crypto content creators in Asia Pacific. Alongside them, five prominent speakers will deliver insights into creator growth, audience conversion, and sustainable monetization in the Web3 space. This exclusive, two-day experience will unite some of the biggest names in crypto, content creation, and blockchain for a high-energy, invite-only gathering packed with expert insights, networking, and entertainment.

From Dubai to Bali: Crypto Content Creator Campus Continues to Empower the Crypto Content Ecosystem

High-profile crypto influencers and key opinion leaders are expected to attend, including RTA, Head of Trading at RTA Business School; Gong Youchai, co-founder of ANGELAB Quantitative and Blackwater Holding; and MoMo, a leading on-chain arbitrage trader. Other well-known figures with massive online followings - such as Phyrex, BITWU, and Little Penguin - will also share their expertise and engage with the community.

"Following the successful CCCC Dubai 2024, we're thrilled to extend our vision to the vibrant Asia-Pacific crypto community - a place bursting with energy, ambition, and an insatiable appetite for crypto knowledge," said Phoebe Peng, Managing Director of CCCC."This upcoming event will foster collaboration and equip content creators with creativity to monetize their passion."

Bali was chosen as the launchpad for CCCC's APAC debut not only for its vibrant crypto community, but also for its unique blend of natural beauty and cultural richness - a perfect backdrop to inspire creativity, collaboration, and meaningful storytelling. CCCC aims to empower Asia-Pacific creators in a setting that fuels both imagination and impact.

About Crypto Content Creator Campus (CCCC)
CCCC is a team of industry experts and visionaries committed to shaping the future of content creation within the Web3 and crypto sphere. Driven by a shared passion for creating a high-value community, we've curated a campus that promises an experience unlike any other.

For more details about CCCC, please visit: https://www.cccc.buzz/
For inquiries, please contact: hello@cccc.buzz

Instagram | X

CCCC Logo

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2652806/Crypto_Content_Creator_Campus.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2528673/Main_Lockup_NEON_ZEST_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/from-dubai-to-bali-crypto-content-creator-campus-continues-to-empower-the-crypto-content-ecosystem-302414378.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.