Grand Slam Track Announces Rekortan as Official Track Partner for 2025 Inaugural Grand Slam Track Season; Track Resurfacing Project Complete at National Stadium in Jamaica

Grand Slam Track, the global home of professional track competition launched by four-time Olympic Champion Michael Johnson, is proud to announce Rekortan® as its Official Track Partner for the inaugural 2025 season. Rekortan® will play a vital role in supporting track quality and maintenance, warm-up areas, equipment provision, and other sports surfaces for Slams in Kingston, Miami, Philadelphia, and Los Angeles. Grand Slam Track's exclusive sales agency, Team Playmaker, helped secure the partnership.

Key to this partnership is Rekortan®'s involvement in the resurfacing project of the track at National Stadium in Kingston, Jamaica. This project has now been completed, with photos of the stunning new surface attached to this release.

"We are thrilled to welcome Rekortan® as our Official Track Partner," said Michael Johnson, Founder and Commissioner of Grand Slam Track. "Rekortan®'s history of providing top-quality, best-in-class tracks aligns perfectly with our vision for creating an extraordinary experience for our competing athletes. Their commitment to innovation and performance will ensure that Slams are built on a foundation of speed and precision that continue to serve communities long after the event comes to a close."

With the most certified tracks in the world, Rekortan® is trusted by athletes worldwide. Rekortan® tracks are known for their balance of force reduction and energy return, which delivers speed and athlete welfare. With over 50 years of experience and the most Olympic records, Rekortan® continues to lead the industry in high-performance tracks.

"We are delighted to partner with Grand Slam Track and be part of a new era in professional track," said Tim Jordan, Vice President, Rekortan® USA. "We love track and are committed to supporting athletes and coaches around the world by providing the best tracks to showcase their talent. Working in partnerships with Grand Slam Track gives us a unique opportunity to help the sport grow."

Grand Slam Track remains committed to creating a premier, athlete-centric league by partnering with the best in the industry. With Rekortan® as the Official Track Partner, competitors at Grand Slam Track events will race on surfaces designed to push the limits of their performance while providing unparalleled durability and support.

Grand Slam Track will feature the world's fastest track Racers, such as Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone, Gabby Thomas, Masai Russell, Josh Kerr, Cole Hocker, Yared Nuguse, Kenny Bednarek, and many others, competing for the biggest pool of prize money ever offered in the sport.Slams will stream live on Peacock in the US, with The CW broadcasting linear coverage of Saturday and Sunday of all Slams. TNT Sports will provide coverage in the UK and Ireland, whilst Eurosport will carry the broadcast in Europe and Asia. More global television deals will be announced soon.

Tickets for the Slams in Kingston, Miami, Philadelphia, and Los Angeles are on sale now. For more information, please visit https://grandslamtrack.com/events , and follow @GrandSlamTrack on all social media platforms.

About Rekortan®

With the most Olympic records, Rekortan® has delivered quality, consistency, and record-breaking speed to global events, major championships, colleges, and schools, since its debut 1969. Rekortan®'s quality is delivered through a fully integrated global supply chain, including ISO-certified manufacturing in the USA, Germany, and Australia, and installation crews around the world. Rekortan® tracks feature renewable and recycled materials and are USDA-certified. Rekortan® is available in North America through AstroTurf Corporation and globally through a network of expert installation partners, and via Polytan in EMEA and Asia Pacific. For more information visit rekortan.com & polytan.com .

About Grand Slam Track

Grand Slam Track is the global home of elite track competition founded by four-time Olympic champion Michael Johnson. The league is redefining the landscape of track with a focus on head-to-head competition between the fastest humans on the planet: fostering rivalries, celebrating racing, and putting fans first. The league features a roster of 48 Racers signed to compete in four annual Slams and includes superstars like Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone, Gabby Thomas, Quincy Hall, Josh Kerr, Marileidy Paulino, and many more. These Racers compete against 48 Challengers, who vary per Slam; each Slam features the largest and deepest prize purse in the history of the sport. The inaugural Grand Slam Track season in 2025 sees Slams take place in Kingston, Jamaica; Miami; Philadelphia; and Los Angeles. For more information, visit grandslamtrack.com.

