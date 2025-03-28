Tabula ICAV - Net Asset Value(s)
LONDON, United Kingdom, March 28
[28.03.25]
TABULA ICAV
|Fund: Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|28.03.25
|IE000LZC9NM0
|5,051,741.00
|USD
|0
|39,025,056.64
|7.7251
|Fund: Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|28.03.25
|IE000DOZYQJ7
|3,478,912.00
|EUR
|174,970
|20,621,192.99
|5.9275
|Fund: Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|28.03.25
|IE000GETKIK8
|1,905,016.00
|GBP
|47,000
|19,696,407.45
|10.3392
|Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF (USD)
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|28.03.25
|IE000XIITCN5
|616,779.00
|GBP
|16,000
|5,060,550.62
|8.2048
