abrdn Property Income Trust Limited - Progress Update

28 March 2025

28 March 2025

abrdn Property Income Trust Limited

Progress Update

The Board of abrdn Property Income Trust plc ("API" or the "Company") has continued to progress the managed wind-down of the Company following the initial return of proceeds of 55 pence per share in December 2024.

The Company anticipates releasing its annual results for the year to 31 December 2024 in late April 2025, at which time, API will provide an update on the managed wind-down process, including progress on the sale of Far Ralia, an update on any completion adjustments following the portfolio sale, and future distributions to shareholders.

