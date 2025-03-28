Anzeige
Kritischer Rohstoff, strategische Wende: Warum diese Aktie jetzt auf das Radar kluger Investoren gehört
28.03.2025 15:36 Uhr
abrdn Property Income Trust Limited - Progress Update

Finanznachrichten News

abrdn Property Income Trust Limited - Progress Update

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, March 28

28 March 2025

abrdn Property Income Trust Limited

(an authorised closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 41352)

LEI Number: 549300HHFBWZRKC7RW84

Progress Update

The Board of abrdn Property Income Trust plc ("API" or the "Company") has continued to progress the managed wind-down of the Company following the initial return of proceeds of 55 pence per share in December 2024.

The Company anticipates releasing its annual results for the year to 31 December 2024 in late April 2025, at which time, API will provide an update on the managed wind-down process, including progress on the sale of Far Ralia, an update on any completion adjustments following the portfolio sale, and future distributions to shareholders.

Enquiries:

abrdn Property Income Trust
Mike Balfour (Chair) via Winterflood

Winterflood (Corporate Broker to API)
Neil Langford +44 20 3100 0160


