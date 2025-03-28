DJ Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Appointment to the Corporate Governance Committee

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (TGBD) Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Appointment to the Corporate Governance Committee 28-March-2025 / 14:51 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- TO: Investment Community FROM: Garanti BBVA / Investor Relations SUBJECT: Appointment to the Corporate Governance Committee DATE: March 27, 2025 Since Ms. Belkis Sema Yurdum has resigned from her position as Board Member, her Corporate Governance Committee and Audit Committee Memberships have been terminated. At our Bank's Board of Directors' Meeting held on March 27, 2025, it was resolved that Mr. Halil Hüsnü Erel be elected as the Member of the Corporate Governance Committee to fill the vacated position. *In contradiction between the Turkish and English versions of this public disclosure, the Turkish version shall prevail. We declare that our above statements are in conformity with the principles included in the Board's Communiqué, Serial II Nr.15.1, that it exactly reflects the information we received; that the information complies with our records, books and documents; that we did our best to obtain the correct and complete information relative to this subject and that we are responsible for the declarations made in this regard. Yours sincerely, Garanti BBVA Contact Garanti BBVA Investor Relations: Tel: +90 212 318 2352 Fax: +90 212 216 5902 E-mail: investorrelations@garantibbva.com.tr www.garantibbvainvestorrelations.com =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: US9001487019 Category Code: MSCL TIDM: TGBD LEI Code: 5493002XSS7K7RHN1V37 Sequence No.: 380530 EQS News ID: 2108480 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

